|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point layup
|
24-21
|
3:40
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Chase Adams turnover (carrying)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
+3
|
Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists)
|
24-19
|
4:49
|
|
|
Pilots 30 second timeout
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Gianni Hunt steals)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela turnover (lost ball) (Clythus Griffith steals)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Pilots defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot
|
21-19
|
8:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson turnover
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson offensive foul
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Clythus Griffith makes two point layup (Hayden Curtiss assists)
|
19-19
|
8:36
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn turnover
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn offensive foul
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (lost ball) (Clythus Griffith steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Tariq Silver personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Eddie Davis personal foul (Isaiah Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Tariq Silver defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Johnson steals)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker blocks Hayden Curtiss's two point layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
+3
|
Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot
|
17-19
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
14-19
|
11:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-16
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
12:16
|
|
|
Michael Henn shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot
|
14-14
|
12:43
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|
11-14
|
12:58
|
|
|
Eddie Davis offensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker offensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|
9-14
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Zach Reichle assists)
|
7-14
|
14:04
|
|
|
Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Zach Reichle steals)
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-12
|
14:30
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Michael Henn offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Eddie Davis offensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
6-12
|
15:16
|
|
|
Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson personal foul
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
6-10
|
16:14
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Calloo makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
6-8
|
16:41
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe blocks Michael Henn's two point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Zach Reichle personal foul
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Pilots defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-5
|
17:33
|
|
|
Michael Henn defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
4-5
|
18:09
|
|
|
Michael Henn defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
18:34
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
+3
|
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
0-5
|
19:19
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate vs. Warith Alatishe (Clythus Griffith gains possession)
|