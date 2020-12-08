|
0:04
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-33
|
0:43
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Boo Buie personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+3
|
Pete Nance makes three point jump shot (Chase Audige assists)
|
21-33
|
1:26
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point finger roll layup
|
21-30
|
2:03
|
|
|
Chase Audige turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines turnover
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive foul
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point finger roll layup
|
19-30
|
2:59
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jump ball. Pete Nance vs. Xavier Johnson (Xavier Johnson gains possession)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-30
|
3:06
|
|
|
Pete Nance personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
16-30
|
3:45
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Ryan Greer personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Ty Berry personal foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
John Hugley shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
16-27
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point floating jump shot (John Hugley assists)
|
16-24
|
4:28
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Robbie Beran blocks William Jeffress Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-24
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-23
|
4:49
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Robbie Beran steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-22
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
14-21
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
14-20
|
5:10
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Chase Audige turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point pullup jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
14-19
|
6:07
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
14-17
|
6:54
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ryan Young vs. William Jeffress Jr. (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
11-17
|
7:32
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jump ball. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly vs. Ryan Young (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly gains possession)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly blocks Ryan Young's two point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
William Jeffress Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
8-17
|
8:20
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Pete Nance blocks Abdoul Karim Coulibaly's two point layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|
6-17
|
8:56
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-15
|
10:26
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Boo Buie defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Greer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-15
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Femi Odukale shooting foul (Ryan Greer draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Greer makes two point jump shot
|
5-14
|
11:52
|
|
|
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Ryan Young blocks Terrell Brown's two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point putback layup
|
5-12
|
13:03
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup (Ty Berry assists)
|
3-12
|
13:26
|
|
|
Ty Berry defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
John Hugley turnover
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Ty Berry makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|
3-10
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point jump shot
|
3-7
|
14:28
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Pete Nance blocks Au'Diese Toney's two point layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses two point layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
John Hugley misses two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-7
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Chase Audige shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
0-7
|
16:14
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton personal foul
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses two point layup
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (Miller Kopp steals)
|
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
0-5
|
17:25
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (Miller Kopp steals)
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
|
0-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly misses two point layup
|
|
18:53