|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
|
30-34
|
0:21
|
|
|
Dean Reiber turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-34
|
0:40
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jacob Young personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Robert Braswell makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
26-34
|
1:30
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive foul (Oskar Palmquist draws the foul)
|
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
24-34
|
3:06
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point layup (Oskar Palmquist assists)
|
24-31
|
3:59
|
|
+3
|
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot
|
24-29
|
4:17
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
John Bol Ajak misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
|
21-29
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
21-27
|
5:08
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:47
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
19-27
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Woody Newton makes two point dunk (John Bol Ajak assists)
|
19-24
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-24
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-23
|
6:16
|
|
|
Woody Newton shooting foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
John Bol Ajak offensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-22
|
6:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Myles Johnson personal foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Woody Newton steals)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup
|
16-22
|
7:36
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot
|
16-20
|
8:07
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-20
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-20
|
8:39
|
|
|
Mawot Mag shooting foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive foul (John Bol Ajak draws the foul)
|
|
9:24
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-20
|
9:24
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup
|
10-20
|
9:58
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (Alan Griffin steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Montez Mathis assists)
|
10-18
|
10:48
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier blocks Myles Johnson's two point layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
10-16
|
12:42
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
10-13
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
10-11
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
14:59
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Jacob Young offensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
5-10
|
17:11
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy makes two point hook shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
5-7
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point tip shot
|
5-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
3-5
|
18:23
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-2
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
2-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jacob Young personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi personal foul
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Marek Dolezaj vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|