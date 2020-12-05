MOUNT
VCU

1st Half
MOUNT
Mountaineers
20
VCU
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
0:10   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
0:12   Hason Ward misses two point hook shot  
0:41 +1 Damian Chong Qui makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-37
0:41 +1 Damian Chong Qui makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-37
0:41   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
0:50 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 18-37
1:11   Josh Reaves personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
1:11   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
1:13   Dakota Leffew misses three point jump shot  
1:40 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 18-35
1:45   Damian Chong Qui turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
2:00   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
2:02   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:08   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
2:10   Josh Reaves misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
2:29   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
2:35   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:47 +2 Josh Reaves makes two point layup 18-33
3:10 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-33
3:10 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-32
3:10   Josh Reaves shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
3:30   Dakota Leffew personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
3:56 +2 Dakota Leffew makes two point pullup jump shot 16-31
4:19   TV timeout  
4:19   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
4:19 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 14-31
4:26   Dakota Leffew turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
4:34 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 14-28
4:44 +2 Jalen Jefferson makes two point hook shot 14-25
4:57 +1 Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-25
4:57   Nana Opoku shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
4:57 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot 12-24
5:10   Dakota Leffew turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
5:25 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot 12-22
5:41   Rams offensive rebound  
5:43   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
5:50   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
5:52   Corey Douglas blocks Mezie Offurum's two point dunk  
6:10 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 12-19
6:26   Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:26   Mountaineers offensive rebound  
6:28   Nana Opoku misses two point layup  
6:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover  
6:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)  
7:02   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
7:04   Nana Opoku misses two point hook shot  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:21   Vince Williams personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
7:22   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Damian Chong Qui steals)  
7:25   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
7:27   Josh Reaves misses two point jump shot  
7:42   Josh Reaves offensive rebound  
7:44   Mezie Offurum misses three point jump shot  
7:59 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 12-16
8:23   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
8:25   Mezie Offurum misses two point jump shot  
8:43 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 12-14
9:10   Frantisek Barton turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)  
9:20   Levi Stockard III personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
9:47 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup 12-12
9:59   Nana Opoku personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
10:05   Malik Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
10:18 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point jump shot 12-10
10:27   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
10:29   Damian Chong Qui misses two point floating jump shot  
10:59   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Nana Opoku steals)  
11:12 +2 Nana Opoku makes two point jump shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 12-8
11:38   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (traveling)  
11:46   Dakota Leffew turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
12:01   Hason Ward personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
12:27 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 10-8
12:37   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
12:39   Hason Ward blocks Nana Opoku's two point dunk  
12:51   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
12:53   Hason Ward misses two point tip shot  
12:53   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
12:55   Josh Banks misses three point jump shot  
13:01   Jalen Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
13:24   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
13:26   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
13:27   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
13:29   Nana Opoku blocks Hason Ward's two point layup  
13:48 +2 Nana Opoku makes two point hook shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 10-6
14:07   Jalen Jefferson offensive rebound  
14:09   Damian Chong Qui misses two point jump shot  
14:33   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
14:35   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
14:57 +3 Dakota Leffew makes three point jump shot (Mezie Offurum assists) 8-6
15:08   Josh Banks turnover (traveling)  
15:32 +3 Dakota Leffew makes three point jump shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 5-6
15:41   TV timeout  
15:57   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
15:59   Josh Banks misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Josh Banks defensive rebound  
16:11   Malik Jefferson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:11 +1 Malik Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-6
16:11   Josh Banks shooting foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)  
16:20   Mountaineers offensive rebound  
16:22   Corey Douglas blocks Damian Chong Qui's two point layup  
16:37   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
16:39   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
16:48   Vince Williams blocks Damian Chong Qui's three point jump shot  
17:04   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Dakota Leffew draws the foul)  
17:10   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
17:12   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
17:33   Josh Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
17:33   Jump ball. Josh Reaves vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Rams gains possession)  
17:47 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Levi Stockard III assists) 1-6
18:01 +1 Mezie Offurum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-4
18:01   Mezie Offurum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:01   Vince Williams shooting foul (Mezie Offurum draws the foul)  
18:20   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Damian Chong Qui steals)  
18:30   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
18:32   Josh Reaves misses three point jump shot  
18:43 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 0-4
18:58   Mezie Offurum turnover (bad pass)  
19:15 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 0-2
19:28   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
19:30   Levi Stockard III blocks Malik Jefferson's two point hook shot  
19:41   Corey Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Nana Opoku steals)  
19:41   Jump ball. Corey Douglas vs. Nana Opoku (Mountaineers gains possession)  
19:43   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
19:45   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Nana Opoku vs. Corey Douglas (Adrian Baldwin Jr. gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 20 37
Field Goals 7-22 (31.8%) 15-29 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 17
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 7 12
Team 4 1
Assists 4 9
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 5 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Leffew G
8 PTS
home team logo
5
N. Hyland G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Mt St Mary's 1-2 20-20
home team logo VCU 2-2 37-37
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, Virginia
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, Virginia
Team Stats
away team logo Mt St Mary's 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo VCU 2-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Leffew G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Hyland G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Leffew G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
N. Hyland G 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
31.8 FG% 51.7
28.6 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 100.0
Mt St Mary's
Starters
N. Opoku
J. Reaves
D. Chong Qui
M. Offurum
M. Jefferson
Bench
D. Leffew
J. Jefferson
F. Barton
W. Moore
Q. Mincey
J. Gibbs
O. Dedolli
C. Nnamene
D. Thomas
N. Miller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Leffew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Mincey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Dedolli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nnamene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 9 4 7/22 2/7 4/6 5 0 4 1 9 2 7
VCU
Starters
N. Hyland
L. Stockard III
C. Douglas Jr.
V. Williams Jr.
A. Baldwin Jr.
Starters
N. Hyland
L. Stockard III
C. Douglas Jr.
V. Williams Jr.
A. Baldwin Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 11 3 2 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 0 1 0 2 0 3
L. Stockard III 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
C. Douglas Jr. 5 5 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 2 1 3 2
V. Williams Jr. 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 0 1 1 0 0 1
A. Baldwin Jr. 0 3 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
M. Brown-Jones
J. Clark III
H. Ward
J. Banks
J. Watkins
B. Medley-Bacon
K. Curry
A. Henderson VI
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brown-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Medley-Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 9 15/29 4/12 3/3 8 0 8 5 7 4 12
