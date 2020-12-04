|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|
23-32
|
2:02
|
|
|
Christian Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Chase Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
23-30
|
3:00
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
William Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
William Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (double dribble)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji turnover
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji offensive foul
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point dunk
|
23-28
|
4:57
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman personal foul
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-28
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-27
|
5:02
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois shooting foul (Chase Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup
|
21-26
|
5:15
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
|
19-26
|
5:49
|
|
|
Ibi Watson offensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson makes two point layup
|
19-23
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot (Isiah Jasey assists)
|
19-21
|
6:56
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-21
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-20
|
7:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Darius McNeill shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists)
|
15-19
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup
|
15-17
|
8:25
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
13-17
|
9:11
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey turnover (lost ball) (Jordy Tshimanga steals)
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Chase Johnson makes two point dunk (Jordy Tshimanga assists)
|
13-15
|
9:29
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga blocks Feron Hunt's two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
13-13
|
10:22
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point layup
|
13-10
|
11:20
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
11:20
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji technical foul
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-10
|
11:38
|
|
|
Christian Wilson shooting foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point layup
|
9-10
|
11:49
|
|
|
Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
William Douglas personal foul
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Kendric Davis personal foul
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot
|
7-10
|
12:35
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-10
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-9
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. shooting foul (Moulaye Sissoko draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ibi Watson steals)
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher personal foul
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. blocks Moulaye Sissoko's two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (lost ball) (Jordy Tshimanga steals)
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
15:14
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
4-6
|
15:44
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses two point layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Darius McNeill turnover (lost ball) (Jordy Tshimanga steals)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Feron Hunt turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Chase Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
2-4
|
17:37
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey personal foul
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:54
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
17:54
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois shooting foul (Chase Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
2-0
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
1-0
|
18:17
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman shooting foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Flyers offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Feron Hunt blocks Ibi Watson's two point layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Mustangs gains possession)
|