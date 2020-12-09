|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-34
|
0:20
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (George Dixon steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
George Dixon misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup
|
19-33
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Mack Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (George Dixon steals)
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
19-31
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-31
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-30
|
3:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
17-29
|
4:25
|
|
|
Sammy Friday IV turnover
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Sammy Friday IV offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|
17-26
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-23
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-23
|
5:10
|
|
|
Noah Frederking shooting foul (Josiah Wallace draws the foul)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
|
5:56
|
|
+3
|
Kashawn Charles makes three point jump shot (Madani Diarra assists)
|
15-23
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|
12-23
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV makes two point layup (Mack Smith assists)
|
12-21
|
6:41
|
|
|
Madani Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses two point layup
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Trey Hall misses two point dunk
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Trey Hall offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Josiah Wallace makes two point jump shot
|
10-21
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Trey Hall assists)
|
8-21
|
8:25
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-18
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-17
|
8:43
|
|
|
Madani Diarra personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|
8-16
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Mack Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Mack Smith personal foul
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
George Dixon defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
11:37
|
|
+1
|
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-13
|
11:37
|
|
|
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown shooting foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Johnson makes two point layup (George Dixon assists)
|
8-12
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (George Dixon steals)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
George Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|
6-12
|
13:15
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Trey Hall shooting foul (Jordan Skipper-Brown draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-10
|
13:46
|
|
|
Junior Farquhar shooting foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|
6-9
|
14:04
|
|
14:04
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Trey Hall personal foul
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
|
|
Junior Farquhar turnover
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Junior Farquhar offensive foul
|
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
|
5-7
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace misses two point layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|
5-5
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists)
|
5-3
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jax Levitch personal foul
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jadon Wallace misses two point layup
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Junior Farquhar defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
George Dixon misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup (Marvin Johnson assists)
|
2-3
|
19:11
|
|
+3
|
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
0-3
|
19:32
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Panthers gains possession)
|