Unbeaten Xavier sets sights on Oklahoma
Xavier hasn't been a stranger to close games through the early part of the season.
The Musketeers are 6-0 entering Wednesday's home game against Oklahoma, but they haven't done it by blowing opponents out for the most part.
Four of Xavier's wins have been decided by eight or fewer points, including one in overtime, another by one point and another by three points.
"We're built for this, and we've got guys that are built for this in our locker room and our guys know it," Xavier coach Travis Steele said. "All the sudden you get punched in the mouth by your opponent. What's going to be your response? And our response, to this point in the season -- six games in -- has been pretty dang good every time we've gotten punched in the mouth."
In Sunday's win over Cincinnati, the Musketeers got three players back for the first time -- C.J. Wilcher and Colby Jones were back after revised quarantine guidelines shortened the time they had to sit due to COVID-19 contact tracing, while Belmont transfer Adam Kunkel was granted a waiver by the NCAA to allow him to play this season.
Considering they were cleared just the day before that game, those three players figure to see their roles grow moving forward. Zach Freemantle leads the Musketeers, averaging 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.
The Sooners are undefeated as well, though they have played only two games.
Seniors Brady Manek and Austin Reaves each have turned in big games to help the Sooners with the 2-0 start, and sophomore De'Vion Harmon has been an important player off the bench.
Harmon is averaging 17.5 points per game after scoring more than 14 just once a year ago. He's also averaging three rebounds and three assists with just two total turnovers.
Harmon is 4 of 9 from behind the 3-point line after shooting 34.3 percent from behind the arc a year ago.
"It's been great to see," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. "We need that from him and then when he makes that 3, now he can rip and drive and get to the rim."
Harmon is likely to be in the starting lineup against the Musketeers.
The game, part of the second Big 12-Big East Battle, is just the third meeting between the programs and first on either campus. The Sooners have won both matchups, with the most recent coming in the second round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
29
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Nate Johnson personal foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|7:41
|+ 3
|Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
|7:53
|+ 2
|Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (Brady Manek assists)
|8:04
|Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball) (Kur Kuath steals)
|8:17
|Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|8:23
|Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Brady Manek defensive rebound
|8:41
|Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|8:53
|Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|+ 3
|Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|9:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|29
|Field Goals
|10-19 (52.6%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|9
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|6
|6
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|4
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|K. Kuath F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|P. Scruggs G
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|75.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kuath
|8
|2
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Reaves
|6
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Manek
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Harmon
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Williams
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kuath
|8
|2
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Reaves
|6
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Manek
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Harmon
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Williams
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Phipps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Harkless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Iwuakor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Garro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|9
|7
|10/19
|3/8
|4/4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|10
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Z. Freemantle
|8
|0
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Odom
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Carter
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|10
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Z. Freemantle
|8
|0
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Odom
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Carter
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tandy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kunkel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|9
|9
|11/20
|6/8
|1/2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
-
ADR
EMICH25
80
2nd 10:10
-
ABIL
17TXTECH25
27
2nd 13:11 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA42
60
2nd 11:40
-
FNU
JVILLE57
65
2nd 6:04
-
CSBAK
ARIZ47
69
2nd 8:59 PACN
-
ARKPB
ARKST60
52
2nd 8:32
-
SIUE
VALPO41
61
2nd 11:19
-
NCAT
VCU35
58
2nd 14:17 ESP+
-
CHATT
BELLAR60
53
2nd 7:21 ESP+
-
STAND
NCWILM46
90
2nd 11:00
-
PTPRK
YOUNG37
51
2nd 9:36
-
LAMAR
LAMON44
53
2nd 6:59
-
EILL
EVAN47
50
2nd 7:16
-
MRSHL
CHARLS64
59
2nd 11:40
-
CARVER
CIT40
84
2nd 7:24
-
GATECH
NEB34
34
2nd 18:25 ESP2
-
IND
20FSU31
35
2nd 18:43 ESPN
-
TUSK
UAB26
35
1st 0.0
-
SELOU
LATECH33
33
1st 0.0
-
SUTAH
UTVALL27
18
1st 8:39
-
TEXST
13TEXAS10
16
1st 9:48 LHN
-
USM
TULANE9
15
1st 7:29 ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER27
29
1st 7:41 FS1
-
SFA
2BAYLOR13
18
1st 9:15 ESP+
-
STHRN
ARK13
29
1st 7:12
-
FRESNOP
SJST13
35
1st 7:37
-
SEMO
LPSCMB16
15
1st 6:46
-
MCKEN
DRAKE25
30
1st 7:47
-
LIB
MIZZOU9
8
1st 14:18 SECN
-
MARS
RADFRD50
98
Final
-
NORL
CAMP70
79
Final
-
CHIST
LOYCHI51
88
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN91
93
Final
-
CCTST
FDU71
79
Final
-
RI
13WISC62
73
Final BTN
-
FURMAN
CINCY73
78
Final ESP+
-
MD
CLEM51
67
Final ESP2
-
PROV
TCU79
70
Final ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH57
67
Final
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD55
77
Final
-
NIOWA
19RICH68
78
Final
-
TOLEDO
MICH71
91
Final FS1
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
USD
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
DENVER
WYO0
0145 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
BOISE
BYU0
0142 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0134 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
9:15pm ESP2
-
FAMU
OREG0
0137.5 O/U
-28
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0