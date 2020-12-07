|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Terry makes two point layup
|
32-36
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point dunk (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
32-34
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-32
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-32
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jalen Terry shooting foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Robertson makes two point hook shot
|
30-32
|
1:39
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
28-32
|
2:41
|
|
|
Ellis Magnuson turnover (bad pass) (Amauri Hardy steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Terry makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|
28-30
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. kicked ball violation
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jack Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. personal foul (Jack Perry draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jack Perry defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-27
|
4:24
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
26-27
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Jacob Davison assists)
|
26-25
|
5:08
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
24-25
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jacob Davison technical foul
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point layup
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point jump shot
|
24-24
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-22
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-22
|
5:57
|
|
|
Chris Duarte shooting foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante turnover
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
22-22
|
7:02
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy blocks Tanner Groves's two point dunk
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
7:38
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jacob Davison turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point hook shot
|
21-17
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|
21-15
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jacob Davison blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses two point layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa kicked ball violation
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point jump shot
|
18-15
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
|
16-15
|
11:40
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Robertson makes two point layup (Ellis Magnuson assists)
|
16-13
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
14-13
|
12:39
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Lawson steals)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Casson Rouse makes three point jump shot
|
14-10
|
13:33
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive foul
|
|
13:52
|
|
+3
|
Casson Rouse makes three point jump shot
|
11-10
|
14:05
|
|
|
Casson Rouse defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
8-10
|
15:11
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point jump shot
|
8-8
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point layup
|
6-6
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
4-6
|
17:23
|
|
|
Casson Rouse turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point jump shot (Casson Rouse assists)
|
4-3
|
17:53
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
2-3
|
18:10
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses two point layup
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
+3
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
0-3
|
19:36
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses two point hook shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tanner Groves vs. N'Faly Dante (Chris Duarte gains possession)
|