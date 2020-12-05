|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive foul
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-30
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-29
|
1:37
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman personal foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Coleman steals)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jump ball. Antonio Gordon vs. Marvin Coleman (Marvin Coleman gains possession)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Nijel Pack offensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Caleb Grill personal foul
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|
31-28
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point jump shot
|
29-28
|
4:31
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Moses Wood assists)
|
29-26
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
DaJuan Gordon makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
26-26
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Grill makes two point layup
|
26-23
|
5:04
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (Caleb Grill steals)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-23
|
5:39
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|
24-22
|
6:24
|
|
|
Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon personal foul
|
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Rudi Williams assists)
|
22-22
|
7:24
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Selton Miguel offensive foul
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
22-20
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
20-20
|
8:46
|
|
|
Devin Tillis turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-17
|
8:55
|
|
|
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
20-16
|
9:20
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|
20-14
|
9:40
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman personal foul
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|
20-12
|
10:06
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|
17-12
|
10:47
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Rudi Williams's two point layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis personal foul
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
17-10
|
11:56
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive foul
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot
|
14-10
|
13:31
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Moses Wood misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point layup
|
11-10
|
14:06
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (lost ball) (Mike McGuirl steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|
11-8
|
14:31
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover (lost ball) (Devin Tillis steals)
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|
11-6
|
15:51
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|
9-3
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-3
|
16:56
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong personal foul
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
7-2
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
5-0
|
19:31
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Kaosi Ezeagu shooting foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)
|
|
19:59
|
|
|
(Rebels gains possession)
|