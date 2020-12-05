|
20:00
|
|
|
Brian Thomas vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Kyler Edwards gains possession)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Edwards steals)
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Brian Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall personal foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Prince Moss turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Mac McClung personal foul (Trevell Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Christon makes three point jump shot (Kelton Edwards assists)
|
3-3
|
16:36
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Christon steals)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall turnover
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Cameron Christon personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith offensive foul
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith turnover
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Santos-Silva steals)
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point dunk
|
3-5
|
14:56
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb turnover
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb blocks Micah Peavy's two point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
|
3-8
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Reyhan Cobb draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Reyhan Cobb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-8
|
12:41
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
|
4-10
|
11:51
|
|
|
Cameron Christon turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Edwards steals)
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
|
4-12
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Reyhan Cobb makes two point layup
|
6-12
|
11:01
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Kyler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|
6-14
|
9:58
|
|
|
Zahad Munford offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Zahad Munford turnover
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Cameron Christon offensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Christon makes two point layup
|
8-14
|
9:19
|
|
+3
|
Jamarius Burton makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
8-17
|
9:16
|
|
|
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Prince Moss misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Red Raiders defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Brian Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Brian Thomas offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Brian Thomas turnover
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Micah Peavy turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Cameron Christon turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
8-19
|
7:42
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett personal foul
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Christon makes two point jump shot (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
10-19
|
7:41
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett shooting foul (Cameron Christon draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Christon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-19
|
7:29
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Cameron Christon turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jump ball. Terrence Shannon Jr. vs. Cameron Christon (Red Raiders gains possession)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb blocks Terrence Shannon Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton blocks Reyhan Cobb's two point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Brian Thomas blocks Jamarius Burton's two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Brian Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards offensive foul
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards turnover
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Dwayne Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Dwayne Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-19
|
5:00
|
|
|
Micah Peavy turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Woodall steals)
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Walker makes two point layup
|
14-19
|
4:53
|
|
|
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
14-20
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
14-21
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-22
|
3:46
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass) (Trevell Cunningham steals)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Trevell Cunningham makes two point layup
|
16-22
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Trevell Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Trevell Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-22
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|
17-24
|
2:42
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
+3
|
Jamarius Burton makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
17-27
|
2:08
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Woodall steals)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Mac McClung personal foul (Cameron Woodall draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-28
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-29
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards blocks Trevell Cunningham's three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Dwayne Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
|
17-31
|
0:44
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul (Reyhan Cobb draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Reyhan Cobb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-31
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Reyhan Cobb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-31
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
19-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|