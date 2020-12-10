|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
25-44
|
0:36
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-41
|
0:36
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|
24-41
|
1:08
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Trever Irish misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-39
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-38
|
1:22
|
|
|
Trever Irish personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-37
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-37
|
1:40
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jonas Visser misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Michael Carter III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Michael Carter III defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Beach defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
22-37
|
3:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington turnover (palming)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Chance Hunter makes two point layup
|
22-35
|
3:49
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
20-35
|
4:32
|
|
|
Chance Hunter personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Joe Hampton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+3
|
Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot
|
20-33
|
5:20
|
|
|
Michael Carter III personal foul
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Chance Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
20-30
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Michael Carter III makes two point jump shot
|
20-27
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup
|
18-27
|
6:12
|
|
|
Jonas Visser offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|
18-25
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Michael Carter III makes two point dunk
|
18-23
|
7:20
|
|
|
Michael Carter III offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington misses two point layup
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-23
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Michael Carter III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-23
|
7:56
|
|
|
Josh Kunen personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass) (Michael Carter III steals)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
14-23
|
8:29
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Beach offensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Isaiah Washington's two point layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Michael Carter III turnover
|
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
14-20
|
9:04
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Beach turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
14-18
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Trever Irish makes two point hook shot
|
14-15
|
10:24
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Trever Irish turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Trever Irish steals)
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Joe Hampton makes two point tip shot
|
12-15
|
10:40
|
|
|
Joe Hampton offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Dons turnover (back court violation)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Dons turnover (back court violation)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Samba Kane makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists)
|
10-15
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Trever Irish makes two point jump shot
|
10-13
|
11:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (bad pass) (Joe Hampton steals)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-13
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-13
|
12:06
|
|
|
Samba Kane shooting foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Chance Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Chance Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Joe Hampton makes two point layup
|
6-13
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Josh Kunen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-13
|
13:07
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Joe Hampton shooting foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Josh Kunen personal foul
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Joe Hampton defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Josh Kunen personal foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-12
|
14:03
|
|
|
Shaden Knight shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
4-10
|
14:52
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|
4-8
|
15:56
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chance Hunter's two point layup
|
|
16:04
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
4-5
|
16:10
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Michael Carter III personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:17
|
|
|
Michael Carter III turnover (bad pass) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Romelle Mansel defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Washington steals)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Joe Hampton makes two point layup (Romelle Mansel assists)
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Joe Hampton misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Chance Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
Chance Hunter vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Dons gains possession)
|