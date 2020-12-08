|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|
28-38
|
1:24
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-35
|
1:24
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods personal foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup
|
27-35
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Paladins 30 second timeout
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Slawson makes two point dunk
|
27-33
|
2:01
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Slawson steals)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|
25-33
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-31
|
3:15
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point layup (Mamoudou Diarra assists)
|
24-31
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Noah Gurley makes two point layup (Mike Bothwell assists)
|
24-29
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-29
|
4:11
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup
|
22-28
|
4:17
|
|
|
Noah Gurley turnover (lost ball) (Keith Williams steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|
22-26
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-24
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-24
|
4:46
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Paladins defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Marcus Foster shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-24
|
5:03
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Tari Eason shooting foul (Noah Gurley draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Alex Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-24
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|
|
6:03
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Rapolas Ivanauskas assists)
|
18-24
|
6:12
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (Tari Eason assists)
|
18-21
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Clay Mounce makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists)
|
18-19
|
7:07
|
|
|
Chris Vogt personal foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point dunk (David DeJulius assists)
|
15-19
|
8:08
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Mike Bothwell's two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+3
|
Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Alex Hunter assists)
|
15-17
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Vogt assists)
|
12-17
|
9:16
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Alex Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Noah Gurley personal foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
9:57
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Alex Hunter shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Mike Bothwell assists)
|
12-13
|
10:20
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Noah Gurley blocks Zach Harvey's two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Clay Mounce makes two point layup
|
10-13
|
11:10
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Mike Bothwell makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
11:28
|
|
|
Paladins defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Marcus Foster personal foul
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Alex Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-13
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-12
|
12:12
|
|
|
Alex Hunter shooting foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson personal foul (Rapolas Ivanauskas draws the foul)
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Alex Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
6-11
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Mamoudou Diarra makes two point jump shot
|
4-11
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Slawson makes two point layup (Alex Hunter assists)
|
4-9
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Clay Mounce turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Paladins offensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point hook shot (Rapolas Ivanauskas assists)
|
2-9
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Noah Gurley makes two point dunk (Mike Bothwell assists)
|
2-7
|
15:41
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-7
|
15:41
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Garrett Hien shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell turnover (bad pass) (Keith Williams steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-6
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-5
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Noah Gurley personal foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Clay Mounce misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Keith Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup (Chris Vogt assists)
|
0-4
|
17:53
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Noah Gurley misses two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
|
0-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Alex Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (lost ball) (Mike Bothwell steals)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Chris Vogt blocks Jalen Slawson's two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Noah Gurley vs. Chris Vogt (Paladins gains possession)
|