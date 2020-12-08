|
0:00
End of period
0:03
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
0:03
Coryon Mason misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:03
+1
Coryon Mason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-23
0:03
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Coryon Mason draws the foul)
0:26
Kolton Kohl defensive rebound
0:26
Chibuzo Agbo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:27
Chibuzo Agbo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:27
Reggie Miller shooting foul (Chibuzo Agbo draws the foul)
0:27
Red Raiders offensive rebound
0:29
Kyler Edwards misses two point layup
0:48
Joe Pleasant turnover (traveling)
1:09
Coryon Mason defensive rebound
1:09
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:09
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:09
Damien Daniels shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
1:23
Damien Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Edwards steals)
1:48
Clay Gayman defensive rebound
1:50
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
2:17
+2
Damien Daniels makes two point layup (Kolton Kohl assists)
13-23
2:36
Nimari Burnett turnover
2:36
Nimari Burnett offensive foul
2:37
Tyreek Smith offensive rebound
2:39
Chibuzo Agbo misses three point jump shot
3:06
+2
Immanuel Allen makes two point dunk (Clay Gayman assists)
11-23
3:20
Jamarius Burton turnover
3:20
Jamarius Burton offensive foul
3:35
TV timeout
3:35
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
3:33
Wildcats offensive rebound
3:35
Logan McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
4:06
Jamarius Burton turnover (traveling)
4:26
Joe Pleasant turnover (traveling)
4:28
Coryon Mason defensive rebound
4:30
Kyler Edwards misses two point layup
4:43
Logan McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Edwards steals)
5:02
+2
Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
9-23
5:27
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
5:29
Logan McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
5:45
Micah Peavy turnover (lost ball) (Joe Pleasant steals)
6:05
TV timeout
6:05
Red Raiders defensive rebound
6:07
Immanuel Allen misses two point jump shot
6:20
Immanuel Allen defensive rebound
6:22
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
6:27
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
6:29
Makhi Morris misses three point jump shot
6:54
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
9-21
7:07
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
7:09
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Joe Pleasant's two point dunk
7:31
+2
Kyler Edwards makes two point layup (Marcus Santos-Silva assists)
9-18
7:51
+2
Makhi Morris makes two point jump shot
9-16
7:57
Immanuel Allen defensive rebound
7:59
Mac McClung misses two point fadeaway jump shot
8:22
Coryon Mason turnover
8:22
Coryon Mason offensive foul
8:46
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-16
8:46
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-15
8:46
Airion Simmons personal foul
8:47
Kyler Edwards offensive rebound
8:49
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
9:00
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
9:00
Wildcats offensive rebound
9:02
Joe Pleasant misses two point jump shot
9:05
Wildcats offensive rebound
9:07
Kyler Edwards blocks Airion Simmons's two point layup
9:36
Joe Pleasant defensive rebound
9:36
Avery Benson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:36
Joe Pleasant personal foul
9:36
Avery Benson defensive rebound
9:38
Airion Simmons misses three point jump shot
9:58
Wildcats 30 second timeout
9:58
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
7-14
10:04
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
10:06
Micah Peavy blocks Coryon Mason's two point jump shot
10:10
Micah Peavy personal foul (Kolton Kohl draws the foul)
10:28
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul
10:28
Red Raiders offensive rebound
10:30
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
10:46
Red Raiders defensive rebound
10:48
Damien Daniels misses two point jump shot
11:04
+1
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-11
11:40
Nimari Burnett shooting foul (Clay Gayman draws the foul)
11:45
+2
Nimari Burnett makes two point dunk
7-10
11:52
Reggie Miller turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
11:59
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point jump shot
7-8
12:00
Coryon Mason turnover (lost ball) (Nimari Burnett steals)
12:00
Clay Gayman defensive rebound
12:00
Nimari Burnett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
Kolton Kohl personal foul
11:59
Wildcats offensive rebound
12:01
Reggie Miller misses three point jump shot
12:20
Tyreek Smith personal foul
12:22
Red Raiders offensive rebound
12:24
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
12:37
Reggie Miller turnover
12:37
Reggie Miller offensive foul
12:48
Nimari Burnett personal foul
12:48
Joe Pleasant offensive rebound
12:50
Reggie Miller misses two point layup
12:52
Jamarius Burton turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Miller steals)
12:58
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
13:00
Kolton Kohl misses two point hook shot
13:23
Kolton Kohl defensive rebound
13:23
Jamarius Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:23
Joe Pleasant shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
13:23
+2
Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
7-6
13:29
Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
13:31
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
13:51
+3
Immanuel Allen makes three point jump shot (Reggie Miller assists)
7-4
14:05
Reggie Miller defensive rebound
14:07
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
14:25
Red Raiders defensive rebound
14:25
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Clay Gayman's two point layup
14:37
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
4-4
14:44
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
14:46
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
14:58
Damien Daniels personal foul
15:14
+3
Logan McLaughlin makes three point jump shot
4-2
15:28
Damien Daniels defensive rebound
15:30
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
15:44
Immanuel Allen personal foul
|
15:44
|
|
|
Clay Gayman turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Clay Gayman offensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Joe Pleasant misses two point layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-2
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-1
|
16:28
|
|
|
Clay Gayman shooting foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point layup
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Coryon Mason personal foul
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Makhi Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Kolton Kohl defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Damien Daniels turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton turnover (lost ball) (Damien Daniels steals)
|
|
18:28
|
|
+1
|
Kolton Kohl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:28
|
|
|
Kolton Kohl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Kolton Kohl draws the foul)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Miller steals)
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Damien Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point layup
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Red Raiders gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Reggie Miller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Santos-Silva steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kolton Kohl vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Damien Daniels gains possession)
|