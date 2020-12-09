NCAT
VCU

2nd Half
NCAT
Aggies
7
VCU
Rams
9

Time Team Play Score
15:04 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 33-56
15:09   Blake Harris personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
15:30   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
15:30   Kameron Langley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:30 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-53
15:30   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)  
15:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tyrone Lyons steals)  
15:54   TV timeout  
16:01   Blake Harris personal foul  
16:11   Harry Morrice turnover  
16:11   Harry Morrice offensive foul  
16:15   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
16:26   Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
16:35 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-53
16:35 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-52
16:35   Harry Morrice shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
16:44   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
16:46   Blake Harris misses two point jump shot  
16:51   Harry Morrice defensive rebound  
16:53   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
16:57   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
16:59   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
17:11 +1 Blake Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-51
17:11 +1 Blake Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-51
17:11   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Blake Harris draws the foul)  
17:14   Official timeout  
17:19   Kameron Langley offensive rebound  
17:21   Kameron Langley misses two point layup  
17:35   Kenyon Duling offensive rebound  
17:37   Kameron Langley misses three point jump shot  
18:01 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 30-51
18:02   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
18:04   Harry Morrice misses two point hook shot  
18:24   Harry Morrice defensive rebound  
18:26   Hason Ward misses two point layup  
18:48 +2 Harry Morrice makes two point jump shot (Kenyon Duling assists) 30-49
19:00   Harry Morrice defensive rebound  
19:00   Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:00   Tyrone Lyons shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
19:00 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 28-49
19:22 +1 Tyrone Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-47
19:22 +1 Tyrone Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-47
19:22   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Tyrone Lyons draws the foul)  
19:32   Tyrone Lyons offensive rebound  
19:34   Blake Harris misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kenyon Duling steals)  

1st Half
NCAT
Aggies
26
VCU
Rams
47

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Rams defensive rebound  
0:02   Tyrone Lyons misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Aggies offensive rebound  
0:03   Adrian Baldwin Jr. blocks Fred Cleveland Jr.'s two point layup  
0:25 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 26-47
0:34   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
0:36   Hason Ward blocks Tyler Jones's two point layup  
0:45   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jones steals)  
0:49   Kameron Langley turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
1:02   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass)  
1:08   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
1:10   Fred Cleveland Jr. misses two point jump shot  
1:25   Jimmy Clark III turnover  
1:25   Jimmy Clark III offensive foul  
1:36   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
1:38   Harry Morrice misses two point layup  
2:01 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-45
2:01 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-44
2:01   Fred Cleveland Jr. personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
2:12   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
2:14   Tyrone Lyons misses three point jump shot  
2:41 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 26-43
3:08   Rams defensive rebound  
3:10   Hason Ward blocks Harry Morrice's two point layup  
3:27   Quentin Jones offensive rebound  
3:27   Kameron Langley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:27   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)  
3:34 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 26-40
3:51   TV timeout  
4:07 +3 Tyrone Lyons makes three point jump shot (Fred Cleveland Jr. assists) 26-38
4:19 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists) 23-38
4:26   Tyrone Lyons turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
4:31   Blake Harris defensive rebound  
4:33   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
4:38   Hason Ward blocks Blake Harris's two point layup  
4:48 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-36
4:48   Tyler Jones shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
4:48 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 23-35
5:12 +2 Kameron Langley makes two point layup 23-33
5:31 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot 21-33
5:47 +2 Tyler Jones makes two point layup (Kameron Langley assists) 21-31
6:03 +3 Josh Banks makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 19-31
6:05   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
6:07   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup  
6:22   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
6:22   Fred Cleveland Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:22   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Fred Cleveland Jr. draws the foul)  
6:35 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 19-28
6:41   Blake Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
7:00 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot 19-26
7:27   Kameron Langley turnover  
7:27   Kameron Langley offensive foul  
7:44   Corey Douglas turnover  
7:44   Corey Douglas offensive foul  
7:45   Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Aggies offensive rebound  
8:01   Blake Harris misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Blake Harris steals)  
8:13 +3 Blake Harris makes three point jump shot (Kameron Langley assists) 19-23
8:24 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-23
8:24   Quentin Jones shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
8:25 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 16-22
8:33   Rams offensive rebound  
8:35   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
9:03 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-20
9:03 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
9:03   Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)  
9:19   Kameron Langley defensive rebound  
9:21   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
9:31 +1 Blake Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-20
9:31   Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Blake Harris draws the foul)  
9:33 +2 Blake Harris makes two point jump shot 13-20
9:45   Corey Douglas personal foul  
9:59   Aggies 30 second timeout  
9:59 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk 11-20
10:02   Fred Cleveland Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
10:12 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot 11-18
10:28   Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:29   Tyler Jones offensive rebound  
10:31   Jimmy Clark III blocks Quentin Jones's two point jump shot  
11:01   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass)  
11:05   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
11:07   Blake Harris misses two point jump shot  
11:21   TV timeout  
11:36   Quentin Jones defensive rebound  
11:38   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
11:49   Quentin Jones misses two point layup  
11:51   Quentin Jones offensive rebound  
11:53   Fred Cleveland Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:14   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass)  
12:26   Jeremy Robinson turnover (traveling)  
12:27   Jeremy Robinson offensive rebound  
12:29   Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Tyler Jones defensive rebound  
12:42   Josh Banks misses three point jump shot  
12:55   Kenyon Duling personal foul  
12:59   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
13:01   Tyler Jones misses two point hook shot  
13:13   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jones steals)  
13:31 +1 Tyrone Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-16
13:31   Tyrone Lyons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:31   Vince Williams shooting foul (Tyrone Lyons draws the foul)  
13:59 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-16
13:59   Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:59   Tyrone Lyons shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
14:22 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-15
14:22 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-15
14:22   Vince Williams shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)  
14:40   Harry Morrice defensive rebound  
14:42   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
14:52 +2 Tyrone Lyons makes two point dunk (Kameron Langley assists) 8-15
15:01   Kameron Langley defensive rebound  
15:03   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
15:26 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists) 6-15
15:31   Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
15:37 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 6-12
15:44   Tyrone Lyons turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kenyon Duling steals)  
15:52   Jump ball. (Rams gains possession)  
16:00   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
16:02   Blake Harris misses two point layup  
16:12 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot (Vince Williams assists) 6-10
16:24   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
16:26   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Kameron Langley turnover (bad pass)  
16:56   Harry Morrice defensive rebound  
16:58   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Harry Morrice makes two point jump shot 6-8
17:14   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Blake Harris steals)  
17:18   Harry Morrice turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
17:27 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot 4-8
17:42 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
17:42 +1 Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-6
17:42   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)  
17:48 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot 2-6
17:59   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
18:01   Kenyon Duling misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Blake Harris defensive rebound  
18:20   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
18:28   Tyrone Lyons misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (traveling)  
18:41   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
18:43   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
18:45   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
18:47   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
19:03 +2 Tyrone Lyons makes two point layup 2-4
19:06   Tyrone Lyons offensive rebound  
19:08   Harry Morrice misses two point layup  
19:30 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-4
19:30 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-3
19:30   Kenyon Duling shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
19:33   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
19:35   Kameron Langley misses two point layup  
19:48 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 0-2
20:00   Harry Morrice vs. Corey Douglas (Rams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 33 56
Field Goals 9-34 (26.5%) 21-37 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 24
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 11 16
Team 2 3
Assists 5 12
Steals 7 10
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
35
T. Lyons F
10 PTS, 2 REB
5
N. Hyland G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Stuart Siegel Center Richmond, Virginia
