|
1:25
|
|
|
Will Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Lok Wur turnover (bad pass) (Johnny Brown steals)
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Rattlers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Kamron Reaves makes two point layup
|
64-85
|
2:05
|
|
|
Evins Desir defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Johnny Brown personal foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Evins Desir defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
MJ Randolph personal foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jamir Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Evins Desir defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Lok Wur misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Lok Wur defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Ducks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Keith Littles turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Terry makes two point layup (Chandler Lawson assists)
|
62-85
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
62-83
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point dunk
|
60-83
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Kamron Reaves makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
60-81
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Kamron Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
59-81
|
5:04
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa shooting foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
|
58-81
|
5:31
|
|
|
MJ Randolph offensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson blocks Bryce Moragne's two point layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
56-81
|
5:51
|
|
|
Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-79
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-78
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jamir Williams personal foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-77
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-77
|
6:31
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
MJ Randolph offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Rattlers 30 second timeout
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Rattlers offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
Evins Desir makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
54-77
|
6:50
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante shooting foul (Evins Desir draws the foul)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
53-77
|
7:41
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover (bad pass) (N'Faly Dante steals)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point dunk (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
53-75
|
8:07
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
|
53-73
|
8:30
|
|
|
Ducks offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. blocks MJ Randolph's two point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jamir Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
53-71
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-71
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jalen Terry shooting foul (Jamir Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Williams steals)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
+3
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Jalen Terry assists)
|
51-71
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
51-68
|
10:20
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa shooting foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
DJ Jones personal foul
|
|
10:25
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|
50-68
|
10:33
|
|
|
Jamir Williams turnover (lost ball) (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jamir Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point jump shot
|
50-65
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jamir Williams personal foul
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Ducks 30 second timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-63
|
11:19
|
|
|
Jamir Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante shooting foul (Jamir Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
49-63
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point layup
|
49-61
|
11:58
|
|
|
Evins Desir offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Williams makes two point layup (MJ Randolph assists)
|
47-61
|
12:40
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
Evins Desir makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
45-61
|
13:16
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante shooting foul (Evins Desir draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point layup
|
44-61
|
13:16
|
|
|
Evins Desir offensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne turnover
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne offensive foul
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson turnover (bad pass) (Kamron Reaves steals)
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Speer makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
42-61
|
14:02
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass) (MJ Randolph steals)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Brown makes two point jump shot (Jalen Speer assists)
|
39-61
|
14:36
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Moragne steals)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Jump ball. Amauri Hardy vs. Bryce Moragne (Bryce Moragne gains possession)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Chris Duarte blocks Kamron Reaves's two point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-61
|
15:20
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Lawson steals)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Rattlers 30 second timeout
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
37-60
|
16:58
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses two point layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point dunk
|
37-58
|
17:15
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
|
37-56
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Speer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-54
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Speer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-54
|
17:35
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Jalen Speer draws the foul)
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
35-54
|
18:09
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves turnover
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves offensive foul
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
DJ Jones offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-51
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
N'Faly Dante makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-50
|
18:33
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
DJ Jones misses two point layup
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
DJ Jones offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
DJ Jones misses two point layup
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
35-49