|
5:20
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
18-22
|
6:14
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point pullup jump shot
|
18-19
|
6:53
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Dwaine Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Chudier Bile makes two point jump shot
|
18-17
|
7:54
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke misses two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover (bad pass) (Nendah Tarke steals)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jalen Harris offensive foul
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover (bad pass) (Dwaine Jones Jr. steals)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Nendah Tarke makes two point driving layup (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
|
18-15
|
9:11
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab turnover (lost ball) (Dwaine Jones Jr. steals)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Donald Carey shooting foul (Chereef Knox draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Gross steals)
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Gross steals)
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Clark makes two point driving layup (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
16-15
|
11:28
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Dwaine Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Koby Thomas personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Chudier Bile blocks Koby Thomas's two point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair offensive foul (Isaiah Gross draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover (double dribble)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Chereef Knox personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Chereef Knox makes three point jump shot (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
|
16-13
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
13-13
|
14:18
|
|
+3
|
Chereef Knox makes three point jump shot (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
|
13-10
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
10-10
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Dwaine Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
10-8
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci offensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Koby Thomas's two point layup
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Donald Carey makes two point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
10-6
|
15:54
|
|
|
Donald Carey offensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Chereef Knox personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Domantas Sakickas personal foul
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Koby Thomas makes two point driving layup (Kyle Cardaci assists)
|
10-4
|
16:38
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses two point layup
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point driving dunk
|
8-4
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Nendah Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Donald Carey shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Nendah Tarke makes two point driving layup
|
5-4
|
18:03
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Domantas Sakickas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Domantas Sakickas shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
3-4
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Cardaci makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sakickas assists)
|
3-2
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke vs. Jamorko Pickett (Jalen Harris gains possession)
|