LOYMRY
UCSB

1st Half
LOYMRY
Lions
9
UCSB
Gauchos
16

Time Team Play Score
11:34   Amadou Sow personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
11:36   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
11:38   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
11:40   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51   Destin Barnes personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
12:10 +2 Devearl Ramsey makes two point jump shot 9-16
12:39 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-14
12:39   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:39   Brandon Cyrus shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
12:37   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
12:39   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point layup  
12:43   Devearl Ramsey turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jackson Jr. steals)  
12:48 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-14
12:48 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-14
12:48   Destin Barnes shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
12:51   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
12:53   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
13:02 +2 Josh Pierre-Louis makes two point layup (Ajare Sanni assists) 6-14
13:11   Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Ajare Sanni steals)  
13:18   Robinson Idehen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
13:18   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
13:20   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:54 +2 Destin Barnes makes two point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 6-12
14:12   TV timeout  
14:12   Joe Quintana personal foul  
14:37 +2 Eli Scott makes two point jump shot 6-10
15:00 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 4-10
15:05   Robinson Idehen defensive rebound  
15:07   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
15:29 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot 4-8
15:53   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
15:55   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
16:02   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
16:04   Josh Pierre-Louis misses two point layup  
16:08   Jump ball. Robinson Idehen vs. Joe Quintana (Gauchos gains possession)  
16:24 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Jalin Anderson assists) 4-6
16:34   Josh Pierre-Louis personal foul  
16:36   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
16:38   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
16:50 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point dunk (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 2-6
16:56   Ivan Alipiev turnover (lost ball)  
17:03   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
17:05   JaQuori McLaughlin misses two point jump shot  
17:12   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Devearl Ramsey steals)  
17:27   Amadou Sow turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)  
17:53 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 2-4
18:07   Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound  
18:09   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
18:42 +2 Devearl Ramsey makes two point layup 0-4
18:48   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)  
19:08 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 0-2
19:22   Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (JaQuori McLaughlin steals)  
19:30   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
19:32   JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound  
19:39   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Mattias Markusson vs. Miles Norris (Lions gains possession)  
Points 9 16
Field Goals 3-13 (23.1%) 8-11 (72.7%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 3
Offensive 7 0
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 0
Assists 1 5
Steals 2 4
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 5 2
Fouls 1 6
Technicals 0 0
LMU 2-2 9-9
UCSB 1-0 16-16
LMU
E. Scott
M. Markusson
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
J. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 5 4 0 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 2 2
M. Markusson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Quintana 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
D. Douglas 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Anderson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
K. Leaupepe
Q. Jackson Jr.
I. Alipiev
K. Pugh
L. Nekic
P. Dortch
Simpson
M. Mayoum
L. Frasso
A. Yu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Leaupepe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dortch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mayoum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frasso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 10 1 3/13 0/2 3/4 1 0 2 0 5 7 3
UCSB
D. Ramsey
J. McLaughlin
A. Sow
B. Cyrus
M. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ramsey 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 1
J. McLaughlin 4 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
A. Sow 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
B. Cyrus 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Norris 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Barnes
J. Pierre-Louis
A. Sanni
R. Idehen
J. Nagle
C. Wishart
S. Toure
D. Long
M. Cheylov
J. Kukic
G. Gomez
K. MacLean
N. Rocak
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sanni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Idehen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nagle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wishart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Toure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cheylov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kukic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gomez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. MacLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rocak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 3 5 8/11 0/1 0/0 6 0 4 0 2 0 3
