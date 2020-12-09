EILL
EVAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
EILL
Panthers
28
EVAN
Aces
16

Time Team Play Score
7:16 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-50
7:26   Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:41   Marvin Johnson shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
7:51   TV timeout  
8:06   Junior Farquhar personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
8:10   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
8:12   George Dixon misses two point layup  
8:24   Panthers defensive rebound  
8:26   Marvin Johnson blocks Jawaun Newton's two point jump shot  
8:55 +1 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-49
8:55 +1 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-49
8:55   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Jordan Skipper-Brown draws the foul)  
9:03   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
9:05   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
9:29   Josiah Wallace misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)  
9:56 +3 Marvin Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists) 45-49
9:59   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul  
10:21 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 42-49
10:48   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
10:50   Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Junior Farquhar defensive rebound  
11:06   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup  
11:27   TV timeout  
11:27   Panthers 30 second timeout  
11:27 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot 42-46
11:34   Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound  
11:36   Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup  
11:59 +2 Barlow Alleruzzo IV makes two point jump shot 39-46
12:24 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 37-46
13:00 +3 Kashawn Charles makes three point jump shot (Mack Smith assists) 37-44
13:18   Jax Levitch personal foul  
13:18   Panthers defensive rebound  
13:20   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
13:32   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
13:34   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
13:44   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
14:06   Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot  
14:28 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 34-44
14:57   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
14:59   Kashawn Charles misses two point jump shot  
15:21 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 34-41
15:21   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
15:30   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
16:04 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot 34-39
16:13   Mack Smith defensive rebound  
16:15   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
16:41 +3 Josiah Wallace makes three point jump shot 32-39
16:53   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Johnson steals)  
17:06 +3 Josiah Wallace makes three point jump shot (Mack Smith assists) 29-39
17:13   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
17:15   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
17:40 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot 26-39
17:53 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup 24-39
18:17 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot 24-37
18:23   Shamar Givance personal foul (Josiah Wallace draws the foul)  
18:49 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 21-37
19:05 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point dunk 21-34
19:13   Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Johnson steals)  
19:33   Marvin Johnson turnover (carrying)  
19:40   Jax Levitch turnover (bad pass) (Marvin Johnson steals)  

1st Half
EILL
Panthers
19
EVAN
Aces
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
0:02   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
0:20 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-34
0:20   Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:20   Barlow Alleruzzo IV shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
0:47   Josiah Wallace turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
0:52   Josiah Wallace defensive rebound  
0:54   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
1:23   Josiah Wallace turnover (out of bounds)  
1:27   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (George Dixon steals)  
1:50   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
1:52   George Dixon misses two point jump shot  
2:17 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup 19-33
2:40   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
2:42   Mack Smith misses two point jump shot  
2:50   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (George Dixon steals)  
3:12 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot 19-31
3:20 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-31
3:20 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-30
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20   Jordan Skipper-Brown personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
3:21   Jordan Skipper-Brown turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
3:40   Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound  
3:42   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
3:53   Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot  
4:09 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 17-29
4:25   Sammy Friday IV turnover  
4:25   Sammy Friday IV offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
4:38 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 17-26
5:10 +1 Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-23
5:10 +1 Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-23
5:10   Noah Frederking shooting foul (Josiah Wallace draws the foul)  
5:21   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:21   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:56 +3 Kashawn Charles makes three point jump shot (Madani Diarra assists) 15-23
6:17 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 12-23
6:34 +2 Barlow Alleruzzo IV makes two point layup (Mack Smith assists) 12-21
6:41   Madani Diarra defensive rebound  
6:43   Noah Frederking misses two point layup  
7:08   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
7:10   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:28   Panthers defensive rebound  
7:29   Trey Hall misses two point dunk  
7:29   Trey Hall offensive rebound  
7:31   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
7:52 +2 Josiah Wallace makes two point jump shot 10-21
8:06 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Trey Hall assists) 8-21
8:25   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
8:27   Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses two point jump shot  
8:41 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-18
8:41 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-17
8:43   Madani Diarra personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
8:52   Mack Smith turnover (out of bounds)  
8:52   Mack Smith turnover (out of bounds)  
9:16 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 8-16
9:19   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
9:21   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
9:34   Mack Smith misses two point jump shot  
10:01   Josiah Wallace defensive rebound  
10:03   Jax Levitch misses two point jump shot  
10:14   Marvin Johnson personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
10:14   Mack Smith personal foul  
10:33   Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
10:47   George Dixon defensive rebound  
10:49   Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
11:17   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point hook shot  
11:37 +1 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
11:37 +1 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
11:37   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:37   Jordan Skipper-Brown shooting foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
12:02 +2 Marvin Johnson makes two point layup (George Dixon assists) 8-12
12:02   Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (George Dixon steals)  
12:18   George Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)  
12:36   Evan Kuhlman turnover (lost ball)  
12:46   Marvin Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
12:55 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 6-12
13:15   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
13:15   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:15   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:15   Jordan Skipper-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:15   Trey Hall shooting foul (Jordan Skipper-Brown draws the foul)  
13:22   Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound  
13:24   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
13:32   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
13:34   Barlow Alleruzzo IV misses three point jump shot  
13:46 +1 Noah Frederking makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-10
13:46   Junior Farquhar shooting foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)  
13:46 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 6-9
14:04 +1 Marvin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-7
14:04 +1 Marvin Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-7
14:04   Marvin Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:04   Trey Hall personal foul  
14:04   Barlow Alleruzzo IV defensive rebound  
14:08   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
14:37   Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Kashawn Charles defensive rebound  
14:04   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
14:04   TV timeout  
14:04   Junior Farquhar turnover  
15:10   Junior Farquhar offensive foul  
15:00 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 5-7
15:00   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
15:41   Josiah Wallace misses two point layup  
16:03 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 5-5
16:25 +3 Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Josiah Wallace assists) 5-3
16:33   Jax Levitch personal foul  
16:55   Barlow Alleruzzo IV offensive rebound  
16:55   Jadon Wallace misses two point layup  
17:00   Junior Farquhar defensive rebound  
17:02   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
17:49   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
17:51   George Dixon misses two point jump shot  
18:01   Sammy Friday IV defensive rebound  
18:03   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
18:15   Marvin Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
18:22   Marvin Johnson defensive rebound  
18:24   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
18:56 +2 Sammy Friday IV makes two point layup (Marvin Johnson assists) 2-3
19:11 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 0-3
19:32   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
19:34   Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Panthers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7:16
  Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2 7:26
  Marvin Johnson shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul) 7:41
  Junior Farquhar personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul) 8:06
  Jawaun Newton defensive rebound 8:10
  George Dixon misses two point layup 8:12
  Panthers defensive rebound 8:24
  Marvin Johnson blocks Jawaun Newton's two point jump shot 8:26
+ 1 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8:55
+ 1 Jordan Skipper-Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8:55
  Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Jordan Skipper-Brown draws the foul) 8:55
Team Stats
Points 47 50
Field Goals 17-37 (45.9%) 17-40 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 8-14 (57.1%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 23
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 17 20
Team 3 0
Assists 8 11
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
M. Johnson G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
E. Kuhlman F
15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo E. Illinois 2-3 192847
home team logo Evansville 0-3 341650
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo E. Illinois 2-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Evansville 0-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Johnson G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Kuhlman F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. Johnson G 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
E. Kuhlman F 15 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
45.9 FG% 42.5
57.1 3PT FG% 50.0
62.5 FT% 72.7
E. Illinois
Starters
M. Johnson
J. Wallace
M. Smith
S. Friday IV
G. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 14 3 1 6/7 1/1 1/2 2 - 3 1 4 0 3
J. Wallace 10 2 1 3/8 2/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 2 0 2
M. Smith 9 1 3 3/5 3/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
S. Friday IV 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
G. Dixon 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 3 0 1 0 1
Starters
M. Johnson
J. Wallace
M. Smith
S. Friday IV
G. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 14 3 1 6/7 1/1 1/2 2 0 3 1 4 0 3
J. Wallace 10 2 1 3/8 2/3 2/2 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
M. Smith 9 1 3 3/5 3/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
S. Friday IV 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
G. Dixon 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. Charles
B. Alleruzzo IV
J. Skipper-Brown
J. Wallace
J. Farquhar
M. Diarra
M. Schnyders
R. Leonard
H. Abraham
I. Miller
D. Deang
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Alleruzzo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Skipper-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schnyders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Abraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Deang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 18 8 17/37 8/14 5/8 11 0 6 1 11 1 17