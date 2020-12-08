|
7:09
|
|
+1
|
Trey Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
7:09
|
|
+1
|
Trey Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-19
|
7:09
|
|
|
Christian Wilson personal foul
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Trey Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
20-19
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney personal foul
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
18-19
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Trevon Faulkner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-17
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Trevon Faulkner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-17
|
8:24
|
|
|
Christian Wilson shooting foul (Trevon Faulkner draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lane violation)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-17
|
8:44
|
|
|
Trey Robinson shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
David Bohm turnover (lost ball) (Ibi Watson steals)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-16
|
9:07
|
|
|
John Harge shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|
16-15
|
9:15
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
John Harge misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
R.J. Blakney personal foul
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|
16-13
|
10:08
|
|
|
David Bohm personal foul
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
John Harge misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists)
|
16-10
|
11:07
|
|
|
Marques Warrick turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Trey Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Trey Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Flyers offensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
David Bohm makes two point jump shot
|
16-8
|
12:23
|
|
|
Trey Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Chase Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
David Bohm makes two point jump shot (Trey Robinson assists)
|
14-8
|
12:55
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko personal foul
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Trey Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Norse offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Trevon Faulkner misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|
12-8
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Trevon Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Trey Robinson assists)
|
12-5
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|
9-5
|
14:38
|
|
|
Adrian Nelson personal foul
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
David Bohm misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Adrian Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Nelson makes two point layup (Trevon Faulkner assists)
|
9-3
|
15:35
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Flyers 30 second timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Trey Robinson makes two point layup (Adham Eleeda assists)
|
7-3
|
16:03
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman turnover (Adham Eleeda steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Adham Eleeda makes three point jump shot (Trevon Faulkner assists)
|
5-3
|
16:53
|
|
|
Adham Eleeda defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Trey Robinson makes two point dunk
|
2-3
|
17:31
|
|
|
Ibi Watson turnover (Trey Robinson steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Trevon Faulkner misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Ibi Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Flyers offensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Adrian Nelson turnover
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Adrian Nelson offensive foul
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Paul Djoko defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman misses two point layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Bryson Langdon turnover (Ibi Watson steals)
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Chase Johnson personal foul
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Adrian Nelson vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Flyers gains possession)
|