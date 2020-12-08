UTEP
MARYCA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UTEP
Miners
29
MARYCA
Gaels
38

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup (Jamal Bieniemy assists) 29-38
0:01   Miners offensive rebound  
0:03   Dan Fotu blocks Keonte Kennedy's two point layup  
0:06   Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound  
0:08   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
0:08   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
0:37   Kristian Sjolund misses three point step back jump shot  
0:55 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot 27-38
1:19 +2 Souley Boum makes two point driving layup 27-36
1:24   Bryson Williams defensive rebound  
1:26   Dan Fotu misses two point hook shot  
1:43 +3 Kristian Sjolund makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bieniemy assists) 25-36
2:02 +1 Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-36
2:02 +1 Mitchell Saxen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-36
2:02   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:02   Efe Odigie shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
2:25 +2 Jamal Bieniemy makes two point layup 22-35
2:29   Leemet Bockler turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Bieniemy steals)  
2:50 +2 Souley Boum makes two point step back jump shot 20-35
3:14 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 18-35
3:31   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
3:33   Keonte Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57   Matthias Tass personal foul (Efe Odigie draws the foul)  
3:57   Miners offensive rebound  
3:59   Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot  
4:16 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 18-33
4:26   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
4:28   Keonte Kennedy misses two point driving layup  
4:48   Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound  
4:48   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:48 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-30
4:48   Tydus Verhoeven personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
5:15 +2 Souley Boum makes two point driving layup 18-29
5:38 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 16-29
5:58   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
6:00   Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
6:15 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving hook shot 16-27
6:28 +2 Kristian Sjolund makes two point dunk (Jamal Bieniemy assists) 16-25
6:43   Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball)  
7:00 +2 Tydus Verhoeven makes two point reverse layup (Keonte Kennedy assists) 14-25
7:14 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point reverse layup 12-25
7:38   Tydus Verhoeven turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)  
8:03   TV timeout  
8:03   TV timeout  
8:09 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists) 12-23
8:14   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:16   Souley Boum misses two point driving layup  
8:26   Jabe Mullins personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)  
8:40   Mitchell Saxen turnover (traveling)  
9:06   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
9:08   Efe Odigie misses two point jump shot  
9:16   Miners offensive rebound  
9:18   Mitchell Saxen blocks Souley Boum's two point driving layup  
9:26   Kyle Bowen turnover (lane violation)  
9:26   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:26   Efe Odigie personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
9:26   Gaels offensive rebound  
9:28   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Efe Odigie turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
9:50   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
9:51   Miners offensive rebound  
9:53   Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
10:07 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point reverse layup 12-20
10:16   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
10:18   Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:39 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-18
10:39   Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:39   Bryson Williams shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
11:04   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
11:06   Souley Boum misses three point pullup jump shot  
11:20 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 12-17
11:34   Keonte Kennedy turnover (bad pass)  
11:43 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-15
11:43 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-14
11:43   TV timeout  
11:43   Keonte Kennedy shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
12:11   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
12:13   Keonte Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:28 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-13
12:28 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-12
12:28   Kristian Sjolund shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
12:31   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
12:33   Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot  
12:56 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point putback layup 12-11
13:01   Efe Odigie offensive rebound  
13:03   Kristian Sjolund misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Miners offensive rebound  
13:11   Kyle Bowen blocks Souley Boum's two point driving layup  
13:25   Efe Odigie defensive rebound  
13:27   Matthias Tass misses two point driving hook shot  
13:46 +2 Keonte Kennedy makes two point putback layup 10-11
13:52   Keonte Kennedy offensive rebound  
13:54   Efe Odigie misses two point hook shot  
14:08   Efe Odigie defensive rebound  
14:10   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
14:19   Souley Boum turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
14:29 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
14:29 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-10
14:29   Souley Boum shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
14:45 +2 Efe Odigie makes two point turnaround hook shot 8-9
14:53   Matthias Tass personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)  
15:01 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-9
15:01   TV timeout  
15:01   Bryson Williams shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
15:01 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 6-8
15:01   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
15:08   Jamal Bieniemy misses two point layup  
15:14   Efe Odigie defensive rebound  
15:16   Dan Fotu misses two point hook shot  
15:34   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:36   Jamal Bieniemy misses three point jump shot  
15:46   Souley Boum defensive rebound  
15:48   Tommy Kuhse misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:02   Tydus Verhoeven personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
16:31 +2 Tydus Verhoeven makes two point driving hook shot 6-6
16:57 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 4-6
17:08   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
17:10   Souley Boum misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 4-4
17:40   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
17:42   Bryson Williams misses two point jump shot  
17:51   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Jamal Bieniemy draws the foul)  
17:57   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Bieniemy steals)  
18:13 +2 Souley Boum makes two point layup 4-2
18:20   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Tydus Verhoeven steals)  
18:25   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
18:27   Souley Boum misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:40 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 2-2
19:07 +2 Bryson Williams makes two point reverse layup 2-0
19:23   Tommy Kuhse turnover (traveling)  
19:42   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
19:44   Jamal Bieniemy misses two point pullup jump shot  
20:00   Bryson Williams vs. Matthias Tass (Tydus Verhoeven gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup (Jamal Bieniemy assists) 0:01
  Miners offensive rebound 0:01
  Dan Fotu blocks Keonte Kennedy's two point layup 0:03
  Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound 0:06
  Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot 0:08
  Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot 0:08
  Alex Ducas defensive rebound 0:35
  Kristian Sjolund misses three point step back jump shot 0:37
+ 2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot 0:55
+ 2 Souley Boum makes two point driving layup 1:19
  Bryson Williams defensive rebound 1:24
Team Stats
Points 29 38
Field Goals 14-36 (38.9%) 13-21 (61.9%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 14 17
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 7 15
Team 5 1
Assists 4 4
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
S. Boum G
8 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
12
T. Kuhse G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-El Paso 2-0 29-29
home team logo Saint Mary's 4-1 38-38
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-El Paso 2-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Boum G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Kuhse G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Boum G 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
12
T. Kuhse G 14 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
38.9 FG% 61.9
12.5 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 71.4
Texas-El Paso
Starters
S. Boum
T. Verhoeven
B. Williams
J. Bieniemy
K. Kennedy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Boum 8 1 0 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Verhoeven 6 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 0
B. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bieniemy 2 0 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 0
K. Kennedy 2 1 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
S. Boum
T. Verhoeven
B. Williams
J. Bieniemy
K. Kennedy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Boum 8 1 0 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Verhoeven 6 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0
B. Williams 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bieniemy 2 0 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0
K. Kennedy 2 1 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
K. Sjolund
E. Odigie
E. Vila
G. Dekoninck
A. Hess
C. Agnew
E. White
V. Vulikic
Z. Onyema
C. Clardy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Odigie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Agnew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Vulikic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Onyema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 9 4 14/36 1/8 0/0 9 0 3 0 4 2 7
Saint Mary's
Starters
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
A. Ducas
D. Fotu
J. Mullins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 14 2 3 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 3 0 2
M. Tass 10 2 0 3/5 0/0 4/5 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
A. Ducas 6 3 0 1/2 1/2 3/4 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
D. Fotu 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 3
J. Mullins 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
A. Ducas
D. Fotu
J. Mullins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 14 2 3 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 3 0 2
M. Tass 10 2 0 3/5 0/0 4/5 2 0 0 0 0 1 1
A. Ducas 6 3 0 1/2 1/2 3/4 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
D. Fotu 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
J. Mullins 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
M. Saxen
Q. Clinton
K. Bowen
L. Bockler
L. Johnson
M. van Komen
J. Brown
L. Barrett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Saxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bockler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 16 4 13/21 2/4 10/14 5 0 3 3 7 1 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola