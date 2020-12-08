|
0:00
End of period
0:02
Race Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Evans steals)
0:07
Race Thompson defensive rebound
0:09
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
0:11
Seminoles offensive rebound
0:13
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Rayquan Evans's two point layup
0:32
Seminoles 30 second timeout
0:40
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point hook shot (Trey Galloway assists)
31-33
|
0:55
Hoosiers defensive rebound
0:57
Balsa Koprivica misses two point hook shot
1:10
+2
Race Thompson makes two point hook shot
29-33
|
1:32
M.J. Walker turnover
1:32
M.J. Walker offensive foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
1:40
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
1:42
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
1:48
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
1:50
Trey Galloway misses two point layup
2:11
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-33
|
2:11
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-32
|
2:11
Jerome Hunter personal foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
2:24
+1
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-31
|
2:24
+1
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-31
|
2:24
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
2:30
Race Thompson offensive rebound
2:55
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup
25-31
|
2:55
Raiquan Gray offensive rebound
2:55
Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup
3:00
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
3:02
Raiquan Gray misses two point layup
3:15
Aljami Durham turnover (lost ball)
3:21
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
3:23
Rayquan Evans misses two point layup
3:33
TV timeout
3:37
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
3:39
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
4:10
+2
M.J. Walker makes two point layup
25-29
|
4:13
M.J. Walker offensive rebound
4:15
M.J. Walker misses two point layup
4:22
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
4:24
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
4:49
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-27
|
4:49
Raiquan Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:49
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Raiquan Gray draws the foul)
4:53
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
4:55
Race Thompson misses two point layup
5:03
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
5:05
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
5:14
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
5:16
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
5:23
Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
5:25
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
5:42
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
5:44
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
6:12
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point layup
25-26
|
6:30
+2
M.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
23-26
|
6:44
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-24
|
6:44
Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:45
Malik Osborne shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
7:06
+2
M.J. Walker makes two point layup
22-24
|
7:21
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
7:21
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:21
Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
7:21
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
22-22
|
7:42
TV timeout
7:40
Hoosiers offensive rebound
7:44
Wyatt Wilkes blocks Rob Phinisee's two point layup
7:47
Wyatt Wilkes turnover (bad pass) (Aljami Durham steals)
7:54
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
7:56
Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot
8:06
Khristian Lander personal foul (Wyatt Wilkes draws the foul)
8:10
Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound
8:12
Wyatt Wilkes misses two point jump shot
8:31
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
20-22
|
8:38
Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
8:40
Trey Galloway misses two point layup
8:44
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
8:46
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
8:51
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
8:53
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
9:07
Khristian Lander turnover (lost ball)
9:30
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup
18-22
|
9:37
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
9:39
Wyatt Wilkes misses two point jump shot
9:59
Trey Galloway turnover (double dribble)
10:03
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
10:05
Sardaar Calhoun misses three point jump shot
10:13
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
18-20
|
10:24
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
15-20
|
10:36
+2
Race Thompson makes two point dunk (Armaan Franklin assists)
15-18
|
10:56
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
10:58
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
11:07
Seminoles offensive rebound
11:07
Balsa Koprivica misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:07
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
11:07
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Raiquan Gray assists)
13-18
|
11:18
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (bad pass) (Raiquan Gray steals)
11:37
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
11:39
Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
Jerome Hunter personal foul (Malik Osborne draws the foul)
11:56
Aljami Durham turnover (lost ball) (Malik Osborne steals)
12:05
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
12:07
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
12:31
+3
Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (Rayquan Evans assists)
13-16
|
12:44
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
13-13
|
12:49
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
12:51
Balsa Koprivica misses two point layup
13:12
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
13:14
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
13:21
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
13:23
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
13:48
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
13:50
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
13:54
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
13:56
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
14:08
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
14:10
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
14:36
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Malik Osborne assists)
10-13
|
15:05
Race Thompson turnover
15:05
Race Thompson offensive foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
15:22
TV timeout
15:22
Quincy Ballard personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
15:51
+3
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot
10-11
|
16:02
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
10-8
|
16:07
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
16:09
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
16:23
M.J. Walker turnover (traveling)
16:39
Rob Phinisee turnover (traveling)
16:46
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
16:48
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
17:12
+1
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-8
|
17:12
Raiquan Gray shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
17:12
+2
Race Thompson makes two point layup (Aljami Durham assists)
7-8
|
17:19
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
17:21
Rayquan Evans misses two point jump shot
17:29
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
5-8
|
17:56
Scottie Barnes personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
17:57
Scottie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)
18:18
+1
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-8
|
18:18
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:18
Anthony Polite shooting foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
18:33
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
18:33
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point dunk
2-8
|
18:41
Anthony Polite offensive rebound
18:41
Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:41
+1
Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-6
|
18:41
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
18:45
Armaan Franklin turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Barnes steals)
18:59
+3
Raiquan Gray makes three point jump shot
2-5
|
19:21
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
|
19:21
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
|
19:21
Balsa Koprivica shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
19:44
+2
Scottie Barnes makes two point layup
0-2
|
20:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Balsa Koprivica (Raiquan Gray gains possession)
