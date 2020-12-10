LNGBCH
SANFRAN

2nd Half
LNGBCH
Beach
12
SANFRAN
Dons
20

Time Team Play Score
10:15   Damari Milstead personal foul  
10:13   Beach defensive rebound  
10:15   Dons misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
10:26   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
11:05   TV timeout  
11:31   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
11:33   Romelle Mansel misses two point layup  
11:50 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Damari Milstead assists) 37-64
12:03 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot 37-62
12:11   Isaiah Washington turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
12:24 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 37-59
12:39 +2 Trever Irish makes two point layup (Chance Hunter assists) 37-56
12:50   TV timeout  
12:50   Beach 30 second timeout  
12:52 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists) 35-56
12:57   Romelle Mansel turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
13:08 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-54
13:08   Trever Irish shooting foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
13:08 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Julian Rishwain assists) 35-53
13:25 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-51
13:25 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-51
13:25   Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)  
13:25   Chance Hunter offensive rebound  
13:27   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
13:41   Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass) (Shaden Knight steals)  
13:52   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
13:54   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Julian Rishwain turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter III steals)  
14:09   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
14:11   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
14:19   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Beach offensive rebound  
14:30   Isaiah Washington misses two point jump shot  
14:39 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup 33-51
14:43   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
14:45   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
15:02 +2 Trever Irish makes two point tip shot 33-49
15:04   Trever Irish offensive rebound  
15:06   Michael Carter III misses two point layup  
15:12   Michael Carter III defensive rebound  
15:14   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
15:31   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
15:31   Isaiah Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:31 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-49
15:31   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
15:38 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 30-49
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Joe Hampton personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
16:12 +2 Romelle Mansel makes two point dunk (Isaiah Washington assists) 30-47
16:26   Josh Kunen personal foul (Romelle Mansel draws the foul)  
16:26   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
16:28   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
16:43 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 28-47
16:50   Joe Hampton personal foul  
17:07 +3 Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists) 28-45
17:20   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)  
17:20   Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  
17:42   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)  
18:04   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
18:06   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
18:24 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-45
18:24   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:24   Chance Hunter shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
18:29   Joe Hampton turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
18:41   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
18:43   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Chance Hunter personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
19:14   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
19:16   Chance Hunter misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Dons turnover (shot clock violation)  

1st Half
LNGBCH
Beach
25
SANFRAN
Dons
44

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 25-44
0:36   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
0:36   Joe Hampton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:36 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-41
0:36   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
0:53 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 24-41
1:08   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
1:10   Trever Irish misses two point jump shot  
1:22 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-39
1:22 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-38
1:22   Trever Irish personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
1:40 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-37
1:40 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-37
1:40   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
1:40   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
1:42   Jonas Visser misses two point jump shot  
2:03   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
2:03   Michael Carter III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:03   Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
2:03   Michael Carter III defensive rebound  
2:05   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
2:22   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
2:24   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Beach defensive rebound  
2:36   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
2:43   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
3:12 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 22-37
3:21   TV timeout  
3:21   Isaiah Washington turnover (palming)  
3:27   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
3:29   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
3:42 +2 Chance Hunter makes two point layup 22-35
3:49   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
3:51   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
4:04   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
4:06   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
4:25 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 20-35
4:32   Chance Hunter personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
4:58   Joe Hampton turnover (bad pass)  
5:13 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot 20-33
5:20   Michael Carter III personal foul  
5:20   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
5:22   Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot  
5:29   Chance Hunter offensive rebound  
5:31   Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot  
5:45 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 20-30
5:57 +2 Michael Carter III makes two point jump shot 20-27
6:09 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup 18-27
6:12   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
6:14   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
6:48   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
7:05 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists) 18-25
7:15 +2 Michael Carter III makes two point dunk 18-23
7:20   Michael Carter III offensive rebound  
7:22   Isaiah Washington misses two point layup  
7:25   Isaiah Washington defensive rebound  
7:27   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
7:56 +1 Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
7:56 +1 Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-23
7:56   Josh Kunen personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
7:57   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass) (Michael Carter III steals)  
8:07   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
8:09   Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot  
8:21   TV timeout  
8:25 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 14-23
8:29   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
8:31   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
8:36   Beach offensive rebound  
8:38   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Isaiah Washington's two point layup  
8:47   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Michael Carter III turnover  
8:52 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 14-20
9:04   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
9:06   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Beach turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:57 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 14-18
10:19 +2 Trever Irish makes two point hook shot 14-15
10:24   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)  
10:24   Trever Irish turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
10:29   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Trever Irish steals)  
10:34 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point tip shot 12-15
10:40   Joe Hampton offensive rebound  
10:42   Joe Hampton misses two point layup  
10:55   Dons turnover (back court violation)  
11:05   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
11:07   Joe Hampton misses two point layup  
11:20 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists) 10-15
11:38 +2 Trever Irish makes two point jump shot 10-13
11:51   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)  
12:06 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
12:06 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-13
12:06   Samba Kane shooting foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)  
12:06   Chance Hunter offensive rebound  
12:08   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
12:14   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
12:16   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
12:41 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point layup 6-13
13:07 +1 Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-13
13:07   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:07   Joe Hampton shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
13:15   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:31   Josh Kunen personal foul  
13:31   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
13:31   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
13:46   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
13:52   Josh Kunen personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
14:03 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-12
14:03   Shaden Knight shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
14:16   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:18   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup  
14:37 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 4-10
14:52   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:54   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
15:18   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul  
15:25   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
15:27   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
15:42 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 4-8
15:56   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
15:58   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup  
16:04 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 4-5
16:10   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
16:12   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
16:21   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Michael Carter III personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
16:47   Romelle Mansel turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
17:10 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 4-2
17:17   Michael Carter III turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
17:24   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
17:26   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
17:36   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
18:05   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
18:14   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
18:38   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Washington steals)  
18:53 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point layup (Romelle Mansel assists) 2-0
19:25   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
19:27   Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
19:42   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
19:56   Chance Hunter vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Dons gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 64
Field Goals 13-45 (28.9%) 24-46 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 33
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 14 27
Team 4 0
Assists 4 13
Steals 6 8
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
1
M. Carter III G
9 PTS, 3 REB
11
D. Milstead G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
Top Scorers
24
J. Hampton F 9 PTS 3 REB 0 AST