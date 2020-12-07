GWASH
UMBC

2nd Half
GWASH
Colonials
7
UMBC
Retrievers
14

Time Team Play Score
14:07   Keondre Kennedy turnover  
14:07   Keondre Kennedy offensive foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
14:25 +2 Maceo Jack makes two point layup (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists) 39-57
14:31   Brandon Horvath turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)  
14:38   R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound  
14:40   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
14:59   Brandon Horvath turnover (lost ball)  
15:16   TV timeout  
15:16   Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass)  
15:21   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
15:23   Darnell Rogers misses three point jump shot  
15:48 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 37-57
16:02   Keondre Kennedy turnover (out of bounds)  
16:11   Retrievers defensive rebound  
16:13   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
16:24   Chase Paar blocks Dimitrije Spasojevic's two point jump shot  
16:45   James Bishop turnover (traveling)  
16:50   Darnell Rogers turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
16:52   Maceo Jack personal foul (Brandon Horvath draws the foul)  
17:00 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 34-57
17:19 +3 Darnell Rogers makes three point jump shot (L.J. Owens assists) 32-57
17:35   Dimitrije Spasojevic defensive rebound  
17:37   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
17:49 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic makes two point layup (Darnell Rogers assists) 32-54
17:57   Brandon Horvath defensive rebound  
17:59   Chase Paar misses two point hook shot  
18:05   Dimitrije Spasojevic personal foul  
18:08   Colonials offensive rebound  
18:09   Dimitrije Spasojevic blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
18:09   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
18:11   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup  
18:18 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes two point layup (Darnell Rogers assists) 32-52
18:26   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darnell Rogers steals)  
18:28   TV timeout  
18:28   Colonials 30 second timeout  
18:30 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic makes two point hook shot 32-50
18:48   Brandon Horvath defensive rebound  
18:50   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
19:10 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists) 32-48
19:20   R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound  
19:22   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
19:43 +2 Brandon Horvath makes two point layup (R.J. Eytle-Rock assists) 32-45

1st Half
GWASH
Colonials
32
UMBC
Retrievers
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +2 Daniel Akin makes two point layup 32-43
0:09   Daniel Akin offensive rebound  
0:11   L.J. Owens misses two point jump shot  
0:35 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 32-41
0:37   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
0:38   James Bishop misses two point layup  
0:44   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
0:46   Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
1:13   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
1:30   Retrievers 30 second timeout  
1:31 +2 Daniel Akin makes two point layup (Brandon Horvath assists) 30-41
1:52 +2 Maceo Jack makes two point layup 30-39
1:57   Darnell Rogers turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Jack steals)  
2:24 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup (Matt Moyer assists) 28-39
2:52 +3 L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists) 26-39
2:59   Daniel Akin offensive rebound  
3:01   L.J. Owens misses two point jump shot  
3:10   L.J. Owens defensive rebound  
3:12   Daniel Akin blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
3:18   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
3:20   R.J. Eytle-Rock misses two point layup  
3:28   Maceo Jack turnover  
3:28   Maceo Jack offensive foul (L.J. Owens draws the foul)  
3:43   Matteo Picarelli turnover (bad pass)  
3:55 +1 Ace Stallings makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-36
3:55   Ace Stallings misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Keondre Kennedy shooting foul (Ace Stallings draws the foul)  
3:55   Ace Stallings offensive rebound  
3:57   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
3:57   Jamison Battle offensive rebound  
3:59   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:18   R.J. Eytle-Rock turnover (out of bounds)  
4:26   Daniel Akin defensive rebound  
4:28   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
4:42   R.J. Eytle-Rock turnover (bad pass)  
4:48   Noel Brown turnover (traveling)  
4:49   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
4:51   Noel Brown misses two point jump shot  
4:49   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
4:51   Keondre Kennedy blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
4:56   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
4:58   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
5:23   Matteo Picarelli misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Brandon Horvath defensive rebound  
5:35   James Bishop misses two point layup  
5:40   James Bishop defensive rebound  
5:42   Nathan Johnson misses two point layup  
5:52   James Bishop personal foul (Matteo Picarelli draws the foul)  
6:11 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 25-36
6:34 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists) 23-36
6:45   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
6:47   Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot  
6:59   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
7:01   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
7:19 +2 Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot 23-33
7:34   Brandon Horvath defensive rebound  
7:34   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34   Dimitrije Spasojevic personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
7:57 +3 Matteo Picarelli makes three point jump shot (Nathan Johnson assists) 23-31
8:24   Nathan Johnson defensive rebound  
8:24   Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:24 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-28
8:24   Daniel Akin shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
8:40 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-28
8:40 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-27
8:40   James Bishop shooting foul (R.J. Eytle-Rock draws the foul)  
8:44   R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound  
8:43   Daniel Akin blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup  
8:43   Jamison Battle offensive rebound  
8:45   Daniel Akin blocks Jameer Nelson Jr.'s two point layup  
9:00   Darnell Rogers personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
9:19   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
9:21   Nathan Johnson misses two point layup  
9:46 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 22-26
9:57   TV timeout  
9:57   Colonials 30 second timeout  
9:57 +2 Brandon Horvath makes two point layup (R.J. Eytle-Rock assists) 19-26
10:04   Daniel Akin defensive rebound  
10:06   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
10:31 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists) 19-24
10:50 +2 Maceo Jack makes two point layup 19-21
10:59   Daniel Akin turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Jack steals)  
11:04   L.J. Owens defensive rebound  
11:06   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
11:26 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock makes three point jump shot (Brandon Horvath assists) 17-21
11:33   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (L.J. Owens steals)  
11:43   Maceo Jack defensive rebound  
11:45   Brandon Horvath misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
12:04   Chase Paar misses two point hook shot  
12:31 +2 Daniel Akin makes two point dunk (Brandon Horvath assists) 17-18
12:54 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-16
12:54 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-16
12:54   Brandon Horvath shooting foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)  
12:57   Maceo Jack offensive rebound  
12:59   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
13:17   Keondre Kennedy turnover (traveling)  
13:27   Noel Brown turnover  
13:27   Noel Brown offensive foul (Brandon Horvath draws the foul)  
13:34   James Bishop defensive rebound  
13:36   L.J. Owens misses three point jump shot  
13:52 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-16
13:52 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-16
13:52   Darnell Rogers shooting foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
14:07 +2 Brandon Horvath makes two point dunk (Daniel Akin assists) 13-16
14:35 +2 Noel Brown makes two point jump shot 13-14
14:53 +3 L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Keondre Kennedy assists) 11-14
15:04   Retrievers offensive rebound  
15:06   Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
15:12   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
15:14   Noel Brown misses two point jump shot  
15:18   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
15:20   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:28   Sloan Seymour defensive rebound  
15:30   Brandon Horvath misses two point layup  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)  
15:56   Darnell Rogers turnover (bad pass) (Maceo Jack steals)  
16:13 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot 11-11
16:16   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
16:18   James Bishop misses two point layup  
16:31 +2 L.J. Owens makes two point layup 9-11
16:38   Brandon Horvath offensive rebound  
16:40   L.J. Owens misses three point jump shot  
16:48   R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound  
16:50   James Bishop misses two point layup  
17:00   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
17:00   Dimitrije Spasojevic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:00   Chase Paar shooting foul (Dimitrije Spasojevic draws the foul)  
17:00 +2 Dimitrije Spasojevic makes two point layup 9-9
17:01   Dimitrije Spasojevic offensive rebound  
17:03   Darnell Rogers misses three point jump shot  
17:14 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-7
17:14 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-7
17:14   Dimitrije Spasojevic shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
17:34 +2 Brandon Horvath makes two point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists) 7-7
17:51 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 7-5
18:08 +2 Brandon Horvath makes two point layup 5-5
18:25 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 5-3
18:49 +3 L.J. Owens makes three point jump shot (Darnell Rogers assists) 3-3
19:21 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot 3-0
19:31   James Bishop offensive rebound  
19:33   Chase Paar misses two point hook shot  
19:40   R.J. Eytle-Rock personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
20:00   Chase Paar vs. Brandon Horvath (Jameer Nelson Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Keondre Kennedy turnover 14:07
  Keondre Kennedy offensive foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul) 14:07
+ 2 Maceo Jack makes two point layup (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists) 14:25
  Brandon Horvath turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals) 14:31
  R.J. Eytle-Rock defensive rebound 14:38
  Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot 14:40
  Brandon Horvath turnover (lost ball) 14:59
  Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass) 15:16
  Jamison Battle defensive rebound 15:21
  Darnell Rogers misses three point jump shot 15:23
+ 3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 15:48
Team Stats
Points 39 57
Field Goals 14-45 (31.1%) 23-38 (60.5%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 24
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 11 18
Team 1 2
Assists 3 17
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
14
M. Jack G
8 PTS, 2 REB
11
R. Eytle-Rock G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
UMBC Event Center Baltimore, MD
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo UMBC 1-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Paar F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Eytle-Rock G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Paar F 8 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
11
R. Eytle-Rock G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
31.1 FG% 60.5
27.3 3PT FG% 56.3
72.7 FT% 66.7
George Wash.
Starters
C. Paar
J. Bishop
J. Battle
M. Moyer
J. Nelson Jr.
Starters
C. Paar
J. Bishop
J. Battle
M. Moyer
J. Nelson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Paar 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 1 0 1 1 1 1 2
J. Bishop 7 3 1 3/12 1/4 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2
J. Battle 6 4 0 2/9 2/6 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2
M. Moyer 5 6 1 1/6 0/0 3/4 0 0 0 0 0 4 2
J. Nelson Jr. 2 0 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
M. Jack
N. Brown
A. Stallings
S. Seymour
T. Brelsford
L. Ball
B. Leftwich
A. Harris
R. Lindo Jr.
M. Gally
H. Dean
Total 39 24 3 14/45 3/11 8/11 6 0 5 1 8 13 11