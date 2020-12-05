|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+1
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-45
0:01
Jamari Wheeler shooting foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
0:01
+2
Takal Molson makes two point layup
33-45
0:24
Pirates defensive rebound
0:26
Jared Rhoden blocks John Harrar's two point layup
0:30
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Myreon Jones steals)
0:53
+3
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
31-45
1:13
+1
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-42
1:13
|
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms personal foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
1:22
+1
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-42
1:22
+1
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-41
1:22
Takal Molson personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
1:33
Myles Dread defensive rebound
1:35
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
1:53
John Harrar turnover (traveling)
2:15
John Harrar defensive rebound
2:15
Tyrese Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:15
+1
Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-40
2:15
Trent Buttrick shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
2:16
Takal Molson defensive rebound
2:18
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
2:23
Takal Molson turnover (lost ball) (Myles Dread steals)
2:32
Myles Dread turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
2:42
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-40
2:42
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
2:42
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
27-40
2:58
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
3:00
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
3:10
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
3:12
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
3:18
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
3:20
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point hook shot
3:31
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
3:33
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
3:44
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
3:44
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:44
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-40
3:44
Izaiah Brockington personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
3:40
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
3:46
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
3:58
TV timeout
4:03
Seth Lundy turnover (lost ball) (Takal Molson steals)
4:11
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-40
4:11
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:11
Izaiah Brockington shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
4:14
Seth Lundy turnover (bad pass) (Jared Rhoden steals)
4:33
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
23-40
4:55
+2
Seth Lundy makes two point jump shot
21-40
5:15
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
5:17
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
5:28
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
5:28
Jamari Wheeler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:28
+1
Jamari Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-38
5:30
Takal Molson shooting foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
6:05
+3
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Jared Rhoden assists)
21-37
6:23
+2
John Harrar makes two point dunk
18-37
6:27
John Harrar offensive rebound
6:29
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
6:57
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Takal Molson assists)
18-35
7:16
+1
John Harrar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-35
7:16
+1
John Harrar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-34
7:16
TV timeout
7:16
Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
7:34
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point dunk
16-33
7:39
Sam Sessoms turnover (bad pass) (Jared Rhoden steals)
7:49
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
7:51
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
8:03
+2
John Harrar makes two point layup (Izaiah Brockington assists)
14-33
8:12
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover
8:12
Shavar Reynolds Jr. offensive foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
8:29
+2
Izaiah Brockington makes two point layup (Jamari Wheeler assists)
14-31
8:36
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
14-29
8:48
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
8:50
Jamari Wheeler misses two point jump shot
9:05
Myles Dread defensive rebound
9:07
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
9:22
Sam Sessoms turnover (carrying)
9:48
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover
9:48
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
9:59
Sam Sessoms personal foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
9:59
Myles Cale offensive rebound
10:01
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:21
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
10:23
Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot
10:40
+2
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes two point layup
12-29
10:40
Shavar Reynolds Jr. offensive rebound
10:42
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
11:01
+3
Jamari Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
10-29
11:08
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
11:10
Abdou Tsimbila blocks Myles Cale's two point layup
11:22
TV timeout
11:22
Pirates 30 second timeout
11:23
+2
Seth Lundy makes two point layup (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
10-26
11:32
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
11:34
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
11:50
+3
Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
10-24
11:57
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
11:59
Takal Molson misses two point jump shot
12:21
Trent Buttrick turnover
12:21
Trent Buttrick offensive foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
12:30
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
12:29
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
12:31
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
12:52
Pirates 30 second timeout
12:52
+2
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup (Myles Dread assists)
10-21
12:57
Myles Dread defensive rebound
12:59
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
13:17
+3
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot
10-19
13:33
Tyrese Samuel turnover
13:33
Tyrese Samuel offensive foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
13:53
+3
Trent Buttrick makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
10-16
14:18
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
10-13
14:28
Izaiah Brockington turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
14:43
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
14:45
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
15:12
+3
Izaiah Brockington makes three point jump shot (Sam Sessoms assists)
8-13
15:20
+2
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Jared Rhoden assists)
8-10
15:25
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
15:27
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
15:31
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
15:33
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
15:50
Myreon Jones personal foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
15:56
+1
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-10
15:56
+1
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-9
15:56
TV timeout
15:56
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
16:17
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point alley-oop dunk (Myles Cale assists)
6-8
16:36
+3
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
4-8
16:51
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
16:53
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point jump shot
17:03
Pirates defensive rebound
17:05
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
17:11
John Harrar offensive rebound
17:13
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
17:34
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass)
17:52
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
17:54
Myreon Jones misses two point layup
18:00
John Harrar defensive rebound
18:00
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
18:00
Myreon Jones shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
18:00
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point layup (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
4-5
18:18
+1
Izaiah Brockington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-5
18:18
+1
Izaiah Brockington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-4
18:18
Myles Cale shooting foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
18:31
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
2-3
18:45
Myles Cale defensive rebound
18:47
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
18:53
John Harrar offensive rebound
18:55
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
18:59
John Harrar defensive rebound
19:01
Ike Obiagu misses two point dunk
19:07
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
19:09
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point hook shot
19:18
Jamari Wheeler personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
19:39
+3
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
0-3
20:00
Ike Obiagu vs. John Harrar (Seth Lundy gains possession)
