3:42
Darius Hicks defensive rebound
3:42
Andersson Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:42
Andersson Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:42
TV timeout
3:42
Ken Evans shooting foul (Andersson Garcia draws the foul)
3:42
Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
3:44
Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
4:15
+1
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-76
4:15
+1
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-76
4:15
Javian Davis shooting foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)
4:20
Deivon Smith turnover (lost ball) (Cainan McClelland steals)
4:25
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
4:27
Ken Evans misses three point jump shot
4:38
Darius Hicks defensive rebound
4:38
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:38
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
48-76
4:38
Ken Evans personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
4:55
+2
Jonas James makes two point layup
48-75
5:00
Deivon Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jonas James steals)
5:10
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
5:17
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
5:19
Tristan Jarrett misses two point layup
5:31
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
46-75
5:39
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
5:41
Darius Hicks misses two point jump shot
5:47
Tigers offensive rebound
5:49
Ken Evans misses two point layup
5:53
Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass)
6:03
+1
Jonas James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-73
6:03
+1
Jonas James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-73
6:03
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Jonas James draws the foul)
6:20
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
44-73
6:42
+3
Ken Evans makes three point jump shot (Darius Hicks assists)
44-71
6:52
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-71
6:52
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-70
6:52
Hezekiah Quinlan shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
6:56
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
6:58
Abdul Ado blocks Cainan McClelland's two point layup
7:05
Hezekiah Quinlan defensive rebound
7:07
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
7:22
TV timeout
7:31
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
7:33
Cainan McClelland misses three point jump shot
7:55
+3
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
41-69
8:14
+2
Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup
41-66
8:30
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-66
8:30
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-65
8:30
Jonas James shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
8:34
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
8:36
Hezekiah Quinlan misses two point layup
8:52
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
39-64
8:53
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
8:55
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:14
Jonas James turnover (lost ball)
9:25
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
39-62
9:40
Calvin Temple turnover
9:40
Calvin Temple offensive foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
10:02
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
39-60
10:27
+1
Darius Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-58
10:27
+1
Darius Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
38-58
10:27
Javian Davis shooting foul (Darius Hicks draws the foul)
10:38
Darius Hicks defensive rebound
10:38
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:38
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-58
10:38
Darrian Wilson shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
10:39
Javian Davis offensive rebound
10:41
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
10:51
Wesley Taylor turnover
10:51
Wesley Taylor offensive foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
10:55
Ken Evans defensive rebound
10:57
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
11:05
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
11:07
Ken Evans misses two point jump shot
11:25
TV timeout
11:25
Iverson Molinar turnover
11:25
Iverson Molinar offensive foul (Calvin Temple draws the foul)
11:43
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
11:45
Wesley Taylor misses two point jump shot
12:03
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-57
12:03
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-56
12:03
Wesley Taylor personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
12:05
Javian Davis offensive rebound
12:07
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
12:17
Darius Hicks turnover (lost ball)
12:32
Javian Davis personal foul (Calvin Temple draws the foul)
12:49
+1
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-55
12:49
+1
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-54
12:49
Wesley Taylor personal foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
13:03
+3
Darrian Wilson makes three point jump shot (Tristan Jarrett assists)
37-53
13:26
Javian Davis turnover
13:26
Javian Davis offensive foul (Darrian Wilson draws the foul)
13:27
Javian Davis offensive rebound
13:29
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:37
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
13:37
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:37
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-53
13:37
Darrian Wilson shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
13:45
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
13:47
Calvin Temple misses two point jump shot
14:13
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Javian Davis assists)
34-52
14:36
+2
Darius Hicks makes two point jump shot (Wesley Taylor assists)
34-50
14:45
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hicks steals)
15:10
+2
Darius Hicks makes two point dunk (Jonas James assists)
32-50
15:34
+3
Javian Davis makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
30-50
15:44
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
15:46
Tristan Jarrett misses two point layup
15:50
TV timeout
15:50
Abdul Ado personal foul (Darius Hicks draws the foul)
16:09
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-47
16:09
Hezekiah Quinlan shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
16:09
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
30-46
16:29
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
16:31
Jonas James misses two point jump shot
16:35
Tigers offensive rebound
16:37
Cameron Matthews blocks Tristan Jarrett's two point layup
16:51
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
30-44
16:55
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
16:57
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
16:59
Jonas James personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
17:18
Tristan Jarrett turnover (traveling)
17:31
Jonas James defensive rebound
17:31
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:31
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-42
17:31
Darius Hicks shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:30
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
17:32
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:35
Hezekiah Quinlan personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:55
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
17:57
|
Hezekiah Quinlan misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
18:11
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Abdul Ado assists)
|
30-41
|
18:23
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland turnover
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland offensive foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup
|
30-38
|
18:38
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Darius Hicks blocks Abdul Ado's two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Darius Hicks misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
30-36
|
19:21
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass)
|