0:01
+2
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
29-38
0:01
Miners offensive rebound
0:03
Dan Fotu blocks Keonte Kennedy's two point layup
0:06
Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound
0:08
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
0:08
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
0:35
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
0:37
Kristian Sjolund misses three point step back jump shot
0:55
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot
27-38
1:19
+2
Souley Boum makes two point driving layup
27-36
1:24
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
1:26
Dan Fotu misses two point hook shot
1:43
+3
Kristian Sjolund makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
25-36
2:02
+1
Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-36
2:02
+1
Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-36
2:02
Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:02
Efe Odigie shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
2:25
+2
Jamal Bieniemy makes two point layup
22-35
2:29
Leemet Bockler turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Bieniemy steals)
2:50
+2
Souley Boum makes two point step back jump shot
20-35
3:14
+2
Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
18-35
3:31
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
3:33
Keonte Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
Matthias Tass personal foul (Efe Odigie draws the foul)
3:57
Miners offensive rebound
3:59
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot
4:16
+3
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
18-33
4:26
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
4:28
Keonte Kennedy misses two point driving layup
4:48
Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound
4:48
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:48
+1
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-30
4:48
Tydus Verhoeven personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
5:15
+2
Souley Boum makes two point driving layup
18-29
5:38
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
16-29
5:58
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
6:00
Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
6:15
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving hook shot
16-27
6:28
+2
Kristian Sjolund makes two point dunk (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
16-25
6:43
Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball)
7:00
+2
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point reverse layup (Keonte Kennedy assists)
14-25
7:14
+2
Jabe Mullins makes two point reverse layup
12-25
7:38
Tydus Verhoeven turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)
8:03
TV timeout
8:03
TV timeout
8:09
+3
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists)
12-23
8:14
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
8:16
Souley Boum misses two point driving layup
8:26
Jabe Mullins personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
8:40
Mitchell Saxen turnover (traveling)
9:06
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
9:08
Efe Odigie misses two point jump shot
9:16
Miners offensive rebound
9:18
Mitchell Saxen blocks Souley Boum's two point driving layup
9:26
Kyle Bowen turnover (lane violation)
9:26
Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:26
Efe Odigie personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
9:26
Gaels offensive rebound
9:28
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
9:38
Efe Odigie turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
9:50
Mitchell Saxen personal foul
9:51
Miners offensive rebound
9:53
Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
10:07
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point reverse layup
12-20
10:16
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
10:18
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot
10:39
+1
Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-18
10:39
Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:39
Bryson Williams shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
11:04
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
11:06
Souley Boum misses three point pullup jump shot
11:20
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
12-17
11:34
Keonte Kennedy turnover (bad pass)
11:43
+1
Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-15
11:43
+1
Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-14
11:43
TV timeout
11:43
Keonte Kennedy shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
12:11
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
12:13
Keonte Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot
12:28
+1
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-13
12:28
+1
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-12
12:28
Kristian Sjolund shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
12:31
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
12:33
Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
12:56
+2
Efe Odigie makes two point putback layup
12-11
13:01
Efe Odigie offensive rebound
13:03
Kristian Sjolund misses three point jump shot
13:09
Miners offensive rebound
13:11
Kyle Bowen blocks Souley Boum's two point driving layup
13:25
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
13:27
Matthias Tass misses two point driving hook shot
13:46
+2
Keonte Kennedy makes two point putback layup
10-11
13:52
Keonte Kennedy offensive rebound
13:54
Efe Odigie misses two point hook shot
14:08
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
14:10
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
14:19
Souley Boum turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)
14:29
+1
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-11
14:29
+1
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-10
14:29
Souley Boum shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
14:45
+2
Efe Odigie makes two point turnaround hook shot
8-9
14:53
Matthias Tass personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
15:01
+1
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-9
15:01
TV timeout
15:01
Bryson Williams shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
15:01
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
6-8
15:01
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
15:08
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point layup
15:14
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
15:16
Dan Fotu misses two point hook shot
15:34
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
15:36
Jamal Bieniemy misses three point jump shot
15:46
Souley Boum defensive rebound
15:48
Tommy Kuhse misses two point turnaround jump shot
16:02
Tydus Verhoeven personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
16:31
+2
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point driving hook shot
6-6
16:57
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
4-6
17:08
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
17:10
Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
17:19
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
4-4
17:40
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
17:42
Bryson Williams misses two point jump shot
17:51
Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Jamal Bieniemy draws the foul)
17:57
Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Bieniemy steals)
18:13
+2
Souley Boum makes two point layup
4-2
18:20
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Tydus Verhoeven steals)
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Souley Boum misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
|
2-2
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Williams makes two point reverse layup
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Bryson Williams vs. Matthias Tass (Tydus Verhoeven gains possession)
|