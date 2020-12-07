|
11:34
Amadou Sow personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
11:36
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
11:38
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
11:38
Eli Scott offensive rebound
11:40
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
11:51
TV timeout
11:51
Destin Barnes personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
12:10
+2
Devearl Ramsey makes two point jump shot
9-16
12:39
+1
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-14
12:39
Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:39
Brandon Cyrus shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
12:37
Eli Scott offensive rebound
12:39
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
12:43
Devearl Ramsey turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jackson Jr. steals)
12:48
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
12:48
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-14
12:48
Destin Barnes shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
12:51
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
12:53
Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
13:02
+2
Josh Pierre-Louis makes two point layup (Ajare Sanni assists)
6-14
13:11
Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Ajare Sanni steals)
13:18
Robinson Idehen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
13:18
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
13:20
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:54
+2
Destin Barnes makes two point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
6-12
14:12
TV timeout
14:12
Joe Quintana personal foul
14:37
+2
Eli Scott makes two point jump shot
6-10
15:00
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
4-10
15:05
Robinson Idehen defensive rebound
15:07
Eli Scott misses two point layup
15:29
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot
4-8
15:53
Miles Norris defensive rebound
15:55
Eli Scott misses two point layup
16:02
Eli Scott defensive rebound
16:04
Josh Pierre-Louis misses two point layup
16:08
Jump ball. Robinson Idehen vs. Joe Quintana (Gauchos gains possession)
16:24
+2
Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Jalin Anderson assists)
4-6
16:34
Josh Pierre-Louis personal foul
16:36
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
16:38
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
16:50
+2
Amadou Sow makes two point dunk (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
2-6
16:56
Ivan Alipiev turnover (lost ball)
17:03
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
17:05
JaQuori McLaughlin misses two point jump shot
17:12
Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Devearl Ramsey steals)
17:27
Amadou Sow turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)
17:53
+2
Eli Scott makes two point layup
2-4
18:07
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
18:09
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
18:42
+2
Devearl Ramsey makes two point layup
0-4
18:48
Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)
19:08
+2
Amadou Sow makes two point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
0-2
19:22
Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (JaQuori McLaughlin steals)
19:30
Eli Scott defensive rebound
19:32
JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
19:37
Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound
19:39
Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
20:00
Mattias Markusson vs. Miles Norris (Lions gains possession)
