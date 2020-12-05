|
0:13
|
|
|
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point putback layup
|
61-79
|
0:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
59-79
|
0:48
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
59-76
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
59-75
|
0:57
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup (Olivier Sarr assists)
|
59-74
|
1:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado offensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses two point layup
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|
57-74
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
57-72
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-72
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Moses Wright personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
55-72
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point jump shot (Terrence Clarke assists)
|
55-69
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
53-69
|
4:55
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Jackson assists)
|
53-67
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point dunk (Moses Wright assists)
|
50-67
|
6:10
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Moses Wright blocks Terrence Clarke's two point layup
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (lost ball) (Devin Askew steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-65
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
49-65
|
6:31
|
|
|
Moses Wright shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-65
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-64
|
6:41
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Bubba Parham makes two point driving layup
|
48-63
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Clarke makes two point layup
|
48-61
|
7:25
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Clarke makes two point floating jump shot
|
46-61
|
8:08
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
|
44-61
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point pullup jump shot
|
44-58
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point dunk (Isaiah Jackson assists)
|
44-56
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes two point layup
|
42-56
|
9:21
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Moses Wright blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Bubba Parham makes two point pullup jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
|
42-54
|
10:14
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Terrence Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
10:38
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
|
42-52
|
10:45
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
|
42-49
|
11:26
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point driving layup
|
42-47
|
12:09
|
|
|
Davion Mintz personal foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point floating jump shot
|
42-45
|
12:50
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mintz steals)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Moses Wright offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Devin Askew personal foul
|
|
13:54
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Terrence Clarke assists)
|
40-45
|
14:00
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Sturdivant makes two point layup
|
37-45
|
14:42
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Sturdivant steals)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|
37-43
|
14:56
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses two point layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-41
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-41
|
16:19
|
|
|
Bubba Parham shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point alley-oop layup (Davion Mintz assists)
|
35-41
|
16:48
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Clarke makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Jackson assists)
|
33-41
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Michael Devoe assists)
|
30-41
|
17:48
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke offensive foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Usher steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
30-39
|
19:13
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
30-36
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Michael Devoe assists)
|
27-36
|
19:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Devoe steals)
|