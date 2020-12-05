|
0:00
End of period
0:07
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point hook shot
24-43
0:13
Tigers 30 second timeout
0:21
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
0:23
Amorie Archibald misses three point jump shot
0:46
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
0:48
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
1:03
+2
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes two point putback layup
24-41
1:07
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
1:09
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses two point putback layup
1:14
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
1:16
Exavian Christon misses three point jump shot
1:32
+1
Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-41
1:32
Official timeout
1:32
+1
Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-40
1:32
Kenneth Lofton Jr. personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
1:32
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
1:32
JaColby Pemberton misses two point layup
1:38
Trendon Watford turnover (bad pass) (Exavian Christon steals)
1:57
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
1:57
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:57
+1
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-39
1:57
Shareef O'Neal personal foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
1:57
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
1:59
Jalen Cook misses two point floating jump shot
2:19
+3
Amorie Archibald makes three point jump shot (JaColby Pemberton assists)
21-39
2:39
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-39
2:39
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-38
2:39
Isaiah Crawford shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
2:40
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
2:42
Kalob Ledoux misses two point layup
2:48
Javonte Smart turnover (lost ball) (Kenneth Lofton Jr. steals)
3:04
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
3:06
Isaiah Crawford misses three point jump shot
3:12
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
3:14
Cameron Thomas misses two point fadeaway jump shot
3:29
Charles Manning Jr. defensive rebound
3:31
Kalob Ledoux misses two point driving layup
3:51
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-37
3:51
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-36
3:51
Isaiah Crawford personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
3:53
TV timeout
3:53
Jump ball. Trendon Watford vs. Isaiah Crawford (Tigers gains possession)
4:14
+2
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes two point layup
18-35
4:25
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
16-35
4:32
Cobe Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)
4:35
Darius Days personal foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
4:42
Jump ball. Cobe Williams vs. Jalen Cook (Bulldogs gains possession)
5:09
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point step back jump shot
16-33
5:31
+2
Kalob Ledoux makes two point pullup jump shot
16-31
5:55
+3
Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
14-31
6:03
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
6:03
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:03
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:03
Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
6:06
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
6:08
JaColby Pemberton misses three point jump shot
6:28
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point step back jump shot
14-28
6:52
+2
Kalob Ledoux makes two point driving layup
14-25
7:02
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
7:04
Shareef O'Neal misses two point hook shot
7:16
Exavian Christon turnover (bad pass)
7:35
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-25
7:35
Cameron Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:35
TV timeout
7:35
Amorie Archibald shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
7:42
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
7:44
Amorie Archibald misses three point jump shot
7:52
JaColby Pemberton defensive rebound
7:54
Cameron Thomas misses two point pullup jump shot
8:10
+2
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes two point putback layup
12-24
8:15
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
8:17
Kalob Ledoux misses three point jump shot
8:24
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup
10-24
8:45
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
8:45
JaColby Pemberton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:45
JaColby Pemberton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:45
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (JaColby Pemberton draws the foul)
8:54
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-22
8:54
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-21
8:54
Cobe Williams shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
9:13
Cobe Williams turnover (bad pass)
9:32
+2
Darius Days makes two point hook shot
10-20
9:43
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
9:45
Cobe Williams misses three point jump shot
9:58
JaColby Pemberton defensive rebound
10:00
Shareef O'Neal misses two point pullup jump shot
10:23
Cobe Williams personal foul (Charles Manning Jr. draws the foul)
10:33
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
10:35
Amorie Archibald misses three point jump shot
11:03
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point pullup jump shot
10-18
11:16
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
11:16
Exavian Christon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:16
+1
Exavian Christon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-15
11:16
TV timeout
11:16
Charles Manning Jr. shooting foul (Exavian Christon draws the foul)
11:28
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
11:30
Charles Manning Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:52
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
11:54
Isaiah Crawford misses two point floating jump shot
12:04
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-15
12:04
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-15
12:04
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:04
Isaiah Crawford shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
12:20
Amorie Archibald turnover
12:20
Amorie Archibald offensive foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
12:32
JaColby Pemberton defensive rebound
12:34
Eric Gaines misses two point driving layup
12:47
Kenneth Lofton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
12:47
Jump ball. Kenneth Lofton Jr. vs. Eric Gaines (Tigers gains possession)
12:57
Amorie Archibald offensive rebound
12:59
Kalob Ledoux misses two point pullup jump shot
13:13
Amorie Archibald defensive rebound
13:15
Javonte Smart misses two point driving layup
13:29
Cobe Williams turnover (traveling)
13:39
Tigers turnover (10-second violation)
13:51
Darius Days defensive rebound
13:51
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:51
+1
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-14
13:51
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
13:51
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
14:12
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
8-14
14:23
Kalob Ledoux turnover (lost ball) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
14:48
+3
|
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
|
8-11
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Exavian Christon makes three point jump shot
|
8-8
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Darius Days makes three point jump shot
|
5-8
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes two point tip shot
|
5-5
|
15:57
|
|
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Cobe Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-5
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
JaColby Pemberton shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
3-4
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Amorie Archibald misses two point driving layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson blocks Amorie Archibald's three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart makes three point pullup jump shot
|
1-4
|
18:03
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:03
|
|
+1
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-1
|
18:04
|
|
|
Darius Days shooting foul (Kenneth Lofton Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Darius Days turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Kalob Ledoux turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:41
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:41
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Andrew Gordon shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Kalob Ledoux misses two point layup
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Trendon Watford turnover (lost ball) (Cobe Williams steals)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Andrew Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Kalob Ledoux defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Andrew Gordon personal foul
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
JaColby Pemberton misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
JaColby Pemberton vs. Darius Days (Bulldogs gains possession)
|