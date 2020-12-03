|
0:00
End of period
0:03
Duke Miles turnover (lost ball) (Nimari Burnett steals)
0:28
Trojans 30 second timeout
0:28
Micah Peavy turnover (lost ball) (Nick Stampley steals)
0:28
Jump ball. Micah Peavy vs. Nick Stampley (Trojans gains possession)
0:54
+2
Duke Miles makes two point jump shot
22-47
1:17
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup
20-47
1:37
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
1:37
Khalyl Waters misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:37
Mac McClung personal foul (Khalyl Waters draws the foul)
1:46
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-45
1:46
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-44
1:46
Kam Woods shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
2:05
Nick Stampley turnover
2:05
Nick Stampley offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
2:07
Nick Stampley offensive rebound
2:09
Kam Woods misses two point jump shot
2:30
Micah Peavy personal foul
2:30
Trojans defensive rebound
2:32
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
2:40
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
2:42
Nick Stampley misses two point jump shot
3:04
|
Micah Peavy makes two point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
20-43
3:22
Kam Woods turnover (bad pass)
3:27
Kieffer Punter defensive rebound
3:27
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:27
|
Micah Peavy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-41
3:27
Miles Mendes personal foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
3:41
|
Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
20-40
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
Nimari Burnett personal foul (Kieffer Punter draws the foul)
4:15
|
Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Micah Peavy assists)
18-40
4:48
Kieffer Punter turnover
4:48
Kieffer Punter offensive foul
4:36
Nimari Burnett turnover (bad pass) (Kieffer Punter steals)
4:48
|
Antwan Burnett makes two point layup (Miles Mendes assists)
18-37
5:07
|
Nimari Burnett makes two point jump shot
16-37
5:22
|
Antwan Burnett makes three point jump shot (Miles Mendes assists)
16-35
5:41
|
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
13-35
5:49
Mac McClung defensive rebound
5:51
Nimari Burnett blocks Kieffer Punter's two point jump shot
6:10
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (traveling)
6:21
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
6:21
Nick Stampley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:21
Nick Stampley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:21
Tyreek Smith shooting foul (Nick Stampley draws the foul)
6:23
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
13-33
6:32
|
Nick Stampley makes two point layup
13-31
6:51
Nick Stampley offensive rebound
6:53
Tyreek Smith blocks Antwan Burnett's two point layup
7:12
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
11-31
7:20
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
7:22
Tyreek Smith blocks Antwan Burnett's two point layup
7:31
Antwan Burnett offensive rebound
7:33
Mac McClung blocks Desmond Williams's three point jump shot
7:39
Antwan Burnett defensive rebound
7:41
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
7:50
TV timeout
7:50
Desmond Williams turnover
7:50
Desmond Williams offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
8:08
Nick Stampley defensive rebound
8:10
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
8:28
|
Nick Stampley makes two point jump shot (Kam Woods assists)
11-29
8:35
Trojans offensive rebound
8:36
Nimari Burnett blocks Khalyl Waters's two point jump shot
8:49
Nick Stampley offensive rebound
8:51
Kam Woods misses two point jump shot
9:23
|
Micah Peavy makes two point jump shot
9-29
9:37
Desmond Williams turnover (out of bounds)
9:41
Kam Woods offensive rebound
9:43
Kam Woods misses two point jump shot
9:51
Antwan Burnett defensive rebound
9:51
Marcus Santos-Silva misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:51
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-27
9:51
Antwan Burnett shooting foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
9:53
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
9:55
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
10:03
Mac McClung defensive rebound
10:05
Khalyl Waters misses three point jump shot
10:26
|
Nimari Burnett makes two point layup
9-26
10:35
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
10:37
Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
10:44
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass)
11:06
Antwan Burnett turnover (lost ball)
11:06
|
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot
9-24
11:14
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
11:16
Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
11:40
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
9-22
11:59
Christian Turner turnover (5-second violation)
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul (Duke Miles draws the foul)
12:17
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
9-19
12:26
Khalyl Waters turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
12:28
Tyreek Smith personal foul
12:40
|
Tyreek Smith makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
9-17
12:45
Kieffer Punter turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
13:00
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Duke Miles draws the foul)
13:16
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Micah Peavy assists)
9-15
13:33
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
13:35
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
13:46
|
Nick Stampley makes two point layup (Duke Miles assists)
9-12
14:18
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
7-12
14:36
Rory Pantophlet personal foul
14:36
Red Raiders defensive rebound
14:38
Desmond Williams misses three point jump shot
15:08
Trojans defensive rebound
15:10
Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
15:20
Desmond Williams turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Santos-Silva steals)
15:32
Nimari Burnett turnover (double dribble)
15:44
TV timeout
15:44
Rory Pantophlet turnover
15:44
Rory Pantophlet offensive foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
15:56
Rory Pantophlet defensive rebound
15:58
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
16:17
Red Raiders defensive rebound
16:19
Desmond Williams misses two point jump shot
16:33
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
7-9
16:41
Nick Stampley turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
16:49
Nick Stampley offensive rebound
16:51
Antwan Burnett misses three point jump shot
16:57
Kam Woods defensive rebound
16:59
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
17:02
Zay Williams personal foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
17:13
|
Kam Woods makes three point jump shot
7-6
17:22
Nick Stampley defensive rebound
17:24
Nick Stampley blocks Nimari Burnett's two point layup
17:29
Desmond Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
17:40
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
17:40
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-5
17:38
Zay Williams personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
17:55
|
Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
4-4
18:08
Nick Stampley defensive rebound
18:10
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
18:26
|
Zay Williams makes two point dunk (Nick Stampley assists)
2-4
18:48
|
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
0-4
19:09
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
19:11
Kieffer Punter misses three point jump shot
19:21
Mac McClung turnover (bad pass) (Nick Stampley steals)
19:33
Kam Woods turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
19:49
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point dunk (Micah Peavy assists)
0-2
20:00
Zay Williams vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Mac McClung gains possession)
