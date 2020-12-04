|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
+3
|
TJ Moss makes three point jump shot (AJ Lawson assists)
|
35-31
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|
32-31
|
0:45
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts blocks Alanzo Frink's two point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|
32-29
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
J'wan Roberts makes two point layup (Jamal Shead assists)
|
32-27
|
1:42
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque turnover
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque offensive foul
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
AJ Lawson offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-25
|
1:54
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts personal foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Justin Gorham shooting foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
|
31-25
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jamal Shead turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
J'wan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-25
|
3:13
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Seventh Woods shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau personal foul (Seventh Woods draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Justin Gorham blocks Jalyn McCreary's two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. DeJon Jarreau vs. AJ Lawson (Cougars gains possession)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
TJ Moss makes three point jump shot (AJ Lawson assists)
|
29-24
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
26-24
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
TJ Moss makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-22
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
TJ Moss makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-22
|
5:19
|
|
|
Tramon Mark shooting foul (TJ Moss draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point jump shot
|
24-22
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
6:03
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
24-20
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
|
|
6:24
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-20
|
6:24
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-19
|
6:24
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink personal foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
Justin Minaya makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|
23-18
|
7:09
|
|
+3
|
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
20-18
|
7:27
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point layup
|
20-15
|
7:58
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Justin Minaya makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|
20-13
|
8:47
|
|
|
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|
17-13
|
9:08
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jermaine Couisnard vs. DeJon Jarreau (Gamecocks gains possession)
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Gamecocks defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Justin Minaya shooting foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
J'wan Roberts makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
12-13
|
10:29
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive foul (Seventh Woods draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
TJ Moss turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-11
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jamal Shead blocks Justin Minaya's two point layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts blocks Seventh Woods's three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney shooting foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (TJ Moss assists)
|
12-10
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jamal Shead turnover
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jamal Shead offensive foul (Seventh Woods draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Justin Minaya makes two point layup (TJ Moss assists)
|
10-10
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
TJ Moss personal foul
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
Jalyn McCreary makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-10
|
14:21
|
|
|
Brison Gresham shooting foul (Jalyn McCreary draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
14:53
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney shooting foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-10
|
15:24
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-9
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary blocks Reggie Chaney's two point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
5-8
|
16:14
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
3-8
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
3-7
|
16:14
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:59
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Justin Gorham turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point jump shot
|
3-4
|
17:39
|
|
|
Gamecocks defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:52
|
|
+1
|
Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-4
|
17:52
|
|
|
Brison Gresham shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
AJ Lawson turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Brison Gresham blocks Jermaine Couisnard's two point layup
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup (Tramon Mark assists)
|
0-4
|
19:25
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
19:52
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point dunk (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink vs. Brison Gresham (Quentin Grimes gains possession)
|