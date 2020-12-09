|
5:36
Hidde Roessink personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
5:42
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
5:44
Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot
6:03
Brandon McKissic defensive rebound
6:05
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
6:26
+2
Kaimen Lennox makes two point layup (Demarius Pitts assists)
23-31
6:36
+1
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-31
6:36
+1
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-30
6:36
Zion Williams personal foul (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. draws the foul)
6:53
+3
Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
21-29
6:58
Zion Williams offensive rebound
7:00
Liam Robbins blocks Kaimen Lennox's two point layup
7:20
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-29
7:20
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-28
7:20
Franck Kamgain shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
7:45
+2
Demarius Pitts makes two point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
18-27
7:48
TV timeout
7:49
Roos offensive rebound
7:51
Demarius Pitts misses three point jump shot
8:15
Brandon McKissic defensive rebound
8:17
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:27
Brandon McKissic turnover (out of bounds)
8:50
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
8:52
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
9:00
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
9:02
Hidde Roessink misses three point jump shot
9:11
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-27
9:11
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-26
9:11
Hidde Roessink shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
9:35
+1
Demarius Pitts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-25
9:35
Demarius Pitts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:35
Isaiah Ihnen shooting foul (Demarius Pitts draws the foul)
9:41
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul
9:51
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-25
9:51
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-24
9:51
Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
10:01
Demarius Pitts turnover (carrying)
10:01
Liam Robbins turnover (lost ball) (Demarius Pitts steals)
10:12
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
10:14
Hidde Roessink misses three point jump shot
10:25
Tre' Williams personal foul
10:40
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
10:40
Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:40
Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
10:40
+2
Tre' Williams makes two point layup (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. assists)
15-23
10:46
+2
Demarius Pitts makes two point jump shot
15-21
11:12
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
11:12
Eric Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:12
Eric Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:12
Demarius Pitts personal foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
11:18
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
11:18
Brandon McKissic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:18
Marcus Carr shooting foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
11:17
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point layup
13-21
11:28
Demarius Pitts defensive rebound
11:28
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:28
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:28
TV timeout
11:28
Josiah Allick shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
11:41
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point layup
11-21
11:59
Josiah Allick defensive rebound
12:01
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
12:21
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point layup
9-21
12:33
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-21
12:33
Josiah Allick shooting foul
12:33
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
7-20
12:44
+3
Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot (Kaimen Lennox assists)
7-18
12:51
Demarius Pitts defensive rebound
12:51
Josiah Allick blocks Liam Robbins's two point hook shot
13:07
Demarius Pitts turnover (traveling)
13:24
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-18
13:24
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-17
13:24
Zion Williams personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
13:38
+1
Hidde Roessink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-16
13:38
+1
Hidde Roessink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-16
13:38
Hidde Roessink misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:38
Isaiah Ihnen shooting foul (Hidde Roessink draws the foul)
14:01
+2
Isaiah Ihnen makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
3-16
14:10
Hidde Roessink personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
14:19
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
14:21
Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
14:45
+2
Isaiah Ihnen makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
3-14
14:52
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
14:54
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
15:05
Brandon McKissic turnover
15:05
Brandon McKissic offensive foul
15:10
TV timeout
15:10
TV timeout
15:13
+3
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
3-12
15:18
Both Gach defensive rebound
15:20
Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot
15:46
Josiah Allick defensive rebound
15:48
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
16:02
Zion Williams personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
16:09
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
16:11
Josiah Allick misses two point tip shot
16:16
Josiah Allick offensive rebound
16:18
Demarius Pitts misses two point layup
16:34
Both Gach personal foul
16:35
Roos offensive rebound
16:36
Isaiah Ihnen blocks Zion Williams's two point layup
16:51
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-9
16:51
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-8
16:51
Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
17:00
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
17:02
Zion Williams misses three point jump shot
17:29
+2
Both Gach makes two point jump shot
3-7
18:11
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
18:13
Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot
18:20
Both Gach turnover (bad pass)
17:35
Josiah Allick turnover (lost ball) (Both Gach steals)
18:28
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 3 of 3
3-5
18:28
Gabe Kalscheur misses regular free throw 2 of 3
18:28
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 3
3-4
18:28
Brandon McKissic shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
18:40
+3
Josiah Allick makes three point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
3-3
18:51
Josiah Allick offensive rebound
18:53
Liam Robbins blocks Josiah Allick's two point layup
19:14
+3
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
0-3
19:30
Franck Kamgain personal foul
19:32
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
19:34
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
20:00
Sam Martin vs. Liam Robbins (Marcus Carr gains possession)
