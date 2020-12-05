ARKPB
STLOU

2nd Half
ARKPB
Golden Lions
18
STLOU
Billikens
29

Time Team Play Score
9:32 +1 Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-94
9:32 +1 Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-93
9:32   George Ivory III shooting foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)  
9:52 +3 Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (Nicholas Jones assists) 38-92
10:07 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marten Linssen assists) 35-92
10:22 +1 Travonta Doolittle makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-89
10:22 +1 Travonta Doolittle makes regular free throw 2 of 3 34-89
10:22   Travonta Doolittle misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
10:22   Fred Thatch Jr. shooting foul (Travonta Doolittle draws the foul)  
10:52   Terrence Hargrove Jr. personal foul (Nicholas Jones draws the foul)  
10:52   Nicholas Jones defensive rebound  
10:54   Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:00   Billikens offensive rebound  
11:02   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:19 +1 Shaun Doss makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-89
11:19 +1 Shaun Doss makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-89
11:19   Markhi Strickland shooting foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)  
11:40   Marten Linssen turnover (traveling)  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Billikens defensive rebound  
11:59   Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot  
12:06   Golden Lions offensive rebound  
12:08   Travonta Doolittle misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Travonta Doolittle offensive rebound  
12:13   Jalen Lynn misses two point jump shot  
12:17   Jalen Lynn offensive rebound  
12:19   Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)  
12:59 +3 Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot 31-89
13:23   Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound  
13:23   Joshuwan Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:23   Joshuwan Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:23   TV timeout  
13:23   Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Joshuwan Johnson draws the foul)  
13:39 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point layup 31-86
13:47 +2 Shaun Doss makes two point layup 31-84
13:59 +3 Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Hasahn French assists) 29-84
14:19 +3 Jalen Lynn makes three point jump shot (Kshun Stokes assists) 29-81
14:34 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists) 26-81
14:55 +3 Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (Joshuwan Johnson assists) 26-79
15:17 +3 Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists) 23-79
15:25   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
15:27   Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Joshuwan Johnson defensive rebound  
15:37   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
15:39   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
15:41   Kshun Stokes misses two point layup  
16:08 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup 23-76
16:12   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
16:14   Yuri Collins misses two point layup  
16:21   Jalen Lynn personal foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)  
16:36   Shaun Doss turnover  
16:36   Shaun Doss offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
16:40   Jalen Lynn defensive rebound  
16:42   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
16:51   Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot  
17:03   Yuri Collins personal foul  
17:03   Golden Lions offensive rebound  
17:05   Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot  
17:20 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists) 23-74
17:26   Shaun Doss turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
17:42 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Hasahn French assists) 23-72
17:46   Hasahn French offensive rebound  
17:48   Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot  
17:54   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
17:56   Terrance Banyard misses two point layup  
18:32 +2 Hasahn French makes two point hook shot 23-69
19:02 +3 Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (George Ivory III assists) 23-67
19:08   Shaun Doss offensive rebound  
19:10   Hasahn French blocks Shaun Doss's two point jump shot  
19:30 +2 Hasahn French makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists) 20-67
19:39   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
19:41   George Ivory III misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
ARKPB
Golden Lions
20
STLOU
Billikens
65

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Phillip Russell assists) 20-65
0:27   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
0:29   Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Markhi Strickland turnover  
0:52   Markhi Strickland offensive foul  
0:54   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
0:56   Hasahn French blocks Shaun Doss's two point layup  
1:10 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot (Hasahn French assists) 20-62
1:23 +1 Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-60
1:23 +1 Nicholas Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-60
1:23   Phillip Russell personal foul (Nicholas Jones draws the foul)  
1:38 +1 Shaun Doss makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 18-60
1:38 +1 Shaun Doss makes technical free throw 1 of 2 17-60
1:38   Markhi Strickland technical foul  
1:39 +2 Markhi Strickland makes two point dunk (Hasahn French assists) 16-60
1:59   Nicholas Jones turnover (double dribble)  
2:15 +2 Hasahn French makes two point layup (Phillip Russell assists) 16-58
2:29   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
2:29   George Ivory III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:29   George Ivory III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:29   Yuri Collins shooting foul (George Ivory III draws the foul)  
2:31   George Ivory III offensive rebound  
2:33   Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot  
2:45   George Ivory III offensive rebound  
2:47   Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot  
2:59 +1 Markhi Strickland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-56
2:59   Markhi Strickland misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:59   Dequan Morris personal foul (Markhi Strickland draws the foul)  
2:59   George Ivory III turnover (bad pass) (Markhi Strickland steals)  
3:18   Shaun Doss defensive rebound  
3:18   Yuri Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:18   TV timeout  
3:18   Joshuwan Johnson shooting foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
3:18 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point layup 16-55
3:37 +3 Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (Joshuwan Johnson assists) 16-53
3:48 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup (Javonte Perkins assists) 13-53
3:55   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
3:57   Kshun Stokes misses two point jump shot  
4:17 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 13-51
4:22   Joshuwan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goodwin steals)  
4:31 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot 13-48
4:38   Alvin Stredic Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)  
5:08 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 13-45
5:21 +2 Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot 13-42
5:32 +2 Hasahn French makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 11-42
5:52 +2 Joshuwan Johnson makes two point layup 11-40
6:08 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point layup 9-40
6:15   Billikens offensive rebound  
6:17   Javonte Perkins misses two point layup  
6:32 +1 Kshun Stokes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-38
6:32 +1 Kshun Stokes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-38
6:32   Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Kshun Stokes draws the foul)  
6:46   Alvin Stredic Jr. defensive rebound  
6:48   Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot  
6:53   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
6:55   Alvin Stredic Jr. misses two point layup  
7:23 +2 Hasahn French makes two point jump shot 7-38
7:44 +3 Joshuwan Johnson makes three point jump shot 7-36
7:51 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-36
7:51 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-35
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)  
8:06   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
8:08   Kshun Stokes misses two point jump shot  
8:20   Kshun Stokes offensive rebound  
8:22   Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Golden Lions 30 second timeout  
8:47 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point dunk (Jordan Goodwin assists) 4-34
8:52   Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound  
8:54   Jalen Lynn misses two point layup  
8:59 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point tip shot 4-32
9:04   Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound  
9:06   Jordan Goodwin misses two point layup  
9:17   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
9:19   Jimmy Bell Jr. blocks Shaun Doss's two point layup  
9:47   Fred Thatch Jr. turnover  
9:47   Fred Thatch Jr. offensive foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)  
9:58   Kshun Stokes turnover (traveling)  
10:26 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-30
10:26 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-29
10:26   Markedric Bell shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
10:27   Kshun Stokes turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Bell Jr. steals)  
10:29   Terrence Hargrove Jr. personal foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)  
10:41 +3 Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Terrence Hargrove Jr. assists) 4-28
10:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive rebound  
10:48   Marten Linssen misses two point layup  
10:52   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
10:54   Jordan Goodwin misses two point dunk  
11:00   Shaun Doss turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)  
11:15 +1 Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-25
11:15   Demarius Jacobs misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:15   Nicholas Jones shooting foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)  
11:21   Markedric Bell turnover (lost ball) (Fred Thatch Jr. steals)  
11:34 +1 Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-24
11:34 +1 Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-23
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (Marten Linssen draws the foul)  
11:41   Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound  
11:43   Nicholas Jones misses three point jump shot  
12:06 +2 Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 4-22
12:21   Joshuwan Johnson turnover  
12:21   Joshuwan Johnson offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
12:26   Marten Linssen turnover (bad pass) (Alvin Stredic Jr. steals)  
12:42   Joshuwan Johnson turnover  
12:42   Joshuwan Johnson offensive foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
12:59 +2 Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Fred Thatch Jr. assists) 4-20
13:17   Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound  
13:17   Shaun Doss misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:17   Shaun Doss misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:17   Marten Linssen shooting foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)  
13:40   Shaun Doss defensive rebound  
13:42   Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot  
13:48   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
13:50   Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot  
14:04 +2 Marten Linssen makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 4-18
14:11   Shaun Doss turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Collins steals)  
14:28   TV timeout  
14:28   Hasahn French turnover (traveling)  
14:55 +2 Dequan Morris makes two point layup 4-16
15:28 +3 Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 2-16
15:34   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
15:36   Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot  
16:04 +2 Hasahn French makes two point jump shot 2-13
16:21 +2 Dequan Morris makes two point jump shot 2-11
16:35   Golden Lions 30 second timeout  
16:35 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists) 0-11
16:41   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
16:43   Yuri Collins blocks Joshuwan Johnson's two point jump shot  
16:49   Yuri Collins personal foul (Dequan Morris draws the foul)  
17:19   Shaun Doss defensive rebound  
17:19   Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:19   Markedric Bell shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
17:19 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup 0-9
17:21   Jalen Lynn turnover (lost ball)  
17:21 +1 Hasahn French makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-7
17:21   Hasahn French misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:21   Markedric Bell shooting foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)  
17:24   Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)  
17:28   Joshuwan Johnson offensive rebound  
17:30   Markedric Bell misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Jordan Goodwin personal foul  
17:50 +2 Hasahn French makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 0-6
17:53   Golden Lions turnover (5-second violation)  
17:58 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists) 0-4
18:09   Dequan Morris turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
18:14   Dequan Morris defensive rebound  
18:16   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)  
18:46 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 0-2
18:50   Hasahn French offensive rebound  
18:52   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
19:02   Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Dequan Morris defensive rebound  
19:28   Hasahn French misses two point hook shot