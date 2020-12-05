|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|
22-40
|
0:54
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
1:48
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Dimitrios Klonaras assists)
|
22-37
|
2:01
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
|
19-37
|
2:26
|
|
|
Cody Riley personal foul
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark personal foul
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
16-37
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point driving layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
16-35
|
4:56
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany turnover
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany offensive foul
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jake Kyman defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
16-33
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley makes two point driving layup
|
16-31
|
6:14
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
14-31
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
11-31
|
7:00
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Cody Riley steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Jake Kyman makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
11-28
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Chris Smith offensive foul
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Jake Kyman makes two point pullup jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
11-26
|
9:50
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses two point layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich turnover
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich offensive foul
|
|
10:54
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jake Kyman assists)
|
11-24
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jalen Hill personal foul
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras turnover
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras offensive foul
|
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Chris Smith assists)
|
11-21
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point reverse layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
12:22
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
12:22
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich personal foul
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Dimitrios Klonaras makes two point layup (D.J. Thorpe assists)
|
11-16
|
13:27
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
9-16
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Lars Thiemann makes two point dunk (Makale Foreman assists)
|
9-14
|
14:06
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jules Bernard assists)
|
7-14
|
14:42
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Chris Smith makes two point dunk (Cody Riley assists)
|
7-12
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Ryan Betley offensive foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
7-10
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point pullup jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
7-7
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point layup (Cody Riley assists)
|
5-7
|
17:06
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
+3
|
Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
5-5
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
|
3-2
|
18:47
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
3-0
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Andre Kelly vs. Cody Riley (Joel Brown gains possession)
|