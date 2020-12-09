|
End of period
0:01
Rams defensive rebound
0:02
Tyrone Lyons misses two point jump shot
0:01
Aggies offensive rebound
0:03
Adrian Baldwin Jr. blocks Fred Cleveland Jr.'s two point layup
0:25
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
26-47
0:34
Vince Williams defensive rebound
0:36
Hason Ward blocks Tyler Jones's two point layup
0:45
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jones steals)
0:49
Kameron Langley turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)
1:02
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass)
1:08
Vince Williams defensive rebound
1:10
Fred Cleveland Jr. misses two point jump shot
1:25
Jimmy Clark III turnover
1:25
Jimmy Clark III offensive foul
1:36
Vince Williams defensive rebound
1:38
Harry Morrice misses two point layup
2:01
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-45
2:01
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-44
2:01
Fred Cleveland Jr. personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
2:12
Hason Ward defensive rebound
2:14
Tyrone Lyons misses three point jump shot
2:41
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
26-43
3:08
Rams defensive rebound
3:10
Hason Ward blocks Harry Morrice's two point layup
3:27
Quentin Jones offensive rebound
3:27
Kameron Langley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:27
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)
3:34
+2
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
26-40
3:51
TV timeout
4:07
+3
Tyrone Lyons makes three point jump shot (Fred Cleveland Jr. assists)
26-38
4:19
+2
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists)
23-38
4:26
Tyrone Lyons turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
4:31
Blake Harris defensive rebound
4:33
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:36
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
4:38
Hason Ward blocks Blake Harris's two point layup
4:48
+1
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-36
4:48
Tyler Jones shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
4:48
+2
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
23-35
5:12
+2
Kameron Langley makes two point layup
23-33
5:31
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
21-33
5:47
+2
Tyler Jones makes two point layup (Kameron Langley assists)
21-31
6:03
+3
Josh Banks makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
19-31
6:05
Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
6:07
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup
6:22
Vince Williams defensive rebound
6:22
Fred Cleveland Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:22
Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Fred Cleveland Jr. draws the foul)
6:35
+2
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
19-28
6:41
Blake Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
7:00
+3
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot
19-26
7:27
Kameron Langley turnover
7:27
Kameron Langley offensive foul
7:44
Corey Douglas turnover
7:44
Corey Douglas offensive foul
7:45
Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
7:59
TV timeout
7:59
Aggies offensive rebound
8:01
Blake Harris misses three point jump shot
8:06
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Blake Harris steals)
8:13
+3
Blake Harris makes three point jump shot (Kameron Langley assists)
19-23
8:24
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-23
8:24
Quentin Jones shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
8:25
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
16-22
8:33
Rams offensive rebound
8:35
Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
9:03
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-20
9:03
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-20
9:03
Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)
9:19
Kameron Langley defensive rebound
9:21
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
9:31
+1
Blake Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-20
9:31
Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Blake Harris draws the foul)
9:33
+2
Blake Harris makes two point jump shot
13-20
9:45
Corey Douglas personal foul
9:59
Aggies 30 second timeout
9:59
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
11-20
10:02
Fred Cleveland Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
10:12
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot
11-18
10:28
Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
10:29
Tyler Jones offensive rebound
10:31
Jimmy Clark III blocks Quentin Jones's two point jump shot
11:01
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass)
11:05
Hason Ward defensive rebound
11:07
Blake Harris misses two point jump shot
11:21
TV timeout
11:36
Quentin Jones defensive rebound
11:38
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
11:47
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
11:49
Quentin Jones misses two point layup
11:51
Quentin Jones offensive rebound
11:53
Fred Cleveland Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:14
Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass)
12:26
Jeremy Robinson turnover (traveling)
12:27
Jeremy Robinson offensive rebound
12:29
Jeremy Robinson misses three point jump shot
12:40
Tyler Jones defensive rebound
12:42
Josh Banks misses three point jump shot
12:55
Kenyon Duling personal foul
12:59
Hason Ward defensive rebound
13:01
Tyler Jones misses two point hook shot
13:13
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Jones steals)
13:31
+1
Tyrone Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-16
13:31
Tyrone Lyons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:31
Vince Williams shooting foul (Tyrone Lyons draws the foul)
13:59
+1
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-16
13:59
Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:59
Tyrone Lyons shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
14:22
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
14:22
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-15
14:22
Vince Williams shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)
14:40
Harry Morrice defensive rebound
14:42
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
14:52
+2
Tyrone Lyons makes two point dunk (Kameron Langley assists)
8-15
15:01
Kameron Langley defensive rebound
15:03
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
15:08
Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
15:26
+3
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists)
6-15
15:31
Blake Harris turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)
15:37
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
6-12
15:44
Tyrone Lyons turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
15:52
TV timeout
15:52
Vince Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kenyon Duling steals)
15:52
Jump ball. (Rams gains possession)
16:00
Vince Williams defensive rebound
16:02
Blake Harris misses two point layup
16:12
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot (Vince Williams assists)
6-10
16:24
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
16:26
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
16:40
Kameron Langley turnover (bad pass)
16:56
Harry Morrice defensive rebound
16:58
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
17:08
+2
Harry Morrice makes two point jump shot
6-8
17:14
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Blake Harris steals)
17:18
Harry Morrice turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
17:27
+2
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
4-8
17:42
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
17:42
+1
Kameron Langley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-6
17:42
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Kameron Langley draws the foul)
17:48
+2
Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot
2-6
17:59
Vince Williams defensive rebound
18:01
Kenyon Duling misses three point jump shot
18:18
Blake Harris defensive rebound
18:20
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
18:26
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
18:28
Tyrone Lyons misses three point jump shot
18:40
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (traveling)
18:41
Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
18:43
Corey Douglas misses two point layup
18:45
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
18:47
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
19:03
+2
Tyrone Lyons makes two point layup
2-4
19:06
Tyrone Lyons offensive rebound
19:08
Harry Morrice misses two point layup
19:30
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-4
19:30
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-3
19:30
Kenyon Duling shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
19:33
Vince Williams defensive rebound
19:35
Kameron Langley misses two point layup
19:48
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
0-2
20:00
Harry Morrice vs. Corey Douglas (Rams gains possession)
