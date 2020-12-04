|
Marcus Garrett offensive rebound
0:00
Marcus Garrett misses two point driving layup
0:17
+2
Tyree Eady makes two point driving jump shot
33-35
0:43
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup
31-35
0:51
+1
Tyree Eady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-33
0:55
+1
Tyree Eady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-33
0:55
David McCormack personal foul (Tyree Eady draws the foul)
0:57
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
0:59
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
1:03
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
1:05
Rocky Kreuser misses three point jump shot
1:15
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover (out of bounds)
1:19
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive rebound
1:21
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
1:26
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
1:28
Sam Griesel misses two point jump shot
1:48
Jump ball. Rocky Kreuser vs. Bryce Thompson (Rocky Kreuser gains possession)
2:01
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
2:01
Tyon Grant-Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:01
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
2:01
Tyon Grant-Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:01
Jarius Cook shooting foul (Tyon Grant-Foster draws the foul)
2:04
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Tyon Grant-Foster steals)
2:25
+2
David McCormack makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
29-33
2:37
+1
Tyree Eady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-31
2:37
|
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson personal foul (Tyree Eady draws the foul)
2:39
Tyree Eady offensive rebound
2:41
David McCormack blocks Rocky Kreuser's two point layup
2:51
+2
Bryce Thompson makes two point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
27-31
3:10
Rocky Kreuser personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
3:10
Bison turnover (5-second violation)
3:10
Maleeck Harden-Hayes offensive rebound
3:10
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
3:36
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
27-29
3:21
TV timeout
3:21
Maleeck Harden-Hayes personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
3:54
David McCormack defensive rebound
3:56
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
4:02
Bryce Thompson personal foul (Jaxon Knotek draws the foul)
4:13
Jalen Wilson turnover
4:13
Jalen Wilson offensive foul (Jarius Cook draws the foul)
4:20
Jarius Cook turnover (bad pass) (Tyon Grant-Foster steals)
4:37
+2
Tyon Grant-Foster makes two point turnaround jump shot
27-27
4:54
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
4:56
Dezmond McKinney misses two point driving layup
5:04
+1
Christian Braun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-25
5:04
+1
Christian Braun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-24
5:04
Dezmond McKinney shooting foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
5:14
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
5:16
Jarius Cook misses two point layup
5:25
Jarius Cook defensive rebound
5:27
Christian Braun misses two point driving layup
5:39
+1
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-23
5:39
+1
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-23
5:39
Tyon Grant-Foster shooting foul (Maleeck Harden-Hayes draws the foul)
5:54
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point putback layup
25-23
5:58
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
6:00
Jalen Wilson misses two point driving layup
6:08
Boden Skunberg personal foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
6:09
Christian Braun offensive rebound
6:11
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
6:22
Sam Griesel turnover (traveling)
6:43
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
6:45
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
6:54
Christian Braun defensive rebound
6:56
Tyree Eady misses two point jump shot
7:13
Tristan Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Boden Skunberg steals)
7:16
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive rebound
7:18
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point layup
7:31
TV timeout
7:31
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris steals)
7:52
+2
Christian Braun makes two point layup
25-21
8:14
+3
Tyree Eady makes three point jump shot
25-19
8:39
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point driving layup
22-19
8:49
+2
Grant Nelson makes two point turnaround hook shot
22-17
9:08
+2
Tristan Enaruna makes two point driving layup
20-17
9:30
+2
Grant Nelson makes two point driving layup
20-15
9:36
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
9:38
Marcus Garrett misses two point driving layup
9:50
Jarius Cook turnover (out of bounds)
10:07
+2
Mitch Lightfoot makes two point turnaround hook shot
18-15
10:31
+3
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Rocky Kreuser assists)
18-13
10:46
Mitch Lightfoot turnover
10:46
Mitch Lightfoot offensive foul
10:59
TV timeout
10:59
Jump ball. Mitch Lightfoot vs. Dezmond McKinney (Mitch Lightfoot gains possession)
11:07
Mitch Lightfoot offensive rebound
11:09
Christian Braun misses two point driving layup
11:23
Christian Braun defensive rebound
11:25
Maleeck Harden-Hayes misses three point jump shot
11:56
+2
Mitch Lightfoot makes two point layup
15-13
11:56
Mitch Lightfoot offensive rebound
11:56
Dajuan Harris misses two point jump shot
12:09
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
12:11
Grant Nelson misses two point jump shot
12:16
Rocky Kreuser offensive rebound
12:16
Dezmond McKinney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:16
+1
Dezmond McKinney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-11
12:16
Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Dezmond McKinney draws the foul)
12:20
Bryce Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Dezmond McKinney steals)
12:33
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
12:35
Dezmond McKinney misses two point pullup jump shot
12:57
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-11
12:57
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-11
12:57
David McCormack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:57
Jaxon Knotek shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
12:57
David McCormack offensive rebound
12:59
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
13:04
Maleeck Harden-Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Garrett steals)
13:07
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
13:09
Marcus Garrett misses two point layup
13:27
+2
Jaxon Knotek makes two point pullup jump shot
14-10
13:46
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
13:48
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
13:56
+2
Dezmond McKinney makes two point layup
12-10
14:02
Dezmond McKinney defensive rebound
14:04
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
14:21
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
14:23
Rocky Kreuser misses two point jump shot
14:26
Christian Braun turnover (Tyler Witz steals)
14:34
Christian Braun offensive rebound
14:36
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
14:54
+2
Boden Skunberg makes two point driving jump shot
10-10
15:22
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
15:24
David McCormack misses two point turnaround hook shot
15:41
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
15:43
Tyler Witz misses two point jump shot
15:58
TV timeout
15:59
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
8-10
16:05
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Ochai Agbaji steals)
16:30
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
8-8
16:43
Tyree Eady turnover (bad pass)
16:43
Christian Braun turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Eady steals)
16:52
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
16:54
Rocky Kreuser misses three point jump shot
17:02
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
8-5
17:16
Rocky Kreuser turnover
17:37
+3
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
8-3
17:47
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
17:50
+3
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Rocky Kreuser assists)
8-0
18:20
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
18:22
David McCormack misses two point turnaround jump shot
18:40
+3
Sam Griesel makes three point jump shot
5-0
18:45
Marcus Garrett personal foul
19:08
Marcus Garrett turnover (bad pass) (Rocky Kreuser steals)
19:30
+2
Rocky Kreuser makes two point jump shot
2-0
20:00
(Bison gains possession)
