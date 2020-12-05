|
0:00
End of period
0:02
Titus Wright defensive rebound
0:04
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
0:30
+1
B. Artis White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-39
0:30
+1
B. Artis White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-39
0:30
Aaron Henry personal foul (B. Artis White draws the foul)
0:40
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-39
0:40
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-38
0:40
Titus Wright shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
0:47
Jaylon Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Joey Hauser steals)
1:04
B. Artis White defensive rebound
1:06
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
1:24
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
1:26
B. Artis White misses two point jump shot
1:54
B. Artis White defensive rebound
1:56
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point jump shot
2:09
|
|
|
Jaylon Holmes defensive rebound
2:31
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
2:34
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
2:36
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
2:46
TV timeout
2:46
+2
Greg Lee makes two point jump shot (B. Artis White assists)
31-37
3:06
Greg Lee defensive rebound
3:08
A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
3:15
+2
B. Artis White makes two point layup
29-37
3:34
+2
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
27-37
3:45
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
3:47
Josiah Freeman misses two point layup
4:07
B. Artis White defensive rebound
4:09
Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
4:13
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
4:15
Greg Lee misses two point layup
4:21
Broncos offensive rebound
4:23
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Adrian Martin's two point layup
4:41
+2
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes two point dunk (Rocket Watts assists)
27-35
4:47
Greg Lee personal foul (Marcus Bingham Jr. draws the foul)
4:57
+1
B. Artis White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-33
4:57
+1
B. Artis White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-33
4:57
A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (B. Artis White draws the foul)
5:11
Thomas Kithier personal foul (Josiah Freeman draws the foul)
5:12
Greg Lee defensive rebound
5:14
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
5:18
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
5:20
B. Artis White misses three point jump shot
5:33
Broncos 30 second timeout
5:37
+3
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
25-33
5:43
Daylan Hamilton turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Langford steals)
6:08
+2
Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
25-30
6:13
Luke Toliver personal foul (Joshua Langford draws the foul)
6:18
+2
Titus Wright makes two point layup
25-28
6:22
Titus Wright offensive rebound
6:24
B. Artis White misses two point layup
6:38
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
23-28
6:44
Malik Hall defensive rebound
6:46
Daylan Hamilton misses three point jump shot
6:50
Malik Hall personal foul (Titus Wright draws the foul)
7:01
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball)
7:17
TV timeout
7:17
Adrian Martin turnover (traveling)
7:48
+2
Thomas Kithier makes two point layup (Joshua Langford assists)
23-26
7:53
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
7:55
Thomas Kithier blocks Titus Wright's two point layup
8:11
B. Artis White defensive rebound
8:13
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
8:24
B. Artis White turnover (carrying)
8:41
+3
Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
23-24
8:55
Chase Barrs turnover (traveling)
9:14
Rocket Watts personal foul (B. Artis White draws the foul)
9:20
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
23-21
9:25
+3
Josiah Freeman makes three point jump shot
23-19
9:34
Josiah Freeman offensive rebound
9:36
Adrian Martin misses three point jump shot
9:50
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-19
9:50
Aaron Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:50
Rafael Cruz Jr. shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
10:00
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
10:02
B. Artis White misses three point jump shot
10:33
+3
Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
20-18
10:56
+3
B. Artis White makes three point jump shot (Greg Lee assists)
20-15
11:15
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot (Julius Marble II assists)
17-15
11:40
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
11:42
Greg Lee misses two point hook shot
11:57
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-13
11:57
Aaron Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:57
TV timeout
11:57
Rafael Cruz Jr. shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
12:10
+1
Titus Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-12
12:10
+1
Titus Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-12
12:10
Marcus Bingham Jr. shooting foul (Titus Wright draws the foul)
12:29
Greg Lee defensive rebound
12:31
Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
12:46
+2
Titus Wright makes two point hook shot (Rafael Cruz Jr. assists)
15-12
12:59
Malik Hall turnover (traveling)
13:05
+2
Rafael Cruz Jr. makes two point layup
13-12
13:26
Marcus Bingham Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Daylan Hamilton steals)
13:42
+2
Jaylon Holmes makes two point jump shot
11-12
13:53
|
|
|
Titus Wright offensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Titus Wright misses two point layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Daylan Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point layup
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Rafael Cruz Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
9-12
|
14:44
|
|
|
Daylan Hamilton personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Daylan Hamilton's two point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Greg Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Joshua Langford turnover (bad pass) (Chase Barrs steals)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
B. Artis White kicked ball violation
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Adrian Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier personal foul (Greg Lee draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Thomas Kithier assists)
|
9-10
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Titus Wright makes two point layup (Greg Lee assists)
|
9-7
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot (Gabe Brown assists)
|
7-7
|
17:39
|
|
|
Gabe Brown offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
B. Artis White misses two point layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Greg Lee defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
B. Artis White makes three point jump shot (Josiah Freeman assists)
|
7-4
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Joey Hauser makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Greg Lee makes two point layup (Titus Wright assists)
|
4-2
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Joshua Langford assists)
|
2-2
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Titus Wright makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:38
|
|
|
Titus Wright offensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Greg Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Titus Wright vs. Joey Hauser (Josiah Freeman gains possession)
|