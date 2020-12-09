DENVER
WYO

2nd Half
DENVER
Pioneers
22
WYO
Cowboys
24

Time Team Play Score
6:15   Hunter Thompson turnover  
6:15   Hunter Thompson offensive foul (JaVonni Bickham draws the foul)  
6:36   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
6:36   Kobey Lam misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:36 +1 Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-69
6:36   Drake Jeffries personal foul (Kobey Lam draws the foul)  
6:44 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-69
6:44 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-68
6:44   Eric Moenkhaus personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
6:59 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot 46-67
7:16 +2 Drake Jeffries makes two point driving layup 44-67
7:39   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
7:41   Eric Moenkhaus misses two point reverse layup  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:54   Marcus Williams personal foul (Eric Moenkhaus draws the foul)  
8:01   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
8:03   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Roscoe Eastmond turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)  
8:17   JaVonni Bickham defensive rebound  
8:19   JaVonni Bickham blocks Kenny Foster's two point layup  
8:24   Jase Townsend personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
8:24   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
8:26   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
9:06   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
9:08   Frank Ryder misses two point jump shot  
9:26 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 44-65
9:43 +2 Roscoe Eastmond makes two point driving layup 44-63
9:49   Frank Ryder defensive rebound  
9:51   Marcus Williams misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:06   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
10:06   Frank Ryder misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:06   Drew LaMont shooting foul (Frank Ryder draws the foul)  
10:06 +2 Frank Ryder makes two point layup (Roscoe Eastmond assists) 42-63
10:11   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
10:13   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Frank Ryder turnover (bad pass)  
10:28   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Eric Moenkhaus steals)  
10:30   Roscoe Eastmond personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
10:44   Robert Jones turnover  
10:44   Robert Jones offensive foul (Drew LaMont draws the foul)  
10:49   Pioneers offensive rebound  
10:51   Jeremiah Oden blocks Jase Townsend's two point layup  
11:03   Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound  
11:05   Jeremiah Oden misses three point step back jump shot  
11:35 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot 40-63
11:43   Robert Jones offensive rebound  
11:43   Drake Muller misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:43 +1 Drake Muller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-63
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Drake Muller draws the foul)  
12:09 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point driving layup 37-63
12:19   Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)  
12:44 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 37-61
12:57   Kobey Lam personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
12:58   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
13:00   Kobey Lam misses two point driving layup  
13:19 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hunter Maldonado assists) 37-58
13:33 +2 Frank Ryder makes two point layup 37-56
13:46   TV timeout  
13:54   Pioneers 30 second timeout  
13:54 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Xavier Dusell assists) 35-56
14:01   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
14:03   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:10   Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound  
14:12   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
14:37 +2 Frank Ryder makes two point driving hook shot (Roscoe Eastmond assists) 35-54
14:51   Tristan Green defensive rebound  
14:53   Marcus Williams misses two point floating jump shot  
15:16   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
15:39   Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound  
15:41   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
15:52 +1 Frank Ryder makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-54
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +2 Frank Ryder makes two point hook shot 32-54
16:01   Frank Ryder defensive rebound  
16:03   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
16:19 +2 Frank Ryder makes two point dunk (Roscoe Eastmond assists) 30-54
16:22   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Roscoe Eastmond draws the foul)  
16:33   Frank Ryder offensive rebound  
16:35   Roscoe Eastmond misses three point jump shot  
16:49 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving dunk 28-54
17:01 +1 Frank Ryder makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-52
17:01   Frank Ryder misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:01   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Frank Ryder draws the foul)  
17:11   Jase Townsend defensive rebound  
17:13   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
17:26   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
17:28   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
17:47   Robert Jones turnover  
17:47   Robert Jones offensive foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
17:56 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 27-52
18:05   Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)  
18:10   Pioneers offensive rebound  
18:12   Jase Townsend misses two point putback layup  
18:14   Jase Townsend offensive rebound  
18:16   Jase Townsend misses two point floating jump shot  
18:33 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 27-50
18:48   Robert Jones turnover (traveling)  
18:57   Tristan Green defensive rebound  
18:59   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
19:21 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-48
19:21 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-48
19:22   Kenny Foster shooting foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)  
19:38 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 25-48
19:48 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 25-46
19:48   Hunter Maldonado misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
19:48   Jase Townsend flagrant 1 (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  

1st Half
DENVER
Pioneers
25
WYO
Cowboys
45

Time Team Play Score
0:17   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
0:19   Tristan Green misses two point layup  
0:26   Tristan Green offensive rebound  
0:28   Jase Townsend misses two point jump shot  
0:36   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
0:38   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Sam Hines Jr. turnover  
0:48   Sam Hines Jr. offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
1:02   Hunter Maldonado turnover (traveling)  
1:20   Drake Jeffries offensive rebound  
1:22   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
1:35 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-45
1:35 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-45
1:35   Kwane Marble II personal foul  
1:52   Drake Muller defensive rebound  
1:54   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
1:57   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:10   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
2:12   Jeremiah Oden blocks Sam Hines Jr.'s two point layup  
2:20   Pioneers offensive rebound  
2:22   Drake Muller misses three point jump shot  
2:25   Tristan Green offensive rebound  
2:25   Tristan Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:25 +1 Tristan Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-45
2:25   Kwane Marble II personal foul (Tristan Green draws the foul)  
2:25   Tristan Green defensive rebound  
2:27   Kwane Marble II misses two point layup  
2:37 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-45
2:37 +1 Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-45
2:37   Kenny Foster personal foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)  
2:57   Jeremiah Oden turnover (traveling)  
3:06   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Thompson steals)  
3:23 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 20-45
3:27   Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)  
3:41 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-43
3:41   Jeremiah Oden misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:41   Robert Jones personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
3:41   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
3:43   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:54   Taelyr Gatlin turnover (lost ball)  
4:05 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists) 20-42
4:17   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
4:46 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 20-39
4:56   Tristan Green turnover (bad pass)  
5:03   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
5:05   Roscoe Eastmond misses three point jump shot  
5:17 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 20-36
5:32   Sam Hines Jr. turnover (traveling)  
5:46 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 20-33
6:08 +1 Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-31
6:08 +1 Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-31
6:08   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)  
6:21   Frank Ryder offensive rebound  
6:23   Frank Ryder misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound  
6:38   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:38 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-31
6:38   Roscoe Eastmond personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
6:54   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
6:54   Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:54   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
6:54   Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2 (Eoin Nelson lane violation)  
6:54   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)  
7:01   Tristan Green defensive rebound  
7:03   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Drake Jeffries offensive rebound  
7:19   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:43   Jase Townsend turnover  
7:43   Jase Townsend offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
8:18 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 18-30
8:40 +2 Tristan Green makes two point layup (Taelyr Gatlin assists) 18-27
8:46   Marcus Williams turnover (Taelyr Gatlin steals)  
9:02 +2 Jase Townsend makes two point fadeaway jump shot 16-27
9:20   Pioneers 30 second timeout  
9:21 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 14-27
9:34   Drew LaMont defensive rebound  
9:36   JaVonni Bickham misses two point jump shot  
9:57 +2 Xavier Dusell makes two point driving layup 14-25
10:07   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
10:09   Taelyr Gatlin misses three point jump shot  
10:22   Tristan Green defensive rebound  
10:24   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
10:43 +3 Taelyr Gatlin makes three point jump shot (Roscoe Eastmond assists) 14-23
10:56   Jase Townsend defensive rebound  
10:58   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
11:10   JaVonni Bickham turnover  
11:10   JaVonni Bickham offensive foul  
11:28 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Drew LaMont assists) 11-23
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Roscoe Eastmond turnover (traveling)  
12:06   Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Roscoe Eastmond steals)  
12:17 +1 Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-20
12:17 +1 Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-20
12:17   Drew LaMont shooting foul (Kobey Lam draws the foul)  
12:26 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-20
12:26   Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:26   Robert Jones shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
12:38   Kobey Lam turnover  
12:38   Kobey Lam offensive foul  
12:50   Eoin Nelson turnover  
12:50   Eoin Nelson offensive foul  
12:51   Robert Jones personal foul  
12:51   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
12:53   Robert Jones misses two point layup  
12:55 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Kwane Marble II assists) 9-19
13:19   Taelyr Gatlin turnover (bad pass)  
13:31 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot 9-17
14:02 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot 9-15
14:12 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup 7-15
14:19   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
