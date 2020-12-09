SNCLRA
CPOLY

2nd Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
41
CPOLY
Mustangs
26

Time Team Play Score
0:25 +2 Kobe Sanders makes two point putback layup 74-69
0:30   Kobe Sanders offensive rebound  
0:32   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
0:43   Mark Crowe defensive rebound  
0:43   Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:43   Broncos 30 second timeout  
0:43 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-67
0:43   Kobe Sanders personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
0:52 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point driving layup 73-67
1:03 +2 Giordan Williams makes two point pullup jump shot 73-65
1:17   Jump ball. Josip Vrankic vs. Camren Pierce (Josip Vrankic gains possession)  
1:23   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
1:25   Guglielmo Caruso misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
1:39   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
1:47 +1 Camren Pierce makes technical free throw 2 of 2 71-65
1:47 +1 Camren Pierce makes technical free throw 1 of 2 71-64
1:47   Official timeout  
1:47   Guglielmo Caruso turnover  
1:47   Guglielmo Caruso technical foul  
1:47 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-63
1:47 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-62
1:47   Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)  
2:02 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 71-61
2:28   Alimamy Koroma turnover (lost ball) (Josip Vrankic steals)  
2:55 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point dunk (Guglielmo Caruso assists) 69-61
3:08   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
3:10   Guglielmo Caruso blocks Alimamy Koroma's two point reverse layup  
3:38 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup 67-61
3:43   TV timeout  
4:14 +2 Keith Smith makes two point pullup jump shot 65-61
4:20   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
4:22   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
4:39   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
4:41   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
5:05 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-59
5:05 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-59
5:05   Brantly Stevenson shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
5:03   Keshawn Justice offensive rebound  
5:05   Keshawn Justice misses two point driving layup  
5:18   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
5:20   Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot  
5:29   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
5:31   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Keshawn Justice turnover (bad pass)  
6:19 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup 63-59
6:30   TV timeout  
6:30   Miguel Tomley personal foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)  
7:03 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point turnaround hook shot 63-57
7:25 +3 Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Kobe Sanders assists) 61-57
7:33   Dyson Koehler offensive rebound  
7:35   Dyson Koehler misses two point layup  
8:00 +2 Giordan Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 61-54
8:23 +1 Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-54
8:23 +1 Miguel Tomley makes technical free throw 2 of 2 59-53
8:23 +1 Miguel Tomley makes technical free throw 1 of 2 58-53
8:23   John Smith technical foul  
8:23 +1 Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-53
8:23   Miguel Tomley shooting foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)  
8:44 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup 57-52
8:59   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
9:01   Brantly Stevenson misses two point step back jump shot  
9:14   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
9:22 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point dunk (DJ Mitchell assists) 55-52
9:30   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
9:32   Kobe Sanders misses two point driving layup  
9:45 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 53-52
9:51   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Josip Vrankic steals)  
10:00 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 51-52
10:12   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:14   Keith Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Dyson Koehler steals)  
10:30   Jump ball. Josip Vrankic vs. Dyson Koehler (Dyson Koehler gains possession)  
10:42   Alimamy Koroma personal foul  
10:46   Miguel Tomley defensive rebound  
10:48   Alimamy Koroma misses two point putback layup  
10:54   Alimamy Koroma offensive rebound  
10:56   Jaden Bediako blocks Kobe Sanders's two point layup  
11:22   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
11:24   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
11:32   Keshawn Justice offensive rebound  
11:34   Kobe Sanders blocks Keshawn Justice's two point turnaround jump shot  
11:57   TV timeout  
12:02   Broncos defensive rebound  
12:04   Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot  
12:35 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup 48-52
12:40   Dyson Koehler personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
13:00 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point step back jump shot 46-52
13:09   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
13:11   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
13:25 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point fadeaway jump shot 46-50
13:36   Mustangs defensive rebound  
13:38   Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point driving layup (Camren Pierce assists) 46-48
14:16 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 46-46
14:33   Mark Crowe personal foul  
14:41   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
14:43   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
14:51   Keshawn Justice personal foul  
15:04 +2 Miguel Tomley makes two point pullup jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists) 44-46
15:18 +3 Dyson Koehler makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists) 42-46
15:26   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
15:28   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot  
15:38   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
15:40   Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup  
15:45   Josip Vrankic personal foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
16:07 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists) 42-43
16:22   Alimamy Koroma turnover  
16:22   Alimamy Koroma offensive foul  
16:38 +1 Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-43
16:38   Camren Pierce shooting foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)  
16:38 +2 Miguel Tomley makes two point layup 39-43
16:48   Broncos offensive rebound  
16:50   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
16:56   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
16:58   Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot  
17:07   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
17:09   Jaden Bediako misses two point layup  
17:18   Kobe Sanders blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
17:26   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
17:28   Keith Smith misses two point layup  
17:32   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
17:34   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
17:50   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
17:52   Jaden Bediako blocks Tuukka Jaakkola's two point layup  
17:52   Keith Smith offensive rebound  
17:52   Jaden Bediako blocks Keith Smith's two point layup  
18:18   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
18:18   Josip Vrankic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:18   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
18:18   Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
18:18 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists) 37-43
18:25   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:27   Dyson Koehler misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Mustangs offensive rebound  
18:36   DJ Mitchell blocks Keith Smith's two point layup  
18:45   Kobe Sanders defensive rebound  
18:47   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
18:59   Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)  
19:29 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup 35-43
19:46   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
19:48   Kobe Sanders misses two point pullup jump shot  

1st Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
33
CPOLY
Mustangs
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point finger roll layup 33-43
0:09 +1 Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-41
0:09 +1 Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-41
0:09   Hank Hollingsworth personal foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)  
0:19   Hank Hollingsworth turnover  
0:19   Hank Hollingsworth offensive foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)  
0:44 +3 Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists) 31-41
0:50   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:52   Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point hook shot  
1:15 +2 Giordan Williams makes two point driving layup 28-41
1:43   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
1:43   Kobe Sanders misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:43 +1 Kobe Sanders makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-41
1:43   Keshawn Justice personal foul (Kobe Sanders draws the foul)  
2:02   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
2:02   Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:02   Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:02   TV timeout  
2:02   Mark Crowe shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
2:13   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:15   Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot  
2:32   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
2:34   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
2:46 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point dunk (Brantly Stevenson assists) 26-40
3:08   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
3:10   DJ Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:17   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:19   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
3:33   Keshawn Justice misses three point pullup jump shot  
3:41   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
3:43   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
4:07 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Joe Foley assists) 26-38
4:22 +2 Kobe Sanders makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists) 24-38
4:28   Joe Foley turnover (bad pass) (Brantly Stevenson steals)  
4:36 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-36
4:36 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-35
4:36   Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)  
4:41   Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Keith Smith steals)  
4:52 +1 Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-34
4:52 +1 Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-33
4:52   Josip Vrankic personal foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)  
4:54   Mustangs defensive rebound  
4:56   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
5:17 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-32
5:17 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-31
5:17   Joe Foley personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)  
5:39 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (Keshawn Justice assists) 24-30
5:53 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists) 22-30
6:20   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
6:22   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
6:50   Alimamy Koroma turnover (traveling)  
7:05   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
7:07   Keshawn Justice misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:24   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
7:26   Brantly Stevenson misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:54 +3 Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 22-28
8:15   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
8:15   Alimamy Koroma misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:15 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-28
8:15   Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)  
8:27 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-27
8:27 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-27
8:27   Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
8:37 +3 Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 17-27
