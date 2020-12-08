NKY
DAYTON

1st Half
NKY
Norse
22
DAYTON
Flyers
19

Time Team Play Score
7:09 +1 Trey Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
7:09 +1 Trey Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
7:09   Christian Wilson personal foul  
7:24   Jordy Tshimanga turnover  
7:24   Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul  
7:33 +2 Trey Robinson makes two point jump shot 20-19
7:46   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (traveling)  
7:46   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
7:48   Bryson Langdon misses three point jump shot  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   R.J. Blakney personal foul  
8:12 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists) 18-19
8:24 +1 Trevon Faulkner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-17
8:24 +1 Trevon Faulkner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-17
8:24   Christian Wilson shooting foul (Trevon Faulkner draws the foul)  
8:44   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lane violation)  
8:44 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-17
8:44   Trey Robinson shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
8:51   David Bohm turnover (lost ball) (Ibi Watson steals)  
9:07 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-16
9:07   John Harge shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
9:07 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot 16-15
9:15   Rodney Chatman defensive rebound  
9:17   John Harge misses three point jump shot  
9:35   R.J. Blakney personal foul  
9:57 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 16-13
10:08   David Bohm personal foul  
10:26   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
10:28   John Harge misses two point jump shot  
10:45 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists) 16-10
11:07   Marques Warrick turnover (lost ball)  
11:07   Trey Robinson offensive rebound  
11:09   Trey Robinson misses two point jump shot  
11:20   Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:39   Flyers offensive rebound  
11:41   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
12:12 +2 David Bohm makes two point jump shot 16-8
12:23   Trey Robinson defensive rebound  
12:25   Chase Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:46 +2 David Bohm makes two point jump shot (Trey Robinson assists) 14-8
12:55   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul  
12:55   Bryson Langdon defensive rebound  
12:57   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
13:07   Trey Robinson misses three point jump shot  
13:13   Norse offensive rebound  
13:15   Trevon Faulkner misses three point jump shot  
13:33 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 12-8
13:43 +3 Trevon Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Trey Robinson assists) 12-5
14:07 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot 9-5
14:38   Adrian Nelson personal foul  
14:38   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
14:40   David Bohm misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Adrian Nelson defensive rebound  
14:49   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
15:12 +2 Adrian Nelson makes two point layup (Trevon Faulkner assists) 9-3
15:35   Moulaye Sissoko turnover (3-second violation)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Flyers 30 second timeout  
15:58 +2 Trey Robinson makes two point layup (Adham Eleeda assists) 7-3
16:03   Rodney Chatman turnover (Adham Eleeda steals)  
16:33 +3 Adham Eleeda makes three point jump shot (Trevon Faulkner assists) 5-3
16:53   Adham Eleeda defensive rebound  
16:55   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  
17:27 +2 Trey Robinson makes two point dunk 2-3
17:31   Ibi Watson turnover (Trey Robinson steals)  
17:38   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
17:40   Trevon Faulkner misses two point jump shot  
17:52   Ibi Watson turnover (traveling)  
18:00   Flyers offensive rebound  
18:04   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Adrian Nelson turnover  
18:30   Adrian Nelson offensive foul  
18:42   Paul Djoko defensive rebound  
18:44   Rodney Chatman misses two point layup  
18:50   Bryson Langdon turnover (Ibi Watson steals)  
19:00   Chase Johnson personal foul  
19:38 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 0-3
20:00   Adrian Nelson vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Flyers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 22 19
Field Goals 8-16 (50.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 8
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 5 6
Team 1 2
Assists 5 5
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 5 7
Technicals 0 0
0
T. Robinson G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
2
I. Watson G
9 PTS, 1 REB
away team logo N. Kentucky 2-1 21-22
home team logo Dayton 1-1 19-19
N. Kentucky
Starters
T. Faulkner
A. Eleeda
A. Nelson
P. Djoko
B. Langdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Faulkner 5 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Eleeda 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
A. Nelson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
P. Djoko 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Langdon 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
T. Robinson
D. Bohm
J. Harge
M. Warrick
C. Hines
D. Wassler
J. Evans
D. Harding
N. Hupmann
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bohm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Warrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wassler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hupmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 6 5 8/16 2/7 4/4 5 0 2 0 4 1 5
Dayton
Starters
I. Watson
J. Crutcher
J. Tshimanga
R. Chatman
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 9 1 0 3/5 2/3 1/1 0 - 2 0 2 0 1
J. Crutcher 8 0 1 3/5 1/3 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tshimanga 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 1
R. Chatman 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Johnson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
R. Blakney
C. Greer
E. Weaver
D. Cohill
Z. Nwokeji
L. Frazier
K. Brea
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blakney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cohill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 6 5 7/14 3/7 2/2 7 0 2 0 7 0 6
NCAA BB Scores