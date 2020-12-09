Arkansas, Southern set for unexpected meeting
Even by the crazy scheduling standards of this season, how Southern and Arkansas got together to arrange a non-conference game for Wednesday night in Fayetteville is unique.
The Jaguars were supposed to visit No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday night, but when the Zags had to pause their program due to COVID-19, Southern was wide open.
The Razorbacks were going to Tulsa on Tuesday night, but the Golden Hurricane had to cancel the game late Saturday afternoon because of coronavirus protocols.
Minutes after wrapping up an 86-50 rout of Lipscomb Saturday, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and the athletic department went to work to find a new opponent.
"We had built up previous relationships with Southern," he said. "We talked to Southern along with two or three other programs. We reached out to everyone that we could, and then reached out to Southern because they had an open date.
"They would be able to fit in testing and could get here without having to fly. So it made the most sense for them and us as well."
Losing the game with Tulsa weakened an already light non-conference schedule greatly. The Razorbacks' toughest remaining foe before starting SEC play is Oral Roberts, which nearly upset Oklahoma State on Tuesday night but is just 1-3.
Arkansas has sailed to double-figure wins in every game, putting together 40 good minutes against Lipscomb. It shot 50 percent from the field, held the Bison to 25.4 percent from the field and outrebounded them 54-32.
Moses Moody went 7 of 8 from the field and scored 18 points in just 24 minutes, lifting his team-high scoring average to 17.3 points per game. He's one of five players in double figures for the Razorbacks.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars (0-2) will have to chip some rust off their game. They haven't played since Nov. 27, when they suffered a 103-76 beatdown at then-No. 5 Iowa as preseason national Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza scored 35 of his 41 points in the first half.
Ahsante Shivers scored 13 points to pace Southern, which was picked second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll. The Jaguars are playing their entire non-conference schedule on the road, not uncommon for SWAC schools.
"We are just excited to get a chance to get back on the floor and compete," said Southern coach Sean Woods.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
29
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|7:22
|Ahsante Shivers misses two point layup
|7:24
|Lamarcus Lee offensive rebound
|7:30
|Harrison Henderson misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|+ 2
|Davonte Davis makes two point pullup jump shot
|7:40
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|7:53
|Lamarcus Lee misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|Damiree Burns defensive rebound
|8:00
|JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|JD Notae defensive rebound
|8:11
|Damiree Burns misses two point jump shot
|8:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|29
|Field Goals
|6-22 (27.3%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|17
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|9
|14
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|5
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|4
|Fouls
|7
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|27.3
|FG%
|52.2
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Saddler
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Lee
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Shivers
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Parker
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Burns
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Saddler
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Lee
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Shivers
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Parker
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Burns
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holliday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|11
|2
|6/22
|0/4
|1/2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Moody
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tate
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Vanover
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Moody
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tate
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Vanover
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Notae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iyiola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Morehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|16
|5
|12/23
|3/12
|2/4
|3
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|14
