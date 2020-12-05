|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
DeJuan Clayton makes two point layup
33-42
0:04
James Bishop turnover
0:04
James Bishop offensive foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
0:33
Koby Thomas turnover (lost ball)
0:43
Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
0:45
DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
1:02
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point dunk
31-42
1:07
DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
1:18
Eagles defensive rebound
1:20
Noel Brown misses two point layup
1:39
+2
Koby Thomas makes two point layup (Kenan Sarvan assists)
31-40
1:51
Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)
1:51
Noel Brown defensive rebound
1:53
DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup
2:01
Eagles defensive rebound
2:03
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup
2:13
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
2:15
Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot
2:40
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
2:42
Kenan Sarvan blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
2:54
Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
3:10
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-40
3:10
James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:10
DeJuan Clayton personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
3:17
Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass)
3:24
TV timeout
3:24
Eagles defensive rebound
3:26
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
3:31
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
3:33
Dwaine Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:45
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
29-39
3:51
Chereef Knox turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)
4:00
Noel Brown turnover (out of bounds)
4:20
+3
Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
29-37
4:30
James Bishop turnover (bad pass)
4:39
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
4:41
Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot
4:52
Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball)
4:54
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
4:56
Anthony Tarke misses two point jump shot
5:16
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Noel Brown assists)
26-37
5:34
+2
Kenan Sarvan makes two point jump shot (DeJuan Clayton assists)
26-35
5:52
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
5:54
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
6:00
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
6:00
DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:00
DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:00
Noel Brown shooting foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
6:14
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
24-35
6:14
Domantas Sakickas shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
6:14
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point layup
24-34
6:25
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
6:27
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
6:51
Eagles offensive rebound
6:53
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
7:00
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
24-32
7:00
Noel Brown defensive rebound
7:11
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
7:18
TV timeout
7:18
Noel Brown turnover
7:18
Noel Brown offensive foul (Kenan Sarvan draws the foul)
7:35
+3
Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
24-30
7:48
+3
Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
21-30
8:03
+2
Anthony Tarke makes two point layup
21-27
8:09
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
8:11
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
8:23
Noel Brown turnover (traveling)
8:43
+3
Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
19-27
8:58
Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound
9:00
Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot
8:58
Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound
9:16
+3
DeJuan Clayton makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sakickas assists)
16-27
9:17
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sakickas steals)
10:08
+3
Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
13-27
10:16
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
10-27
10:21
+2
Anthony Tarke makes two point jump shot
10-25
10:21
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
10:21
James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:21
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-25
10:21
Kenan Sarvan personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
10:25
James Bishop defensive rebound
10:27
Jameer Nelson Jr. blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
10:31
Eagles defensive rebound
10:33
Matt Moyer misses two point dunk
10:43
Chase Paar defensive rebound
10:45
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
10:58
+3
Jameer Nelson Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
8-24
11:05
James Bishop defensive rebound
11:07
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
11:18
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
11:07
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
11:18
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:18
Chereef Knox personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
11:20
Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound
11:22
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
11:28
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
11:30
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
11:41
Chase Paar turnover
11:41
Chase Paar offensive foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
11:51
TV timeout
11:53
+2
Koby Thomas makes two point dunk
8-21
12:08
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-21
12:08
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-20
12:08
Koby Thomas shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
12:15
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
12:17
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
12:27
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-19
12:27
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-18
12:27
Kyle Cardaci shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
12:34
James Bishop defensive rebound
12:36
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
12:47
James Bishop personal foul (Chereef Knox draws the foul)
12:47
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
6-17
12:58
Justin Steers turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
13:06
+3
Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Colonials assists)
6-15
13:10
+2
Koby Thomas makes two point dunk
6-12
13:14
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
13:16
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
13:26
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-12
13:26
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-11
13:28
Kenan Sarvan shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
13:28
Chase Paar offensive rebound
13:30
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
13:47
Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
13:49
DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
14:14
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
4-10
14:18
Kyle Cardaci personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
14:35
+3
Kyle Cardaci makes three point jump shot (Kenan Sarvan assists)
4-8
14:57
+2
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
1-8
15:09
Maceo Jack defensive rebound
15:09
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:09
+1
Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-6
15:09
Jameer Nelson Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
15:17
Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
15:20
Kyle Cardaci turnover (out of bounds) (Colonials steals)
15:21
Eagles defensive rebound
15:23
Noel Brown misses two point layup
15:30
Noel Brown offensive rebound
15:32
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:51
TV timeout
15:51
Nendah Tarke personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
16:18
Chase Paar defensive rebound
16:20
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
16:32
Chase Paar personal foul (Koby Thomas draws the foul)
16:50
Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)
16:53
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
16:55
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
16:53
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
17:13
+2
Maceo Jack makes two point layup
0-6
17:22
Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)
17:29
+2
Chase Paar makes two point layup
0-4
17:34
Eagles defensive rebound
17:36
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
17:42
James Bishop defensive rebound
17:44
Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot
17:44
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
17:44
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point dunk
17:54
Jameer Nelson Jr. offensive rebound
17:56
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
18:00
Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
18:08
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nendah Tarke steals)
18:25
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
18:27
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
18:58
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
19:00
Chase Paar misses two point layup
19:00
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
19:02
DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup
19:02
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
19:04
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
19:20
DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass)
19:22
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
19:24
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:34
Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)
19:43
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
0-2
19:52
James Bishop defensive rebound
19:54
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
20:00
Kenan Sarvan vs. Chase Paar (Dwaine Jones Jr. gains possession)
