ILLST
MURYST

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
ILLST
Redbirds
14
MURYST
Racers
15

Time Team Play Score
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   DaQuan Smith personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
11:51 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists) 45-59
12:03   Devin Gilmore defensive rebound  
12:03   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:03 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-57
12:03   KJ Williams shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
12:22 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 44-57
12:38 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 44-55
12:42   DJ Horne offensive rebound  
12:44   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
12:54 +2 Tevin Brown makes two point driving layup 42-55
12:57   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
12:59   Emon Washington misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
13:07   Josiah Strong misses two point layup  
13:16   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
13:16 +3 Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists) 42-53
13:25   Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass) (KJ Williams steals)  
13:41 +3 Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists) 42-50
13:46   Josiah Strong turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)  
13:58   KJ Williams turnover (bad pass)  
14:15 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 42-47
14:24   TV timeout  
14:23   Redbirds defensive rebound  
14:25   Antonio Reeves blocks KJ Williams's two point layup  
14:45   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
14:47   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
14:57   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:15   KJ Williams offensive rebound  
15:17   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Racers 30 second timeout  
15:43 +2 DJ Horne makes two point driving layup 40-47
15:49   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
15:51   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
16:02 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Emon Washington assists) 38-47
16:11   Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound  
16:13   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
16:21   Justice Hill turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)  
16:44 +3 Emon Washington makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 36-47
17:11 +1 Tevin Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-47
17:11   Tevin Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:11   DJ Horne shooting foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)  
17:14   Racers offensive rebound  
17:18   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
17:31   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
17:33   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point dunk  
17:52 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point dunk (Justice Hill assists) 33-46
18:12 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point pullup jump shot 33-44
18:35   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
18:37   Demond Robinson misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
18:47   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
18:57   KJ Williams misses two point layup  
19:05   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
19:07   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
19:21   KJ Williams turnover  
19:21   KJ Williams offensive foul  
19:24   Racers offensive rebound  
19:29   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
19:49   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
ILLST
Redbirds
31
MURYST
Racers
44

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Redbirds defensive rebound  
0:00   Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:25   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
0:25   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:25   Demond Robinson shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
0:25 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point putback layup 31-44
0:28   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
0:30   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
0:44 +1 Chico Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-44
0:44 +1 Chico Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-43
0:44   Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
0:50   Matt Smith offensive rebound  
0:52   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
1:12 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 29-42
1:22 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point tip shot 26-42
1:27   Demond Robinson offensive rebound  
1:29   Matt Smith misses two point layup  
1:34   Matt Smith offensive rebound  
1:34   Tevin Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:34   Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)  
1:34 +2 Tevin Brown makes two point driving layup 26-40
1:55   Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:55   Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:55   Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:55   DaQuan Smith personal foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
2:03   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
2:05   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
2:29   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
2:40   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
2:42   Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot  
3:06   Nicholas McMullen defensive rebound  
3:08   Josiah Strong misses two point layup  
3:22   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
3:24   Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:39   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
3:41   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:59 +3 Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 26-38
4:11   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
4:13   Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
4:19   Redbirds offensive rebound  
4:21   Josiah Strong misses two point layup  
4:50 +3 DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists) 26-35
5:12 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists) 26-32
5:19   Redbirds offensive rebound  
5:20   Tevin Brown blocks Alston Andrews's two point layup  
5:31 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup (KJ Williams assists) 23-32
5:54 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point fadeaway jump shot 23-30
6:11 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 21-30
6:25   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
6:25   Alston Andrews misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:25   DaQuan Smith personal foul (Alston Andrews draws the foul)  
6:32   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
6:34   Justice Hill misses two point layup  
6:42   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
6:44   Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
7:07 +3 Justice Hill makes three point pullup jump shot 21-28
7:23   Alston Andrews turnover  
7:23   Alston Andrews offensive foul  
7:31   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
7:31   Justice Hill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:31 +1 Justice Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-25
7:31   Dusan Mahorcic shooting foul (Justice Hill draws the foul)  
8:01 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 21-24
8:01   TV timeout  
8:18   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
8:21 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (DaQuan Smith assists) 18-24
8:40   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
8:42   Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:58 +3 Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists) 18-22
9:16 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point pullup jump shot 18-19
9:30   KJ Williams turnover (traveling)  
9:39   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (KJ Williams steals)  
9:50   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
9:52   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
10:12   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
10:20 +3 Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists) 16-19
10:24   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
10:32   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
10:32   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:32 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-16
10:32   Brion Whitley shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
10:46   Chico Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
10:53   Matt Smith defensive rebound  
10:55   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
11:06 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 15-16
11:20 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 15-14
11:32   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
11:32   KJ Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:32 +1 KJ Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-14
11:32   TV timeout  
11:32   Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)  
11:52   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
11:54   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Nicholas McMullen turnover  
12:04   Nicholas McMullen offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
12:30   Nicholas McMullen defensive rebound  
12:32   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
12:49 +3 Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 13-13
12:57   DJ Horne personal foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)  
13:17   Josiah Strong turnover (traveling)  
13:26   Devin Gilmore personal foul (Abdou Ndiaye draws the foul)  
13:33 +2 Chico Carter Jr. makes two point driving layup 13-10
13:41   KJ Williams offensive rebound  
13:43   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
13:49   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)  
13:57   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
13:59   KJ Williams misses two point layup  
14:09   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
14:11   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup  
14:21   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
14:23   Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)  
14:36 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point tip shot 13-8
14:44   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
14:46   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
14:53   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
14:55   KJ Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
15:22   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
15:42 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists) 11-8
15:59 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-6
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Devin Gilmore shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
15:59 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point driving jump shot 10-6
16:12   Devin Gilmore turnover  
16:12   Devin Gilmore offensive foul  
16:26   Racers defensive rebound  
16:30   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Demond Robinson turnover  
16:40   Demond Robinson offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
16:59   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
17:01   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
17:11 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 8-6
17:22 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-4
17:22   Brion Whitley shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
17:22 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point driving jump shot 7-4
17:30 +2 Tevin Brown makes two point floating jump shot 5-4
17:43   Abdou Ndiaye turnover  
17:43   Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)  
17:56   Tevin Brown turnover  
17:56   Tevin Brown offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
18:20 +3 Harouna Sissoko makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 5-2
18:38 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 2-2
18:52   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
18:54   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
19:00   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
19:02   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:17 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point pullup jump shot 2-0
19:32   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
19:34   KJ Williams misses two point layup  
19:41   KJ Williams offensive rebound  
19:43   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Harouna Sissoko personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)  
20:00   Abdou Ndiaye vs. Demond Robinson (KJ Williams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  DaQuan Smith personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul) 11:38
+ 2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists) 11:51
  Devin Gilmore defensive rebound 12:03
  Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2 12:03
+ 1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12:03
  KJ Williams shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul) 12:03
+ 2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 12:22
+ 2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 12:38
  DJ Horne offensive rebound 12:42
  DJ Horne misses two point jump shot 12:44
+ 2 Tevin Brown makes two point driving layup 12:54
Team Stats
Points 45 59
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 23-46 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 4-10 (40.0%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 34
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 16 25
Team 4 3
Assists 8 17
Steals 1 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
A. Reeves G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
T. Brown G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 2-1 311445
home team logo Murray State 1-1 441559
CFSB Center Murray , KY
CFSB Center Murray , KY
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 2-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Murray State