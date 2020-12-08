Garza, No. 3 Iowa brace for No. 16 North Carolina
Luka Garza has arguably been the best player in the nation so far but the Iowa All-American gets his first true test on Tuesday when the No. 3 Hawkeyes host No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Iowa City.
Garza made 76 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 34 points over the first three games. He has a high output of 41 and has twice tallied 30 or more in the first half while helping the Hawkeyes (3-0) win by an average of 32.7 points.
The 6-foot-11 senior center doesn't expect things to be so easy against the Tar Heels (3-1).
"This is a big-time game for us and our program," Garza said. "We watch them on television and see what they do and we'll take a deeper dive. We're excited and are going to get locked in on them so we can put our best foot forward."
Garza is also averaging 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots and has two double-doubles to raise his career count to 23. He also has scored at least 20 points in 19 consecutive games.
North Carolina won its first three games of the season before dropping a last-second 69-67 decision against No. 17 Texas in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday.
Matt Coleman drained the winning jumper for the Longhorns with 0.1 seconds to play. The ending put a damper on the fact that the Tar Heels recovered from a 16-point, first-half deficit to have a chance at an unlikely victory.
Sophomore forward Armando Bacot liked that his club didn't quit but said he wants to see a more sustained effort throughout the contest.
"I think that shows when we play hard and go out there and fight we can compete and just come back, but that's not how we want to play," Bacot said. "We want to play like that the whole game and not just when we're down."
Bacot recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds against Texas for his 12th career double-double. He is shooting 78.9 percent from the field while averaging 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Freshman guard RJ Davis and senior big man Garrison Brooks are averaging a team-best 12.3 points with Brooks also contributing a team-best 8.5 boards. Freshman point guard Caleb Love averages 11 points but has more turnovers (13) than assists (10) and is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field.
Love endured a tough game against the Longhorns as he had five points on 2-of-13 shooting. He also didn't have an assist while committing four turnovers in an epic case of growing pains.
"I hope he learned not to turn it over, not taking bad shots, you've got to shoot a higher percentage -- zero assists, four turnovers, that's not good," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. "But I love him to death as a kid. He's going to work really hard and I think he will learn those things."
North Carolina has outrebounded its four opponents by an average of 18 per game. The Hawkeyes hold a plus-7.7 edge.
Iowa figures to have an advantage on the perimeter as it is making 39 percent from 3-point range with 10 makes per game. The Tar Heels are shooting just 27.1 percent with an average of four makes.
Garza is a surprising 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Junior guard Joe Wieskamp, who is averaging 12 points per game, has made 6 of 12 while sophomore guard CJ Fredrick (7.7) is 5 of 10.
The Hawkeyes haven't yet been challenged while rolling over North Carolina Central, Southern University and Western Illinois. That leaves coach Fran McCaffery eager to see how his team fares against the Tar Heels.
"We've taken care of business. I think we have to be a little more consistent," McCaffery said. "... When you're playing Carolina, it's a different animal. And you kind of have to be locked in every possession of both ends to beat that team."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|17:03
|Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|17:22
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|17:33
|Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Luka Garza defensive rebound
|17:45
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|+ 3
|Joe Wieskamp makes three point pullup jump shot
|18:04
|Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|18:18
|Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:20
|CJ Fredrick personal foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|18:38
|+ 2
|CJ Fredrick makes two point pullup jump shot
|18:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|0
|5
|Field Goals
|0-4 (0.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-1 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|4
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|0
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 North Carolina 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|3 Iowa 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|. Fredrick G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|C. Fredrick G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|0.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Farris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Platek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sharpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Kessler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bohannon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bohannon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toussaint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ogundele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
