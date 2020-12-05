COPPST
COPPST

1st Half
COPPST
Eagles
33
GWASH
Colonials
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 DeJuan Clayton makes two point layup 33-42
0:04   James Bishop turnover  
0:04   James Bishop offensive foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)  
0:33   Koby Thomas turnover (lost ball)  
0:43   Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound  
0:45   DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot  
1:02 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point dunk 31-42
1:07   DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
1:18   Eagles defensive rebound  
1:20   Noel Brown misses two point layup  
1:39 +2 Koby Thomas makes two point layup (Kenan Sarvan assists) 31-40
1:51   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)  
1:51   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
1:53   DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup  
2:01   Eagles defensive rebound  
2:03   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup  
2:13   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
2:15   Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot  
2:40   DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound  
2:42   Kenan Sarvan blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup  
2:54   Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
3:10 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-40
3:10   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:10   DeJuan Clayton personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
3:17   Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass)  
3:24   TV timeout  
3:24   Eagles defensive rebound  
3:26   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
3:33   Dwaine Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:45 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 29-39
3:51   Chereef Knox turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)  
4:00   Noel Brown turnover (out of bounds)  
4:20 +3 Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists) 29-37
4:30   James Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
4:39   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
4:41   Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball)  
4:54   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
4:56   Anthony Tarke misses two point jump shot  
5:16 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Noel Brown assists) 26-37
5:34 +2 Kenan Sarvan makes two point jump shot (DeJuan Clayton assists) 26-35
5:52   Anthony Tarke defensive rebound  
5:54   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:00   DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:00   DeJuan Clayton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:00   Noel Brown shooting foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)  
6:14 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-35
6:14   Domantas Sakickas shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
6:14 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 24-34
6:25   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:27   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
6:51   Eagles offensive rebound  
6:53   Anthony Tarke misses two point layup  
7:00 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 24-32
7:00   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
7:11   Anthony Tarke misses two point layup  
7:18   TV timeout  
7:18   Noel Brown turnover  
7:18   Noel Brown offensive foul (Kenan Sarvan draws the foul)  
7:35 +3 Domantas Sakickas makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists) 24-30
7:48 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 21-30
8:03 +2 Anthony Tarke makes two point layup 21-27
8:09   Anthony Tarke offensive rebound  
8:11   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Noel Brown turnover (traveling)  
8:43 +3 Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists) 19-27
8:58   Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound  
9:00   Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot  
8:58   Domantas Sakickas defensive rebound  
9:16 +3 DeJuan Clayton makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sakickas assists) 16-27
9:17   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sakickas steals)  
10:08 +3 Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists) 13-27
10:16 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 10-27
10:21 +2 Anthony Tarke makes two point jump shot 10-25
10:21   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
10:21   James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:21 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-25
10:21   Kenan Sarvan personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
10:25   James Bishop defensive rebound  
10:27   Jameer Nelson Jr. blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup  
10:31   Eagles defensive rebound  
10:33   Matt Moyer misses two point dunk  
10:43   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
10:45   Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot  
10:58 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 8-24
11:05   James Bishop defensive rebound  
11:07   Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot  
11:18   DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound  
11:07   Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot  
11:18   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:18   Chereef Knox personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
11:20   Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound  
11:22   Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Anthony Tarke offensive rebound  
11:30   Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Chase Paar turnover  
11:41   Chase Paar offensive foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:53 +2 Koby Thomas makes two point dunk 8-21
12:08 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-21
12:08 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-20
12:08   Koby Thomas shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
12:15   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
12:17   Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot  
12:27 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-19
12:27 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-18
12:27   Kyle Cardaci shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
12:34   James Bishop defensive rebound  
12:36   Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot  
12:47   James Bishop personal foul (Chereef Knox draws the foul)  
12:47 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 6-17
12:58   Justin Steers turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
13:06 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Colonials assists) 6-15
13:10 +2 Koby Thomas makes two point dunk 6-12
13:14   Koby Thomas offensive rebound  
13:16   Anthony Tarke misses two point layup  
13:26 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-12
13:26 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-11
13:28   Kenan Sarvan shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
13:28   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
13:30   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
13:47   Sloan Seymour defensive rebound  
13:49   DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot  
14:14 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 4-10
14:18   Kyle Cardaci personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
14:35 +3 Kyle Cardaci makes three point jump shot (Kenan Sarvan assists) 4-8
14:57 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 1-8
15:09   Maceo Jack defensive rebound  
15:09   Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:09 +1 Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-6
15:09   Jameer Nelson Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)  
15:17   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)  
15:20   Kyle Cardaci turnover (out of bounds) (Colonials steals)  
15:21   Eagles defensive rebound  
15:23   Noel Brown misses two point layup  
15:30   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
15:32   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Nendah Tarke personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
16:18   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
16:20   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Chase Paar personal foul (Koby Thomas draws the foul)  
16:50   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass)  
16:53   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
16:55   Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot  
16:53   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Maceo Jack makes two point layup 0-6
17:22   Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)  
17:29 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 0-4
17:34   Eagles defensive rebound  
17:36   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
17:42   James Bishop defensive rebound  
17:44   Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot  
17:44   DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound  
17:44   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point dunk  
17:54   Jameer Nelson Jr. offensive rebound  
17:56   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:00   Nendah Tarke turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
18:08   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nendah Tarke steals)  
18:25   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
18:27   Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot  
18:58   Anthony Tarke defensive rebound  
19:00   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
19:00   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
19:02   DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup  
19:02   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
19:04   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
19:20   DeJuan Clayton turnover (bad pass)  
19:22   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
19:24   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:34   Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)  
19:43 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 0-2
19:52   James Bishop defensive rebound  
19:54   Koby Thomas misses two point layup  
20:00   Kenan Sarvan vs. Chase Paar (Dwaine Jones Jr. gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 33 42
Field Goals 13-38 (34.2%) 15-31 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 25
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 9 22
Team 7 0
Assists 8 6
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
K. Sarvan F
8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
J. Bishop G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Team Stats
Top Scorers
22
K. Sarvan F 8 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
J. Bishop G 12 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
34.2 FG% 48.4
31.6 3PT FG% 33.3
25.0 FT% 75.0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Sarvan 8 4 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 0 0 1 2 1 3
K. Thomas 6 1 0 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
A. Tarke 5 4 0 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 0 1 0 0 2 2
D. Clayton 5 3 1 2/6 1/3 0/2 1 0 0 0 2 0 3
N. Tarke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 3 0 0
Total 33 13 8 13/38 6/19 1/4 9 0 3 1 11 4 9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 12 5 4 5/6 0/1 2/4 2 0 1 0 4 0 5
J. Battle 8 4 0 3/7 0/3 2/2 0 0 1 0 0 0 4
C. Paar 6 3 0 1/2 0/0 4/4 2 0 1 0 1 1 2
J. Nelson Jr. 5 2 0 2/7 1/2 0/1 1 0 4 1 1 1 1
M. Moyer 3 6 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 0 3 0 6
Total 42 25 6 15/31 3/9 9/12 7 0 8 1 12 3 22
