|
0:58
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Aamir Simms shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Eric Ayala assists)
|
15-38
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot
|
13-38
|
1:43
|
|
|
Terrapins turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|
13-35
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point layup
|
13-33
|
2:36
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp blocks Darryl Morsell's two point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
PJ Hall defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
PJ Hall defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
PJ Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-33
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-32
|
4:43
|
|
|
Hakim Hart shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Aquan Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-31
|
4:58
|
|
|
Aquan Smart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre shooting foul (Aquan Smart draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Aquan Smart offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Hakim Hart misses two point layup
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
John Newman III misses two point layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Aquan Smart turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
John Newman III makes two point layup
|
10-31
|
5:57
|
|
|
PJ Hall defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
John Newman III makes two point jump shot (Jonathan Baehre assists)
|
10-29
|
6:41
|
|
|
John Newman III offensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
John Newman III personal foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hemenway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-27
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hemenway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-26
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Hakim Hart shooting foul (Alex Hemenway draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
10-25
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Nick Honor makes two point jump shot
|
7-25
|
8:40
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Terrapins 30 second timeout
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point putback layup
|
7-23
|
9:02
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton shooting foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot
|
7-21
|
9:43
|
|
+1
|
Aquan Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-19
|
9:43
|
|
|
Aquan Smart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Aquan Smart draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
6-19
|
10:15
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Jonathan Baehre draws the foul)
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre shooting foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Baehre assists)
|
6-16
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton makes two point jump shot (Reese Mona assists)
|
6-13
|
11:54
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway turnover
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
4-13
|
12:28
|
|
|
Chol Marial turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Chase Hunter personal foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
4-10
|
13:56
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
4-7
|
14:51
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell blocks Chase Hunter's two point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
PJ Hall turnover (double dribble)
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Nick Honor makes three point jump shot
|
2-7
|
15:44
|
|
|
Nick Honor defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Morsell steals)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (lost ball) (Donta Scott steals)
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot (John Newman III assists)
|
2-4
|
17:17
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses two point layup
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (lost ball) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
John Newman III makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point layup (Eric Ayala assists)
|
2-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Galin Smith vs. Jonathan Baehre (Donta Scott gains possession)
|