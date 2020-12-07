|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-33
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-32
|
0:05
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Badgers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-31
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-30
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jalen Carey personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|
16-29
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Brad Davison turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Brad Davison personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Wahl steals)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-29
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-28
|
4:51
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|
14-27
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Brad Davison makes two point layup
|
12-27
|
5:31
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
12-25
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point dunk (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
10-25
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
|
10-23
|
6:44
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-21
|
8:01
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-21
|
8:18
|
|
|
Aleem Ford shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot
|
8-21
|
9:20
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers blocks Jeremy Sheppard's two point layup
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Makhi Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
8-19
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Trevor Anderson makes two point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
6-19
|
10:59
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Trevor Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
6-17
|
12:11
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Trevor Anderson steals)
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point tip shot
|
6-14
|
12:25
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup
|
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup
|
6-12
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-12
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-11
|
12:56
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot
|
4-10
|
14:12
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
2-10
|
15:59
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Nate Reuvers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
16:08
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot
|
2-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
18:08
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:18
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Aleem Ford personal foul
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Micah Potter's two point layup
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Nate Reuvers (D'Mitrik Trice gains possession)
|