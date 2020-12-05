|
End of period
0:00
Musketeers defensive rebound
0:02
Tari Eason misses three point jump shot
0:24
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot
37-35
0:33
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
0:35
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
0:57
Tari Eason defensive rebound
0:59
Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
1:07
Jason Carter defensive rebound
1:09
Tari Eason misses two point putback layup
1:16
Tari Eason offensive rebound
1:18
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
1:34
+3
|
Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
34-35
1:42
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point driving layup
31-35
2:07
Bearcats 30 second timeout
2:10
David DeJulius defensive rebound
2:12
Jason Carter misses two point turnaround jump shot
2:40
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
2:42
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
3:01
Tari Eason defensive rebound
3:03
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
3:20
+1
|
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-33
3:20
+1
|
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-32
3:20
Colby Jones personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
3:28
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
3:30
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
3:52
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-31
3:52
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-30
3:52
TV timeout
3:52
Jason Carter shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
3:56
KyKy Tandy turnover (bad pass) (Rapolas Ivanauskas steals)
4:02
Colby Jones defensive rebound
4:04
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
4:11
David DeJulius offensive rebound
4:13
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
4:28
Dwon Odom personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
4:43
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
31-29
5:10
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point dunk (David DeJulius assists)
28-29
5:33
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
5:35
Dwon Odom misses two point floating jump shot
6:02
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point dunk (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
28-27
6:10
Colby Jones turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
6:33
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
28-25
6:49
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Colby Jones assists)
28-23
6:54
Colby Jones defensive rebound
6:56
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
7:03
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-23
7:03
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
7:03
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point driving layup
25-23
7:12
Jason Carter defensive rebound
7:14
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
7:29
+2
|
Nate Johnson makes two point dunk (Jason Carter assists)
23-23
7:41
TV timeout
7:41
Mamoudou Diarra turnover (traveling)
7:47
David DeJulius defensive rebound
7:49
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
8:07
+1
|
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-23
8:07
+1
|
David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-22
8:07
Dwon Odom shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
8:14
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
8:24
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (lost ball) (Nate Johnson steals)
8:40
+3
|
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
21-21
8:52
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
8:54
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
9:07
C.J. Wilcher turnover
9:07
C.J. Wilcher offensive foul
9:18
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes two point driving layup (Chris Vogt assists)
18-21
9:30
Keith Williams defensive rebound
9:32
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
9:54
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
18-19
10:19
Keith Williams defensive rebound
10:21
C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
10:36
Tari Eason personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
10:36
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
10:38
Tari Eason misses two point layup
10:59
+2
|
Jason Carter makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
18-17
11:14
+2
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
16-17
11:20
Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass) (Tari Eason steals)
11:29
TV timeout
11:29
Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
11:47
+2
|
Mamoudou Diarra makes two point floating jump shot (Keith Williams assists)
16-15
12:16
Tari Eason defensive rebound
12:18
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
12:39
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point reverse layup (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
16-13
12:47
Keith Williams defensive rebound
12:49
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
13:03
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
13:05
Keith Williams misses two point layup
13:14
KyKy Tandy personal foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
13:29
+3
|
Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
16-11
13:41
Tari Eason turnover (bad pass) (Adam Kunkel steals)
14:05
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup
13-11
14:37
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point floating jump shot
11-11
14:51
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
11-9
14:59
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
15:01
Paul Scruggs blocks Jeremiah Davenport's two point layup
15:16
David DeJulius defensive rebound
15:18
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
15:36
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point dunk (Mamoudou Diarra assists)
9-9
15:51
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
9-7
15:51
TV timeout
15:51
Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
15:51
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point layup
8-7
15:55
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
15:57
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
16:04
Keith Williams defensive rebound
16:06
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
16:37
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point driving layup
6-7
16:53
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-5
16:53
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-5
16:53
Keith Williams shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
17:00
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
17:02
David DeJulius misses two point floating jump shot
17:21
Zach Freemantle turnover
17:21
Zach Freemantle offensive foul
17:40
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
17:46
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
17:48
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
18:04
Keith Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nate Johnson steals)
18:15
Dwon Odom turnover (traveling)
18:20
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
18:22
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses two point hook shot
18:38
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point driving layup
4-5
19:01
+3
|
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Vogt assists)
2-5
19:14
+2
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point hook shot
2-2
19:22
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
19:45
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point driving layup
0-2
20:00
Zach Freemantle vs. Chris Vogt (David DeJulius gains possession)
