Livers leads unbeaten Michigan against UCF
It's no coincidence that Michigan looks like a different basketball team when Isaiah Livers is healthy and productive.
Livers had a number of nagging injuries that limited him to 21 games last season. He's gotten off to a strong start in his senior year, lifting the Wolverines to a 3-0 start.
He'll try to keep the hot hand going when Michigan hosts UCF (1-0) on Sunday in Ann Arbor.
Livers is averaging a team-best 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. He made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts while scoring 21 points in 29 minutes during an 84-65 victory over Ball State on Wednesday.
"He shot the ball with confidence," coach Juwan Howard said. "(He) took the ball to the basket with a certain level of aggressiveness and toughness, which I've seen since the time I started coaching him."
Michigan got off to an 8-1 start last season but had a .500 record the rest of the way as Livers started to miss games. He was in a slump late in the season, shooting 29.7 percent from the field in the last four games, three of which the Wolverines lost.
The Wolverines' other starting forward, Franz Wagner, was quiet offensively in the first two games this season. He posted his first double-digit game against Ball State with 14 points.
"It's a coach's dream to have big, talented wings that can shoot the basketball," Howard said. "Both have a high IQ, they have great length and, also, both are athletic."
Michigan will be playing UCF for the first time in the programs' history.
"They have good size, they have the ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter, and they also have good balance," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "They have a really good inside game, so it's a really challenging game. A tough team, and that's what we want to face this preseason."
The Knights (1-0) defeated Auburn 63-55 on Monday. Their originally scheduled opener against Oklahoma was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
They showed a balanced offense against the Tigers, as six players scored between eight and 13 points. Their defense was stout, limiting Auburn to 32.3 percent shooting while forcing 22 turnovers.
"I really liked the fact we were a really scrappy bunch," Dawkins said. "We saw that in practice. They really get after it, they really like competing. I think you saw that all game long."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|17:21
|+ 1
|C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:40
|+ 1
|C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:40
|Austin Davis shooting foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
|17:39
|Franz Wagner turnover
|17:54
|Franz Wagner offensive foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)
|17:54
|+ 2
|Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point jump shot
|18:03
|Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|18:15
|Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|Jamille Reynolds turnover
|18:41
|Jamille Reynolds offensive foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|18:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|6
|5
|Field Goals
|2-3 (66.7%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|0
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Reynolds F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Brooks G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Reynolds F
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|E. Brooks G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|66.7
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reynolds
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Fuller Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mahan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Green Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reynolds
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Fuller Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mahan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Green Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Faulds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johns Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dickinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
-
CLEVST
OHIO40
97
2nd 2:45
-
STNYBRK
STJOHN54
76
2nd 7:56 FS1
-
MVSU
WKY33
45
2nd 20:00 ESP+
-
CARK
ARKLR39
40
2nd 19:08 ESP+
-
STAMB
DRAKE29
48
2nd 16:18 ESP3
-
LAMON
NWST38
41
2nd 19:35
-
CARVER
NALAB0
0
1st 20:00 ESP+
-
TROY
UAB29
46
2nd 19:17
-
XAVIER
CINCY37
38
2nd 19:23 ESPN
-
UCRIV
DENVER48
29
1st 0.0
-
CMICH
WILL17
22
1st 7:32
-
LSALLE
ARMY0
0
1st 18:55 ESP+
-
BING
MARIST0
2
1st 18:21
-
UCF
MICH6
5
1st 17:21 BTN
-
TEXPA
TEXAM3
5
1st 18:19 SECN
-
NCW
APPST3
0
1st 17:51
-
OKLA
TCU4
3
1st 18:01 ESP2
-
TNTECH
WCAR75
76
Final/OT
-
12NOVA
17TEXAS68
64
Final ESPN
-
STHRNWSL
MERCER85
96
Final
-
MIZZOU
WICHST72
62
Final ESP2
-
NH
QUINN58
64
Final ESP+
-
COPPST
DREXEL54
69
Final
-
STETSON
FLA40
86
Final SECN
-
JUDSON
VALPO45
85
Final ESP3
-
GRAM
17TXTECH40
81
Final ESPU
-
STNFRD
NCAT78
46
Final
-
WYO
OREGST0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm PACN
-
GREEN
LONGWD0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
SDGST0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
11WVU
GTOWN0
0148 O/U
+11
4:30pm FS1
-
QUIN
SILL0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
LSUA
SFA0
0
5:00pm
-
SEATTLE
LNGBCH0
0151.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
20UK
GATECH0
0142 O/U
+7
5:00pm ESPN
-
DEPAUL
IOWAST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
8MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm BTN
-
HOWPN
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm
-
BUFF
BGREEN0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm
-
LATECH
LSU0
0152 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
DTROIT
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CAL
UCLA0
0130.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm PACN
-
SETON
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm BTN
-
ELON
6DUKE0
0
PPD
-
NKY
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE0
0
PPD
-
INDIPO
INDST0
0
-
LINPA
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
FAMU
NEB0
0
BTN
-
JAXST
FIU0
0
-
WOFF
PRESBY0
0
ESP+
-
SJST
UOP0
0