0:26
Knights 30 second timeout
0:32
Elyjah Williams defensive rebound
0:34
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
1:00
+2
Callum Baker makes two point layup
29-31
1:07
Jahlil Jenkins defensive rebound
1:09
Nate Watson misses two point layup
1:21
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
1:23
Brandon Rush misses three point jump shot
1:47
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-31
1:47
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-30
1:47
Pier-Olivier Racine shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
2:01
Elyjah Williams turnover (bad pass)
2:08
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-29
2:08
John Square Jr. shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
2:08
+2
David Duke makes two point layup (Greg Gantt assists)
27-28
2:12
Joe Munden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Greg Gantt steals)
2:31
Joe Munden Jr. defensive rebound
2:33
Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
2:42
Jared Bynum defensive rebound
2:46
Jahlil Jenkins misses three point jump shot
3:02
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot
27-26
3:19
+3
Pier-Olivier Racine makes three point jump shot (Jahlil Jenkins assists)
27-24
3:41
Brycen Goodine turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Rush steals)
3:46
+1
Brandon Rush makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-24
3:46
+1
Brandon Rush makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-24
3:46
TV timeout
3:46
Noah Horchler personal foul (Brandon Rush draws the foul)
3:57
+2
Nate Watson makes two point putback layup
22-24
4:03
Nate Watson offensive rebound
4:05
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
4:21
Brycen Goodine defensive rebound
4:21
Elyjah Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:21
Elyjah Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:21
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Elyjah Williams draws the foul)
4:39
Brycen Goodine turnover (traveling)
4:45
Jared Bynum defensive rebound
4:47
Brandon Rush misses two point jump shot
4:58
Jared Bynum turnover (bad pass)
5:16
Nate Watson defensive rebound
5:18
Jahlil Jenkins misses three point jump shot
5:38
+2
David Duke makes two point dunk
22-22
5:43
Elyjah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brycen Goodine steals)
5:52
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Jahlil Jenkins steals)
6:19
+3
Brandon Rush makes three point jump shot (Elyjah Williams assists)
22-20
6:37
Brandon Rush defensive rebound
6:39
David Duke misses two point jump shot
6:49
+2
Elyjah Williams makes two point layup
19-20
6:58
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Elyjah Williams draws the foul)
6:58
Knights defensive rebound
7:00
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point layup
7:23
+2
Brandon Rush makes two point jump shot
17-20
7:35
+1
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-20
7:35
A.J. Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:35
TV timeout
7:35
Callum Baker shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
7:39
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
7:41
Jimmy Nichols Jr. blocks Jahlil Jenkins's three point jump shot
7:58
Jahlil Jenkins defensive rebound
8:00
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
8:07
+2
Jahlil Jenkins makes two point layup
15-19
8:13
Jared Bynum turnover (lost ball) (Callum Baker steals)
8:26
+1
Joe Munden Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-19
8:26
Joe Munden Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:26
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Joe Munden Jr. draws the foul)
8:53
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point putback layup
12-19
8:55
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
8:57
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
9:03
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
9:05
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
9:24
+2
Jahlil Jenkins makes two point floating jump shot
12-17
9:52
+1
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-17
9:52
A.J. Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:52
Joe Munden Jr. shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
10:00
John Square Jr. personal foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
10:10
Brandon Rush turnover (traveling)
10:25
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-16
10:25
David Duke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:25
Daniel Rodriguez shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
10:33
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
10:35
Daniel Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
10:38
John Square Jr. offensive rebound
10:40
Nate Watson blocks John Square Jr.'s two point layup
10:47
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass) (Joe Munden Jr. steals)
11:08
David Duke defensive rebound
11:10
Callum Baker misses two point layup
11:33
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
11:33
+1
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-14
11:33
TV timeout
11:33
Elyjah Williams shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
11:42
Elyjah Williams turnover (bad pass) (David Duke steals)
11:58
+2
Nate Watson makes two point hook shot
10-13
12:28
+2
Jahlil Jenkins makes two point floating jump shot
10-11
12:47
+2
Alyn Breed makes two point floating jump shot
8-11
13:04
Callum Baker turnover (lost ball) (Jared Bynum steals)
13:22
+2
Nate Watson makes two point layup
8-9
13:48
+2
Callum Baker makes two point driving layup
8-7
14:07
Alyn Breed personal foul (Jahlil Jenkins draws the foul)
14:10
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Jahlil Jenkins steals)
14:33
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Nate Watson steals)
14:40
Brandon Rush defensive rebound
14:42
Noah Horchler misses two point layup
14:43
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
14:45
David Duke misses three point jump shot
15:10
+2
Elyjah Williams makes two point layup
6-7
15:19
Jahlil Jenkins defensive rebound
15:21
Kris Monroe misses two point jump shot
15:29
+1
Elyjah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-7
15:29
+1
Elyjah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-7
15:29
Kris Monroe shooting foul (Elyjah Williams draws the foul)
15:32
Elyjah Williams offensive rebound
15:34
Callum Baker misses two point layup
15:38
Brycen Goodine turnover (bad pass) (Elyjah Williams steals)
15:54
TV timeout
15:54
Pier-Olivier Racine personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
15:55
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
15:57
Pier-Olivier Racine misses two point layup
16:24
+3
Brycen Goodine makes three point jump shot
2-7
16:51
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (traveling)
16:53
Elyjah Williams defensive rebound
16:55
Alyn Breed misses two point layup
17:04
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
17:06
Brandon Rush misses two point jump shot
17:12
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Elyjah Williams draws the foul)
17:26
+2
Alyn Breed makes two point floating jump shot
2-4
17:42
Friars 30 second timeout
17:42
+2
Elyjah Williams makes two point layup (Jahlil Jenkins assists)
2-2
17:47
Jahlil Jenkins defensive rebound
17:49
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
18:02
David Duke defensive rebound
18:04
Elyjah Williams misses three point step back jump shot
18:32
Callum Baker defensive rebound
18:34
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
18:52
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
18:54
Elyjah Williams misses two point floating jump shot
19:22
+2
David Duke makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:38
Elyjah Williams turnover (bad pass)
19:45
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Callum Baker steals)
20:00
Pier-Olivier Racine vs. Nate Watson (A.J. Reeves gains possession)
