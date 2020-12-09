BOISE
BYU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:50
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|59-51
|7:55
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-51
|8:05
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-51
|8:05
|
|Connor Harding personal foul
|8:05
|
|Brandon Averette personal foul
|8:05
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul
|8:05
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:11
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-51
|8:11
|
|TV timeout
|8:11
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul
|8:27
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|54-50
|8:27
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point hook shot
|8:27
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|
|+2
|Spencer Johnson makes two point layup
|52-50
|9:16
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point floating jump shot
|52-48
|9:26
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|
|+1
|Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|9:49
|
|+1
|Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-48
|9:49
|
|Trevin Knell personal foul
|9:52
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|48-48
|9:52
|
|Alex Barcello offensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)
|10:17
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:17
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|10:17
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|10:42
|
|+3
|Wyatt Lowell makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|48-46
|10:48
|
|+1
|Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-43
|10:48
|
|+1
|Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-43
|10:48
|
|Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Lukas Milner draws the foul)
|11:01
|
|+3
|Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|46-43
|11:06
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|Alex Barcello personal foul
|11:47
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot
|46-40
|12:08
|
|Mladen Armus turnover
|12:08
|
|Mladen Armus offensive foul
|12:23
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|12:23
|
|Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:23
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul
|12:41
|
|+2
|Lukas Milner makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists)
|46-38
|13:06
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|44-38
|13:22
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot
|44-36
|13:37
|
|+2
|Connor Harding makes two point jump shot
|42-36
|13:54
|
|+2
|Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Max Rice assists)
|42-34
|14:16
|
|Richard Harward personal foul
|14:16
|
|+3
|Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|40-34
|14:29
|
|Abu Kigab turnover
|14:29
|
|Abu Kigab offensive foul
|14:34
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point tip shot
|40-31
|14:39
|
|Richard Harward offensive rebound
|14:41
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|14:59
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-29
|14:59
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:59
|
|Richard Harward shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|15:12
|
|Spencer Johnson personal foul
|15:12
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)
|15:23
|
|TV timeout
|15:26
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul
|15:38
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup
|39-29
|15:51
|
|Richard Harward offensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Caleb Lohner misses two point layup
|16:07
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|39-27
|16:11
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Alex Barcello misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:11
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-27
|16:11
|
|Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|16:19
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|36-26
|16:30
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)
|16:51
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover
|16:51
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive foul
|16:55
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Richard Harward misses two point hook shot
|17:13
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point floating jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|34-26
|17:17
|
|Caleb Lohner personal foul
|17:31
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
|32-26
|17:52
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point floating jump shot
|18:10
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (carrying)
|18:14
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-23
|18:30
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-22
|18:30
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|18:43
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul
|18:46
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
|19:10
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (lost ball)
|19:27
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point layup
|19:39
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point hook shot
|32-21
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:05
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
|30-21
|0:29
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot
|0:44
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-18
|0:44
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-17
|0:44
|
|Max Rice personal foul
|0:49
|
|Max Rice turnover (bad pass)
|1:01
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)
|1:08
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point hook shot
|1:19
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|1:21
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point floating jump shot
|30-16
|1:37
|
|Derrick Alston offensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|1:55
|
|+1
|Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-16
|1:55
|
|Connor Harding misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:55
|
|Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|28-15
|2:22
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|26-15
|2:37
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|2:41
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point floating jump shot
|26-13
|2:52
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point floating jump shot
|24-13
|3:34
|
|TV timeout
|3:33
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|Trevin Knell misses two point layup
|3:55
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point layup
|4:08
|
|Matt Haarms turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|4:14
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|4:16
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Trevin Knell misses two point jump shot
|4:47
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-13
|4:47
|
|Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:47
|
|Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:58
|
|Abu Kigab personal foul
|5:20
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (traveling)
|5:35
|
|+1
|Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-13
|5:35
|
|+1
|Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-12
|5:35
|
|Abu Kigab shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|5:42
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point floating jump shot
|21-11
|6:27
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
|21-9
|6:46
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point hook shot
|19-9
|6:52
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul
|7:02
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul
|7:02
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Spencer Johnson personal foul
|7:30
|
|+2
|Spencer Johnson makes two point jump shot
|19-7
|8:00
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-5
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|7:59
|
|Wyatt Lowell shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|7:59
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|18-5
|8:00
|
|Wyatt Lowell turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|8:04
|
|Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|
|Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:55
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists)
|16-5
|8:56
|
|Wyatt Lowell personal foul
|8:59
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)
|9:49
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot
|10:18
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|10:28
|
|Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-5
|10:50
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|10:50
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point alley-oop layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|14-4
|10:56
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|14-2
|11:31
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Gideon George steals)
|11:46
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot
|11:54
|
|TV timeout
|12:09
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point dunk
|14-0
|12:22
|
|Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)
|12:32
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|12-0
|12:37
|
|Naje Smith offensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point layup
|12:57
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot
|13:26
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Kolby Lee misses two point hook shot
|13:59
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|10-0
|14:12
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover (double dribble)
|14:35
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|
|Alex Barcello personal foul
|14:54
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul
|15:13
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Lukas Milner misses two point layup
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|Trevin Knell turnover (traveling)
|15:58
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|7-0
|16:11
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)
|16:27
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|16:52
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|5-0
|16:58
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot