DENVER
WYO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:15
|
|Hunter Thompson turnover
|6:15
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive foul (JaVonni Bickham draws the foul)
|6:36
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Kobey Lam misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:36
|
|+1
|Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-69
|6:36
|
|Drake Jeffries personal foul (Kobey Lam draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-69
|6:44
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-68
|6:44
|
|Eric Moenkhaus personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot
|46-67
|7:16
|
|+2
|Drake Jeffries makes two point driving layup
|44-67
|7:39
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Eric Moenkhaus misses two point reverse layup
|7:54
|
|TV timeout
|7:54
|
|Marcus Williams personal foul (Eric Moenkhaus draws the foul)
|8:01
|
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Roscoe Eastmond turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)
|8:17
|
|JaVonni Bickham defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|JaVonni Bickham blocks Kenny Foster's two point layup
|8:24
|
|Jase Townsend personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|Kenny Foster offensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Frank Ryder misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|44-65
|9:43
|
|+2
|Roscoe Eastmond makes two point driving layup
|44-63
|9:49
|
|Frank Ryder defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:06
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Frank Ryder misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:06
|
|Drew LaMont shooting foul (Frank Ryder draws the foul)
|10:06
|
|+2
|Frank Ryder makes two point layup (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|42-63
|10:11
|
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Frank Ryder turnover (bad pass)
|10:28
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Eric Moenkhaus steals)
|10:30
|
|Roscoe Eastmond personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|Robert Jones turnover
|10:44
|
|Robert Jones offensive foul (Drew LaMont draws the foul)
|10:49
|
|Pioneers offensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Jeremiah Oden blocks Jase Townsend's two point layup
|11:03
|
|Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point step back jump shot
|11:35
|
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|40-63
|11:43
|
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|11:43
|
|Drake Muller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:43
|
|+1
|Drake Muller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-63
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Drake Muller draws the foul)
|12:09
|
|+2
|Kenny Foster makes two point driving layup
|37-63
|12:19
|
|Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)
|12:44
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|37-61
|12:57
|
|Kobey Lam personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|12:58
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|13:00
|
|Kobey Lam misses two point driving layup
|13:19
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|37-58
|13:33
|
|+2
|Frank Ryder makes two point layup
|37-56
|13:46
|
|TV timeout
|13:54
|
|Pioneers 30 second timeout
|13:54
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Xavier Dusell assists)
|35-56
|14:01
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|
|Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|
|+2
|Frank Ryder makes two point driving hook shot (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|35-54
|14:51
|
|Tristan Green defensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|15:16
|
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|15:39
|
|Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound
|15:41
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|
|+1
|Frank Ryder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-54
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|+2
|Frank Ryder makes two point hook shot
|32-54
|16:01
|
|Frank Ryder defensive rebound
|16:03
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|+2
|Frank Ryder makes two point dunk (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|30-54
|16:22
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (Roscoe Eastmond draws the foul)
|16:33
|
|Frank Ryder offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Roscoe Eastmond misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving dunk
|28-54
|17:01
|
|+1
|Frank Ryder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-52
|17:01
|
|Frank Ryder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:01
|
|Marcus Williams shooting foul (Frank Ryder draws the foul)
|17:11
|
|Jase Townsend defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|
|Robert Jones turnover
|17:47
|
|Robert Jones offensive foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|27-52
|18:05
|
|Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)
|18:10
|
|Pioneers offensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Jase Townsend misses two point putback layup
|18:14
|
|Jase Townsend offensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Jase Townsend misses two point floating jump shot
|18:33
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|27-50
|18:48
|
|Robert Jones turnover (traveling)
|18:57
|
|Tristan Green defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-48
|19:21
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-48
|19:22
|
|Kenny Foster shooting foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)
|19:38
|
|+2
|Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|25-48
|19:48
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|25-46
|19:48
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|19:48
|
|Jase Townsend flagrant 1 (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|0:17
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|0:19
|
|Tristan Green misses two point layup
|0:26
|
|Tristan Green offensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Jase Townsend misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover
|0:48
|
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|1:02
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (traveling)
|1:20
|
|Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-45
|1:35
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-45
|1:35
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul
|1:52
|
|Drake Muller defensive rebound
|1:54
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|2:12
|
|Jeremiah Oden blocks Sam Hines Jr.'s two point layup
|2:20
|
|Pioneers offensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Drake Muller misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|
|Tristan Green offensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Tristan Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:25
|
|+1
|Tristan Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-45
|2:25
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul (Tristan Green draws the foul)
|2:25
|
|Tristan Green defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|2:37
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-45
|2:37
|
|+1
|Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-45
|2:37
|
|Kenny Foster personal foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|Jeremiah Oden turnover (traveling)
|3:06
|
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Thompson steals)
|3:23
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|20-45
|3:27
|
|Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|3:41
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-43
|3:27
|
|Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|3:41
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:41
|
|Robert Jones personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|3:41
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|3:43
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|TV timeout
|3:54
|
|Taelyr Gatlin turnover (lost ball)
|4:05
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|20-42
|4:17
|
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|4:05
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|20-42
|4:46
|
|+3
|Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|20-39
|4:56
|
|Tristan Green turnover (bad pass)
|5:03
|
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Roscoe Eastmond misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot
|20-36
|5:32
|
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (traveling)
|5:46
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|20-33
|6:08
|
|+1
|Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-31
|6:08
|
|+1
|Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-31
|6:08
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|6:21
|
|Frank Ryder offensive rebound
|6:23
|
|Frank Ryder misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:38
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|6:38
|
|Roscoe Eastmond personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|6:54
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:54
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2 (Eoin Nelson lane violation)
|6:54
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|7:01
|
|Tristan Green defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|
|Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:43
|
|Jase Townsend turnover
|7:43
|
|Jase Townsend offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|8:18
|
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|18-30
|8:40
|
|+2
|Tristan Green makes two point layup (Taelyr Gatlin assists)
|18-27
|8:46
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (Taelyr Gatlin steals)
|9:02
|
|+2
|Jase Townsend makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|16-27
|9:20
|
|Pioneers 30 second timeout
|9:21
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|14-27
|9:34
|
|Drew LaMont defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|JaVonni Bickham misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|
|+2
|Xavier Dusell makes two point driving layup
|14-25
|10:07
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Taelyr Gatlin misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|
|Tristan Green defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|+3
|Taelyr Gatlin makes three point jump shot (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|14-23
|10:56
|
|Jase Townsend defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|JaVonni Bickham turnover
|11:10
|
|JaVonni Bickham offensive foul
|11:28
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Drew LaMont assists)
|11-23
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|Roscoe Eastmond turnover (traveling)
|12:06
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Roscoe Eastmond steals)
|12:17
|
|+1
|Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-20
|12:17
|
|+1
|Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-20
|12:17
|
|Drew LaMont shooting foul (Kobey Lam draws the foul)
|12:26
|
|+1
|Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-20
|12:26
|
|Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:26
|
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|12:38
|
|Kobey Lam turnover
|12:38
|
|Kobey Lam offensive foul
|12:50
|
|Eoin Nelson turnover
|12:50
|
|Eoin Nelson offensive foul
|12:51
|
|Robert Jones personal foul
|12:51
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|12:53
|
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|12:55
|
|+2
|Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Kwane Marble II assists)
|9-19
|13:19
|
|Taelyr Gatlin turnover (bad pass)
|13:31
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot
|9-17
|14:02
|
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot
|9-15
|14:12
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|7-15
|14:19
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|14:21
|