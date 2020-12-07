|
0:02
|
|
|
Andre Henry defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-46
|
0:29
|
|
|
Austin Johnson shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White makes two point layup (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
21-45
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-43
|
|
Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-43
|
0:41
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-43
|
0:59
|
|
|
Andre Henry shooting foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point layup
|
19-42
|
1:10
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Andre Henry misses two point layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-40
|
|
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Dawson Baker shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Baker makes three point jump shot (Andre Henry assists)
|
19-39
|
1:53
|
|
|
Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Isaiah White blocks Jeron Artest's two point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
+3
|
Evan Mobley makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
16-39
|
2:46
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy personal foul (Emmanuel Tshimanga draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Anteaters offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Austin Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
16-36
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-33
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-33
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
14-33
|
3:49
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga misses two point layup
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot
|
14-30
|
4:35
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Evan Mobley personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Evan Mobley personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point dunk
|
14-28
|
5:07
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jeron Artest turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-26
|
5:27
|
|
|
Austin Johnson shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point layup
|
14-25
|
5:38
|
|
|
JC Butler turnover (bad pass) (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass) (Drew Peterson steals)
|
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
6:33
|
|
|
Austin Johnson shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Lee makes two point layup
|
14-22
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point dunk (Noah Baumann assists)
|
12-22
|
7:10
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses two point layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
12-20
|
7:50
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Jeron Artest steals)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
DJ Davis shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
DJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo blocks Emmanuel Tshimanga's two point layup
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
DJ Davis offensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Baker makes three point jump shot
|
12-17
|
9:50
|
|
+3
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
9-17
|
9:56
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Dawson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Collin Welp makes two point hook shot
|
9-14
|
11:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Jeron Artest steals)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Andre Henry personal foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Emmanuel Tshimanga draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup (Isaiah White assists)
|
7-14
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot (Emmanuel Tshimanga assists)
|
7-12
|
12:50
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
DJ Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
5-12
|
13:53
|
|
|
Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Dawson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Chevez Goodwin assists)
|
3-12
|
14:39
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin blocks Andre Henry's two point hook shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Anteaters offensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Austin Johnson's two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Austin Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
DJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point hook shot
|
3-9
|
15:11
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Austin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-7
|
15:29
|
|
|
Noah Baumann shooting foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Austin Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point dunk (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
2-7
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Anteaters turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Dawson Baker offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Dawson Baker blocks Chevez Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Jeron Artest turnover (Tahj Eaddy steals)
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
16:48
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Brad Greene shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
JC Butler personal foul
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
JC Butler turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:19
|
|
+1
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
17:19
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Brad Greene shooting foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Collin Welp misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Brad Greene defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
JC Butler misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (JC Butler steals)
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Lee turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Mobley steals)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
|
2-3
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Brad Greene makes two point jump shot (JC Butler assists)
|
2-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Drew Peterson offensive foul
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Trojans gains possession)
|