4:13
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
4:15
Jonathan Aybar misses three point jump shot
4:34
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
4:36
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
4:53
+3
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Aybar assists)
61-61
5:14
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
5:16
J.J. Miles misses two point layup
5:22
Jose Placer personal foul
5:22
Tristen Newton offensive rebound
5:24
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
5:38
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
5:40
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
5:59
Ospreys defensive rebound
6:01
Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
6:20
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (lost ball)
6:31
Bitumba Baruti turnover (traveling)
6:41
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
6:43
Jadyn Parker misses two point jump shot
7:04
Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
7:06
Charles Coleman misses two point jump shot
7:30
TV timeout
7:30
Ospreys 30 second timeout
7:34
+3
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
58-61
7:51
+2
Noah Farrakhan makes two point jump shot
55-61
7:56
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
7:58
Dorian James misses three point jump shot
8:04
Ryan Burkhardt defensive rebound
8:06
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
8:15
Brandon Suggs offensive rebound
8:17
Noah Farrakhan misses two point jump shot
8:33
+2
Jonathan Aybar makes two point layup (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
55-59
8:47
Ospreys defensive rebound
8:49
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
8:59
+2
Dorian James makes two point jump shot
53-59
9:13
Emmanuel Adedoyin offensive rebound
9:15
Bitumba Baruti blocks Emmanuel Adedoyin's two point layup
9:26
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Noah Farrakhan assists)
51-59
9:30
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
9:32
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
9:43
J.J. Miles turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Aybar steals)
9:53
Pirates offensive rebound
9:55
Ludgy Debaut misses two point layup
10:13
Ryan Burkhardt personal foul
10:14
Ryan Burkhardt turnover (bad pass) (Noah Farrakhan steals)
10:37
+2
Noah Farrakhan makes two point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
51-56
10:56
+3
Ryan Burkhardt makes three point jump shot (Dorian James assists)
51-54
11:17
Jayden Gardner turnover
11:17
Jayden Gardner offensive foul
11:36
+2
Jonathan Aybar makes two point layup (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
48-54
11:53
Dorian James defensive rebound
11:53
Ludgy Debaut misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
Jadyn Parker shooting foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)
11:53
+2
Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup (Jayden Gardner assists)
46-54
12:11
Jacob Crews turnover (out of bounds)
12:14
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Jose Placer steals)
12:19
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
12:21
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
12:37
+1
Dorian James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-52
12:37
+1
Dorian James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-52
12:37
Bitumba Baruti shooting foul (Dorian James draws the foul)
13:02
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point jump shot (Noah Farrakhan assists)
44-52
13:18
Alonde Legrand turnover (traveling)
13:32
Jacob Crews defensive rebound
13:34
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
13:38
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
13:40
J.J. Miles blocks Jacob Crews's two point layup
14:08
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point jump shot (Noah Farrakhan assists)
44-50
14:24
+1
Jacob Crews makes regular free throw 1 of 1
44-48
14:24
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Jacob Crews draws the foul)
14:24
+2
Jacob Crews makes two point layup (Jadyn Parker assists)
43-48
14:29
Jadyn Parker offensive rebound
14:31
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
14:35
Ospreys offensive rebound
14:37
Jadyn Parker misses two point jump shot
14:59
TV timeout
14:59
J.J. Miles turnover (out of bounds)
15:05
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
15:07
Jose Placer misses two point jump shot
15:35
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
41-48
15:41
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
15:43
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
15:57
+2
Jadyn Parker makes two point jump shot
41-45
16:16
Ryan Burkhardt defensive rebound
16:18
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
16:39
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
16:41
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
16:58
TV timeout
16:58
Ospreys 30 second timeout
16:58
+2
Ludgy Debaut makes two point dunk (Brandon Suggs assists)
39-45
17:06
Jonathan Aybar turnover (lost ball) (Bitumba Baruti steals)
17:11
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
39-43
17:11
Dorian James shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
17:11
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Brandon Suggs assists)
39-42
17:12
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
17:14
Jonathan Aybar misses two point dunk
17:29
Brandon Suggs turnover (out of bounds)
17:43
Jonathan Aybar turnover (lost ball)
18:05
Jose Placer defensive rebound
18:07
Jonathan Aybar blocks Jayden Gardner's two point layup
18:11
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
18:13
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
18:21
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
18:23
Dorian James misses three point jump shot
18:42
Brandon Suggs personal foul
18:54
Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Adedoyin steals)
19:16
+1
Dorian James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-40
19:16
Dorian James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:16
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Dorian James draws the foul)
19:28
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
19:30
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
19:37
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
19:39
Dorian James misses three point jump shot
