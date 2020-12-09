SNCLRA
CPOLY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:25
|
|+2
|Kobe Sanders makes two point putback layup
|74-69
|0:30
|
|Kobe Sanders offensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Mark Crowe defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|0:43
|
|+1
|Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-67
|0:43
|
|Kobe Sanders personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|0:52
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point driving layup
|73-67
|1:03
|
|+2
|Giordan Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|73-65
|1:17
|
|Jump ball. Josip Vrankic vs. Camren Pierce (Josip Vrankic gains possession)
|1:23
|
|Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Guglielmo Caruso misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|
|+1
|Camren Pierce makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|71-65
|1:47
|
|+1
|Camren Pierce makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|71-64
|1:47
|
|+1
|Camren Pierce makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|71-64
|1:47
|
|Official timeout
|1:47
|
|Guglielmo Caruso turnover
|1:47
|
|Guglielmo Caruso technical foul
|1:47
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-63
|1:47
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-62
|1:47
|
|Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|+2
|Guglielmo Caruso makes two point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|71-61
|2:28
|
|Alimamy Koroma turnover (lost ball) (Josip Vrankic steals)
|2:55
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point dunk (Guglielmo Caruso assists)
|69-61
|3:08
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Guglielmo Caruso blocks Alimamy Koroma's two point reverse layup
|3:38
|
|+2
|Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup
|67-61
|3:43
|
|TV timeout
|4:14
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point pullup jump shot
|65-61
|4:20
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|
|+1
|Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-59
|5:05
|
|+1
|Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-59
|5:05
|
|Brantly Stevenson shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|5:03
|
|Keshawn Justice offensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Keshawn Justice misses two point driving layup
|5:18
|
|Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|5:31
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Keshawn Justice turnover (bad pass)
|6:19
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup
|63-59
|6:30
|
|TV timeout
|6:30
|
|Miguel Tomley personal foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point turnaround hook shot
|63-57
|7:25
|
|+3
|Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Kobe Sanders assists)
|61-57
|7:33
|
|Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Dyson Koehler misses two point layup
|8:00
|
|+2
|Giordan Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|61-54
|8:23
|
|+1
|Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-54
|8:23
|
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|59-53
|8:23
|
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|58-53
|8:23
|
|John Smith technical foul
|8:23
|
|+1
|Camren Pierce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-53
|8:23
|
|Miguel Tomley shooting foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|+2
|Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup
|57-52
|8:59
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point step back jump shot
|9:14
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|9:22
|
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point dunk (DJ Mitchell assists)
|55-52
|9:30
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Kobe Sanders misses two point driving layup
|9:45
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|53-52
|9:51
|
|Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Josip Vrankic steals)
|10:00
|
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|51-52
|10:12
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Keith Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Dyson Koehler steals)
|10:30
|
|Jump ball. Josip Vrankic vs. Dyson Koehler (Dyson Koehler gains possession)
|10:42
|
|Alimamy Koroma personal foul
|10:46
|
|Miguel Tomley defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point putback layup
|10:54
|
|Alimamy Koroma offensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Jaden Bediako blocks Kobe Sanders's two point layup
|11:22
|
|Keith Smith defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|11:32
|
|Keshawn Justice offensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Kobe Sanders blocks Keshawn Justice's two point turnaround jump shot
|11:57
|
|TV timeout
|12:02
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|
|+2
|Keshawn Justice makes two point driving layup
|48-52
|12:40
|
|Dyson Koehler personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|13:00
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point step back jump shot
|46-52
|13:09
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|13:11
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|13:25
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|46-50
|13:36
|
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point driving layup (Camren Pierce assists)
|46-48
|14:16
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|46-46
|14:33
|
|Mark Crowe personal foul
|14:41
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Keshawn Justice personal foul
|15:04
|
|+2
|Miguel Tomley makes two point pullup jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists)
|44-46
|15:18
|
|+3
|Dyson Koehler makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
|42-46
|15:26
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot
|15:38
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point layup
|15:45
|
|Josip Vrankic personal foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:57
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|16:07
|
|+2
|Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists)
|42-43
|16:22
|
|Alimamy Koroma turnover
|16:22
|
|Alimamy Koroma offensive foul
|16:38
|
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-43
|16:38
|
|Camren Pierce shooting foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|16:38
|
|+2
|Miguel Tomley makes two point layup
|39-43
|16:48
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|16:56
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|17:18
|
|Kobe Sanders blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|17:26
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Keith Smith misses two point layup
|17:32
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|17:50
|
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Jaden Bediako blocks Tuukka Jaakkola's two point layup
|17:52
|
|Keith Smith offensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Jaden Bediako blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
|18:18
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Josip Vrankic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:18
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|18:18
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|18:18
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists)
|37-43
|18:25
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Dyson Koehler misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Mustangs offensive rebound
|18:36
|
|DJ Mitchell blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
|18:45
|
|Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|18:59
|
|Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)
|19:29
|
|+2
|Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup
|35-43
|19:46
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|19:48
|
|Kobe Sanders misses two point pullup jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point finger roll layup
|33-43
|0:09
|
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-41
|0:09
|
|+1
|Miguel Tomley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-41
|0:09
|
|Hank Hollingsworth personal foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|0:19
|
|Hank Hollingsworth turnover
|0:19
|
|Hank Hollingsworth offensive foul (Miguel Tomley draws the foul)
|0:44
|
|+3
|Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists)
|31-41
|0:50
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:52
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point hook shot
|1:15
|
|+2
|Giordan Williams makes two point driving layup
|28-41
|1:43
|
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Kobe Sanders misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:43
|
|+1
|Kobe Sanders makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-41
|1:43
|
|Keshawn Justice personal foul (Kobe Sanders draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|2:02
|
Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:02
|
|Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:02
|
|Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:02
|
|TV timeout
|2:02
|
|Mark Crowe shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|2:13
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Keith Smith defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point dunk (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|26-40
|3:08
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|DJ Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:17
|
|DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|3:33
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:41
|
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|3:43
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|
|+2
|DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Joe Foley assists)
|26-38
|4:22
|
|+2
|Kobe Sanders makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|24-38
|4:28
|
|Joe Foley turnover (bad pass) (Brantly Stevenson steals)
|4:36
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-36
|4:36
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-35
|4:36
|
|Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Keith Smith steals)
|4:52
|
|+1
|Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-34
|4:52
|
|+1
|Mark Crowe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-33
|4:52
|
|Josip Vrankic personal foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-32
|5:17
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-31
|5:17
|
|Joe Foley personal foul (Keith Smith draws the foul)
|5:39
|
|+2
|Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (Keshawn Justice assists)
|24-30
|5:53
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|22-30
|6:20
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|6:50
|
|Alimamy Koroma turnover (traveling)
|7:05
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|7:07
|
|Keshawn Justice misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:24
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:28
|
|TV timeout
|7:54
|
|+3
|Miguel Tomley makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|22-28
|8:15
|
|Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:15
|
|+1
|Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-28
|8:15
|
|Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
|8:27
|
|+1
|Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-27
|8:27
|
|+1
|Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-27
|8:27
|
Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|8:27
|
|Dyson Koehler shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|+3
|Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|17-27
|8:48