20:00
(Shockers gains possession)
19:34
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Alterique Gilbert assists)
0-2
19:22
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point layup (Jeremiah Tilmon assists)
2-2
19:06
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
19:04
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
18:54
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dru Smith assists)
4-2
18:38
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
18:36
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
18:26
+2
Dru Smith makes two point driving layup
6-2
17:51
Dexter Dennis misses two point driving layup
17:49
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
17:43
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
17:41
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
17:28
Morris Udeze misses two point turnaround hook shot
17:26
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
17:18
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
8-2
16:54
Tyson Etienne turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
16:50
+2
Dru Smith makes two point driving layup
10-2
16:50
Shockers 30 second timeout
16:29
+2
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup (Tyson Etienne assists)
10-4
16:29
Xavier Pinson shooting foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
16:29
Clarence Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:29
Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
16:17
Clarence Jackson misses three point step back jump shot
16:15
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
16:02
Dexter Dennis blocks Xavier Pinson's two point layup
16:02
Xavier Pinson offensive rebound
16:02
Jump ball. Xavier Pinson vs. Dexter Dennis (Tigers gains possession)
15:45
Dexter Dennis shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
15:45
TV timeout
15:45
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-4
15:45
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:45
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
15:25
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
15:23
Shockers offensive rebound
15:14
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
15:12
Parker Braun defensive rebound
14:44
Mitchell Smith turnover (traveling)
14:18
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
14:16
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
14:15
Clarence Jackson turnover (traveling)
13:58
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
13:56
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
13:40
Kobe Brown misses two point layup
13:38
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
13:30
Tyson Etienne turnover (traveling)
13:13
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Dru Smith assists)
13-4
12:49
Trey Wade misses two point pullup jump shot
12:47
Mark Smith defensive rebound
12:27
Mark Smith turnover (traveling)
12:08
Clarence Jackson misses two point turnaround hook shot
12:06
Mark Smith defensive rebound
12:02
Clarence Jackson blocks Mark Smith's two point driving layup
12:00
Javon Pickett offensive rebound
11:58
+2
Javon Pickett makes two point putback layup
15-4
11:58
TV timeout
11:33
Morris Udeze misses two point turnaround hook shot
11:31
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
11:17
Mitchell Smith turnover (bad pass) (Morris Udeze steals)
11:06
+2
Trevin Wade makes two point turnaround jump shot
15-6
10:34
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point layup
10:32
Mark Smith offensive rebound
10:16
Dru Smith misses two point driving layup
10:14
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
10:02
Mitchell Smith blocks Alterique Gilbert's two point driving layup
10:00
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
9:55
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
9:55
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover
9:43
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
9:41
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
9:29
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler turnover (bad pass) (Dru Smith steals)
9:23
Dru Smith offensive foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
9:23
Dru Smith turnover
9:04
Alterique Gilbert misses two point floating jump shot
9:02
Alterique Gilbert offensive rebound
9:03
Kobe Brown personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
8:45
+2
Clarence Jackson makes two point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
15-8
8:42
Kobe Brown turnover (bad pass) (Dexter Dennis steals)
8:37
+2
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup (Alterique Gilbert assists)
15-10
8:34
Tigers 30 second timeout
8:27
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
8:25
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
8:11
+2
Alterique Gilbert makes two point fadeaway jump shot
15-12
8:05
+2
Mark Smith makes two point driving layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
17-12
8:05
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
8:05
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-12
7:44
Alterique Gilbert misses two point turnaround jump shot
7:42
Mark Smith defensive rebound
7:36
+2
Mitchell Smith makes two point driving dunk (Mark Smith assists)
20-12
7:18
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point pullup jump shot
7:16
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
7:08
Mark Smith misses three point driving jump shot
7:06
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
6:56
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
6:56
TV timeout
6:56
+1
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-13
6:56
+1
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-14
6:35
Kobe Brown misses two point reverse layup
6:33
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
6:13
Trevin Wade misses three point turnaround jump shot
6:11
Shockers offensive rebound
6:10
Javon Pickett personal foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
5:58
Clarence Jackson turnover (traveling)
5:47
Xavier Pinson misses three point step back jump shot
5:45
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
5:31
Morris Udeze turnover (lost ball) (Mark Smith steals)
5:31
Mark Smith misses two point driving layup
5:29
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
5:26
Morris Udeze shooting foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
5:26
+1
Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-14
5:26
+1
Kobe Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-14
5:16
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point driving layup
22-16
4:56
Javon Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Morris Udeze steals)
4:48
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
4:46
Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
4:38
+3
Alterique Gilbert makes three point turnaround jump shot (Tyson Etienne assists)
22-19
4:29
+2
Parker Braun makes two point alley-oop layup (Dru Smith assists)
24-19
4:15
+2
Trey Wade makes two point reverse layup
24-21
3:58
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
3:56
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
3:52
+3
Mark Smith makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Smith assists)
27-21
3:32
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
3:30
Parker Braun defensive rebound
3:22
+3
Parker Braun makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
30-21
3:00
Tyson Etienne misses two point pullup jump shot
2:58
Mark Smith defensive rebound
2:27
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
2:25
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
30-23
|
1:46
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith makes three point turnaround jump shot (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
33-23
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert makes three point pullup jump shot
|
33-26
|
1:06
|
|
|
Trey Wade shooting foul (Parker Braun draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Parker Braun misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Parker Braun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-26
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point floating jump shot
|
34-28
|
0:37
|
|
|
Parker Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point driving layup
|
34-30
|
0:03
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|