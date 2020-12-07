Oregon is back on the court Monday night in the latest twist of the Ducks' choose-your-adventure schedule in 2020.

Oregon (1-1) dropped out of the AP Top 25 but will be back on the court Monday with a hurriedly arranged date with Eastern Washington. The teams had been scheduled to meet last month in the season opener before COVID-19 complications took hold.

Eastern Washington nearly knocked off Arizona over the weekend, using a 3-point onslaught to keep the game tight all the way to the 70-67 final. The game was tied with just over three minutes left.

Eastern Washington led the game at halftime and built an advantage of eight points in the second half.

Ducks head coach Dana Altman put together two games last week in Omaha that came about after the former Creighton coach reached out through old backchannels searching for a game. Creighton, currently No. 8 in the AP poll, wasn't available.

Altman said Oregon still doesn't have definitive word on the status of key transfers he expected to be in the rotation. Without LJ Figueroa and Aaron Estrada, Oregon has only eight scholarship players available Monday night.

"I want what's best for my guys. It's a different deal," Altman said. "The young people are under a lot of stress, like a lot of Americans with jobs and careers being put on hold. Our student-athletes are being put in the same position."

Last week in its Omaha residency, Oregon met Missouri -- a team with a veteran backcourt and talented big man -- to open the season on Wednesday and lost 83-75.

The Ducks bounced back Friday to top Seton Hall 83-70 on Friday behind 22 points from Eugene Omoruyi, who had scored 31 against Missouri.

On Monday, the Ducks draw Eastern Washington (0-2). The Eagles wound up opening the season with a 71-68 loss at Washington State on Nov. 28 before falling at Arizona exactly a week later.

Oregon also added a home date with Florida A&M (0-2) on Wednesday. The Rattlers had two games canceled last week.

The Ducks open the Pac-12 schedule Saturday at Washington.

