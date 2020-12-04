SANFRAN
CPOLY

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
13
CPOLY
Mustangs
5

Time Team Play Score
13:44   TV timeout  
13:44   Keith Smith personal foul  
13:54 +2 Riley Till makes two point dunk (Keith Smith assists) 58-37
14:00   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass) (Keith Smith steals)  
14:19   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
14:21   Keith Smith misses three point jump shot  
14:35 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot 58-35
14:46   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:48   Alimamy Koroma misses two point turnaround hook shot  
14:59   Riley Till defensive rebound  
15:01   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
15:11   Brantly Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
15:18   Riley Till defensive rebound  
15:20   Samba Kane misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
15:47 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point turnaround hook shot 55-35
16:06   Josh Kunen personal foul (Riley Till draws the foul)  
16:06   Riley Till defensive rebound  
16:06   Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:06   Brantly Stevenson shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
16:06 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point alley-oop layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 55-33
16:22   Brantly Stevenson turnover  
16:22   Brantly Stevenson offensive foul  
16:25   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Tuukka Jaakkola draws the foul)  
16:47   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)  
16:47   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
16:49   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
16:52   Tuukka Jaakkola turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
16:58   Keith Smith offensive rebound  
17:00   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
17:05   Riley Till defensive rebound  
17:07   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +1 Riley Till makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-33
17:19   Riley Till misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:19   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Riley Till draws the foul)  
17:39 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 53-32
18:02   Keith Smith turnover (bad pass) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
18:28   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)  
18:33   Mark Crowe turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
18:42   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
18:56 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 51-32
19:04   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
19:06   Riley Till misses three point jump shot  
19:26 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 48-32
19:40   Keith Smith turnover (bad pass)  
19:45   Mark Crowe defensive rebound  
19:47   Mark Crowe blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  

1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
45
CPOLY
Mustangs
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 45-32
0:30   Dons defensive rebound  
0:32   Samba Kane blocks Riley Till's two point layup  
0:47 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-32
0:47 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-32
0:47   Brantly Stevenson personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
1:01 +2 Riley Till makes two point dunk (Hank Hollingsworth assists) 40-32
1:28 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 40-30
2:01 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point step back jump shot 37-30
2:27 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving jump shot 37-28
2:33   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
2:35   Hank Hollingsworth misses two point hook shot  
2:54 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 35-28
3:10   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
3:12   Khalil Shabazz misses three point pullup jump shot  
3:28 +3 Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists) 33-28
3:39   TV timeout  
3:40   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Aidan Prukop steals)  
3:45   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
3:47   Aidan Prukop misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
3:55   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
4:07   Samba Kane blocks Alimamy Koroma's two point hook shot  
4:31 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point driving layup 33-25
4:45 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-25
4:45 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-24
4:45   Samba Kane shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)  
5:00   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)  
5:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-23
5:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-23
5:04   Keith Smith personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
5:20   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
5:20   Mark Crowe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:20   Mark Crowe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:20   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)  
5:38 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 29-23
5:59 +2 Aidan Prukop makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists) 26-23
6:03   Kobe Sanders defensive rebound  
6:05   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Dyson Koehler turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)  
6:36 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists) 26-21
6:45 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-21
6:45   Dyson Koehler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:45   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)  
6:46   Dyson Koehler offensive rebound  
6:48   Alimamy Koroma misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:01   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
7:03   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:31   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
7:33   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Mustangs defensive rebound  
7:50   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
8:03   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
8:05   Camren Pierce misses two point layup  
8:11   Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Mark Crowe steals)  
8:17   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
8:19   Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot  
8:47 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point hook shot 21-20
8:59 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 21-18
9:05   Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
9:31 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-18
9:31   Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:35   Kobe Sanders personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
9:44 +1 Tuukka Jaakkola makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-18
9:44 +1 Tuukka Jaakkola makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-17
9:44   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Tuukka Jaakkola draws the foul)  
9:44   Julian Rishwain turnover (lost ball) (Tuukka Jaakkola steals)  
9:51   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
9:53   Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point hook shot  
10:09   Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball)  
10:10   Dyson Koehler turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
10:16   Dyson Koehler offensive rebound  
10:32   Damari Milstead offensive foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)  
10:38   Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
10:58 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point driving layup (Josh Kunen assists) 18-16
11:06   TV timeout  
11:06   Keith Smith personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
11:06   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
11:08   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point step back jump shot  
11:41 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists) 16-16
12:07 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point floating jump shot 16-14
12:27 +3 Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Mark Crowe assists) 14-14
12:46   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
12:48   Damari Milstead misses three point step back jump shot  
13:05 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point pullup jump shot 14-11
13:12   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
13:14   Julian Rishwain misses two point driving layup  
13:22   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
13:42 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-9
13:42   Julian Rishwain misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:42   Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
13:58   Alimamy Koroma turnover (3-second violation)  
14:18 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point pullup jump shot 13-9
14:27   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
14:29   Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot  
14:43 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup 10-9
14:56   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Josh Kunen personal foul  
15:17 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup 8-9
15:25 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point hook shot 6-9
15:30   Alimamy Koroma offensive rebound  
15:32   Mark Crowe misses two point layup  
15:54   Riley Till defensive rebound  
15:54   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Keith Smith shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
15:54 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving jump shot 6-7
15:54   Dons offensive rebound  
15:54   Mark Crowe blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
16:26 +2 Mark Crowe makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists) 4-7
16:38 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup 4-5
17:05   Keith Smith turnover  
17:42 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 2-5
18:03 +2 Tuukka Jaakkola makes two point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 0-5
18:10   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
18:12   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
18:29   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
18:31   Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point reverse layup  
18:46   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Keith Smith steals)  
18:46   Jump ball. Josh Kunen vs. Keith Smith (Mustangs gains possession)  
18:56   Tuukka Jaakkola personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
19:07 +3 Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Riley Till assists) 0-3
19:13   Riley Till offensive rebound  
19:15   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Josh Kunen turnover (lost ball)  
19:27   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
19:29   Riley Till misses two point layup  
19:49   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass) (Mark Crowe steals)  
20:00   Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Tuukka Jaakkola (Josh Kunen gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 58 37
Field Goals 22-37 (59.5%) 14-34 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 19
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 15 13
Team 2 1
Assists 12 9
Steals 9 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Bouyea G
18 PTS, 5 AST
15
A. Koroma F
10 PTS, 5 REB
12T
San Francisco 3-2
Cal Poly 1-0
Robert A. Mott Gym San Luis Obispo, California
San Francisco 3-2
Cal Poly 1-0
San Francisco
Starters
J. Bouyea
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
T. Jurkatamm
J. Kunen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 18 0 5 7/10 2/3 2/3 0 - 2 0 1 0 0
K. Shabazz 11 2 3 4/8 1/4 2/2 2 - 2 0 1 0 2
D. Ryuny 9 6 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 1 5
T. Jurkatamm 8 2 2 3/5 1/2 1/3 2 - 1 0 2 0 2
J. Kunen 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 - 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Rishwain
J. Visser
D. Milstead
S. Kane
T. Anderson
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
E. Nwabueze
M. Dusanic
A. Roy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rishwain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dusanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 17 12 22/37 8/16 6/10 11 0 9 2 10 2 15
Cal Poly
Starters
R. Till
T. Jaakkola
K. Sanders
M. Crowe
K. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Till 5 6 1 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 5
T. Jaakkola 4 1 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
K. Sanders 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Crowe 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/2 0 - 2 2 1 0 1
K. Smith 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 - 2 0 4 1 1
Bench
A. Koroma
B. Stevenson
A. Prukop
C. Pierce
D. Koehler
H. Hollingsworth
K. Colvin
C. Rogers
R. Evans
N. Carlson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Koroma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Prukop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Koehler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hollingsworth