GASOU
DAVID

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
GASOU
Eagles
23
DAVID
Wildcats
37

Time Team Play Score
3:58   Wildcats defensive rebound  
4:00   Sam Mennenga blocks Eric Boone's two point layup  
4:19 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (David Kristensen assists) 41-75
4:38   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
4:38   Elijah McCadden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:38 +1 Elijah McCadden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-72
4:38   David Kristensen shooting foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)  
4:47   David Kristensen turnover (lost ball) (Prince Toyambi steals)  
5:02   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
5:02   Cam Bryant turnover (out of bounds)  
5:19 +3 Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 40-72
5:30   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
5:32   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
5:52 +2 Eric Boone makes two point layup 40-69
6:14 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot 38-69
6:29   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
6:31   Zack Bryant misses two point hook shot  
7:03 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 38-67
7:20   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
7:22   Cam Bryant misses three point jump shot  
7:40 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 38-65
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Grant Weatherford personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
8:06   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
8:08   David Viti misses three point jump shot  
8:23 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Hyunjung Lee assists) 38-62
8:43 +3 David Viti makes three point jump shot (Elijah McCadden assists) 38-60
9:01 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 35-60
9:15   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
9:17   Elijah McCadden misses two point layup  
9:32 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists) 35-58
9:56   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
9:56   Prince Toyambi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:56   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Prince Toyambi draws the foul)  
9:56 +2 Prince Toyambi makes two point layup 35-56
9:56   Prince Toyambi offensive rebound  
9:58   Prince Toyambi misses two point layup  
10:10 +3 Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 33-56
10:28   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
10:28   Elijah McCadden misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:28   Bates Jones personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)  
10:51   Bates Jones turnover (lost ball) (Grant Weatherford steals)  
11:02 +2 David Viti makes two point tip shot 33-53
11:09   David Viti offensive rebound  
11:11   Grant Weatherford misses two point dunk  
11:27   TV timeout  
11:35   David Viti defensive rebound  
11:37   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
11:55 +2 Zack Bryant makes two point layup 31-53
12:09 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 29-53
12:23   Eric Boone personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
12:39 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-50
12:39 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-50
12:39   Bates Jones shooting foul (Zack Bryant draws the foul)  
12:50   Cam Bryant defensive rebound  
12:52   Bates Jones misses two point jump shot  
13:20 +2 Mackenzie McFatten makes two point layup 27-50
13:27   Mackenzie McFatten offensive rebound  
13:29   Eric Boone misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Kellan Grady personal foul  
13:39   Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Eric Boone steals)  
13:51   Eric Boone turnover (bad pass) (Kellan Grady steals)  
13:54   Grant Huffman personal foul (Eric Boone draws the foul)  
14:16 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot 25-50
14:33   Kaden Archie turnover  
14:33   Kaden Archie offensive foul  
14:39   Kaden Archie defensive rebound  
14:41   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot  
15:00   TV timeout  
15:03   Andrei Savrasov turnover (bad pass)  
15:08   Cam Bryant defensive rebound  
15:10   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound  
15:26   Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup  
15:32   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
15:34   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
15:54 +2 Zack Bryant makes two point dunk 25-48
15:55   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Zack Bryant steals)  
16:18   Andrei Savrasov personal foul  
16:18   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
16:20   Cam Bryant misses two point layup  
16:34 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 23-48
16:57 +3 Cam Bryant makes three point jump shot (Zack Bryant assists) 23-45
17:20   Eagles 30 second timeout  
17:20 +2 Carter Collins makes two point layup (Kellan Grady assists) 20-45
17:27   Zack Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Luka Brajkovic steals)  
17:37 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 20-43
17:50   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
17:52   Kamari Brown misses two point jump shot  
18:10   Sam Mennenga turnover  
18:10   Sam Mennenga offensive foul (Zack Bryant draws the foul)  
18:20   Prince Toyambi personal foul  
18:41 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-41
18:41 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-41
18:41   Kellan Grady shooting foul (Zack Bryant draws the foul)  
18:58 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 18-41
19:03   Wildcats offensive rebound  
19:05   Hyunjung Lee misses two point layup  
19:27   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
19:29   Kamari Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Prince Toyambi draws the foul)  
19:47   Prince Toyambi defensive rebound  
19:49   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
GASOU
Eagles
18
DAVID
Wildcats
38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04   Elijah McCadden defensive rebound  
0:06   Zack Bryant blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup  
0:25 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-38
0:25 +1 Zack Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-38
0:25   Bates Jones shooting foul (Zack Bryant draws the foul)  
0:32   Ralueke Orizu defensive rebound  
0:34   Kellan Grady misses two point layup  
0:48   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
0:50   Kamari Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:13   Bates Jones personal foul  
1:13   Prince Toyambi defensive rebound  
1:13   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:13   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:13   Mackenzie McFatten shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
1:30   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
1:32   Zack Bryant misses two point jump shot  
1:54 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-38
1:54 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-37
1:54   Prince Toyambi personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
2:05   Prince Toyambi offensive rebound  
2:07   Zack Bryant misses three point jump shot  
2:15   Zack Bryant offensive rebound  
2:17   Elijah McCadden misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom technical foul  
2:34   Grant Weatherford technical foul  
2:37 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 16-36
2:45   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
2:47   Zack Bryant misses two point layup  
3:13   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:46   Elijah McCadden turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Kellan Grady turnover (traveling)  
4:09   Elijah McCadden personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
4:27   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
4:29   Zack Bryant misses three point jump shot  
4:50 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 16-33
5:05   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
5:07   Grant Weatherford misses two point layup  
5:11   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)  
5:30 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 16-30
5:50 +2 Zack Bryant makes two point dunk (Eric Boone assists) 16-27
5:57 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 14-27
6:02   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
6:04   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
6:13   Kaden Archie personal foul  
6:24   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
6:26   Luka Brajkovic blocks Kaden Archie's three point jump shot  
6:44   Kaden Archie defensive rebound  
6:46   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Grant Weatherford turnover  
7:02   Grant Weatherford offensive foul  
7:18 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 14-24
7:18   Kellan Grady offensive rebound  
7:18   Eric Boone blocks Kellan Grady's two point layup  
7:27 +2 Grant Weatherford makes two point layup (Zack Bryant assists) 14-22
7:36   Grant Weatherford defensive rebound  
7:38   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
8:02 +2 Elijah McCadden makes two point jump shot 12-22
8:20   TV timeout  
8:20   Eagles 30 second timeout  
8:20 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 10-22
8:33   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
8:35   Zack Bryant misses two point layup  
9:10 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 10-19
9:28   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
9:30   Andrei Savrasov misses two point layup  
9:51   Michael Jones personal foul (Kamari Brown draws the foul)  
9:56   Kamari Brown defensive rebound  
9:58   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
10:06   Ralueke Orizu personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
10:28   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
10:30   Zack Bryant misses two point layup  
11:00 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 10-16
11:13   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
11:15   Kaden Archie misses two point layup  
11:28   Kaden Archie defensive rebound  
11:30   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
11:50   TV timeout  
11:50   Kaden Archie personal foul  
12:00 +2 Zack Bryant makes two point layup 10-13
12:15   Eagles defensive rebound  
12:17   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point layup  
12:35 +2 Eric Boone makes two point layup 8-13
12:46 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Bates Jones assists) 6-13
13:01   Kamari Brown turnover (traveling)  
13:11   Grant Huffman personal foul (Grant Weatherford draws the foul)  
13:34   Eagles defensive rebound  
13:36   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
13:51   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
13:53   Andrei Savrasov misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Zack Bryant steals)  
14:19   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
14:21   Eric Boone misses two point layup  
14:49   TV timeout  
14:53 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 6-11
15:16   Mackenzie McFatten turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)  
15:45 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 6-8
16:13 +2 Eric Boone makes two point jump shot 6-5
16:27   Hyunjung Lee personal foul (Elijah McCadden draws the foul)  
16:40 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup 4-5
16:45   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
16:47   Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup  
17:00   Mackenzie McFatten turnover  
17:00   Mackenzie McFatten offensive foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
17:13   Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Mackenzie McFatten steals)  
17:30   Kaden Archie turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)  
17:47   Kaden Archie defensive rebound  
17:49   Carter Collins misses two point jump shot  
18:08 +2 Prince Toyambi makes two point dunk (Kaden Archie assists) 4-3
18:27   Kamari Brown defensive rebound  
18:29   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
18:45   Kamari Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:16 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 2-3
19:33 +2 Zack Bryant makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   Prince Toyambi vs. Luka Brajkovic (Eagles gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 41 75
Field Goals 16-42 (38.1%) 28-50 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 17-29 (58.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 31
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 14 23
Team 2 2
Assists 5 22
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
Z. Bryant G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
C. Collins G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
