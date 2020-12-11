GWASH
DEL

2nd Half
GWASH
Colonials
23
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
27

Time Team Play Score
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Ryan Allen personal foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)  
4:09   Maceo Jack defensive rebound  
4:11   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
4:31   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (traveling)  
4:42   TV timeout  
4:42   Colonials 30 second timeout  
4:45 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup 60-64
5:06   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
5:08   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
5:28   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
5:56 +3 Maceo Jack makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 60-62
6:26   Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound  
6:28   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
6:32   Ebby Asamoah offensive rebound  
6:34   Aleks Novakovich misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
6:48   James Bishop misses two point layup  
7:04   Dylan Painter turnover (lost ball) (James Bishop steals)  
7:06   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
7:08   James Bishop misses two point layup  
7:17   Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound  
7:19   Dylan Painter misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Aleks Novakovich offensive rebound  
7:30   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
7:49   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
7:51   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Kevin Anderson personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
8:20   Kevin Anderson turnover (bad pass)  
8:31   Chase Paar personal foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
8:31   Dylan Painter offensive rebound  
8:33   Kevin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)  
8:56   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
8:58   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Colonials offensive rebound  
9:11   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
9:33   Kevin Anderson turnover (lost ball)  
9:51 +3 Maceo Jack makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 57-62
10:09 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot 54-62
10:28   Jamison Battle turnover (traveling)  
10:34   Kevin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)  
10:41   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
10:43   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
10:59   Andrew Carr turnover  
10:59   Andrew Carr offensive foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)  
11:20 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-60
11:20   Anthony Ochefu shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
11:20 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 53-60
11:44 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists) 51-60
11:56   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Ochefu steals)  
12:03   Andrew Carr personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
12:19   TV timeout  
12:19   Colonials 30 second timeout  
12:20 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup (Kevin Anderson assists) 51-57
12:26   Kevin Anderson defensive rebound  
12:28   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
12:52   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
12:54   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Kevin Anderson offensive rebound  
13:00   Matt Moyer blocks Dylan Painter's two point layup  
13:16   Ace Stallings turnover  
13:16   Ace Stallings offensive foul (Kevin Anderson draws the foul)  
13:37 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup 51-55
13:53   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
13:55   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
14:08 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup (Kevin Anderson assists) 51-53
14:22 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point dunk (Matt Moyer assists) 51-51
14:45 +3 Kevin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists) 49-51
14:50   Andrew Carr offensive rebound  
14:52   Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot  
15:21 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point dunk (Ace Stallings assists) 49-48
15:24 +1 Matt Moyer makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 47-48
15:24 +1 Matt Moyer makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 46-48
15:24   TV timeout  
15:24   Aleks Novakovich flagrant 1 (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
15:26   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
15:28   Jamison Battle misses two point layup  
15:52 +3 Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists) 45-48
16:06 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Ace Stallings assists) 45-45
16:38 +3 Ryan Allen makes three point jump shot (Johnny McCoy assists) 42-45
16:50   TV timeout  
16:50   Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout  
16:54   Dylan Painter offensive rebound  
16:56   Aleks Novakovich misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Chase Paar turnover  
17:06   Chase Paar offensive foul (Kevin Anderson draws the foul)  
17:22   Official timeout  
17:24   Colonials defensive rebound  
17:24   Dylan Painter misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:24   Chase Paar shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
17:24 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point dunk (Aleks Novakovich assists) 42-42
17:38 +3 Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (Jamison Battle assists) 42-40
17:43   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
17:45   Kevin Anderson misses two point layup  
17:54   Ryan Allen defensive rebound  
17:56   Jamison Battle misses two point dunk  
18:17 +3 Ryan Allen makes three point jump shot (Johnny McCoy assists) 39-40
18:39 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 39-37
18:53   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
18:55   Johnny McCoy misses two point layup  
18:59   Johnny McCoy offensive rebound  
19:01   Dylan Painter misses two point layup  
19:08   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
19:11   Dylan Painter offensive rebound  
19:13   Johnny McCoy misses three point jump shot  
19:32   Jamison Battle turnover  
19:32   Jamison Battle offensive foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
19:44   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
19:46   Dylan Painter misses two point layup  

1st Half
GWASH
Colonials
37
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
0:05   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
0:25   Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound  
0:27   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Ryan Allen turnover (bad pass)  
1:02 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-37
1:02 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-37
1:02   Johnny McCoy personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
1:21   Colonials 30 second timeout  
1:28 +3 Kevin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists) 35-37
1:35   Johnny McCoy defensive rebound  
1:37   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
1:50 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-34
1:50 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-33
1:50   Jameer Nelson Jr. personal foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)  
2:04   Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound  
2:06   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:32 +3 Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists) 35-32
2:49 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-29
2:49 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-29
2:49   Kevin Anderson shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
2:57   James Bishop defensive rebound  
2:59   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound  
3:08   Kevin Anderson blocks James Bishop's two point jump shot  
3:13   Anthony Ochefu personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
3:33 +3 Anthony Ochefu makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists) 33-29
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50   James Bishop turnover (traveling)  
3:53   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
3:55   Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot  
4:18 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 33-26
4:30   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
4:32   Ryan Allen misses two point jump shot  
4:56   Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout  
4:56 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 30-26
4:59   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
5:01   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
5:09   Chase Paar blocks Kevin Anderson's two point layup  
5:36 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 28-26
6:02 +3 Andrew Carr makes three point jump shot 26-26
6:18 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot 26-23
6:32   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
6:34   Andrew Carr misses two point layup  
6:38   Andrew Carr offensive rebound  
6:40   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
6:55 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 23-23
7:08   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
7:10   Johnny McCoy misses three point jump shot  
7:29 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-23
7:29 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-23
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   Kevin Anderson shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
7:37   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
7:39   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Ryan Allen defensive rebound  
7:48   Tyler Brelsford misses two point layup  
8:05 +1 Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
8:05 +1 Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-22
8:05   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
8:06   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball)  
8:21   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
8:23   Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot  
8:32   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
8:34   Tyler Brelsford misses two point jump shot  
8:53 +2 Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Dylan Painter assists) 19-21
9:10   Matt Moyer turnover  
9:10   Matt Moyer offensive foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)  
9:19   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
9:21   Dylan Painter misses two point layup  
9:34   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
9:34   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:34 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
9:34   Andrew Carr shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
9:41   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
9:43   Andrew Carr misses two point layup  
9:57 +2 Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot 18-19
10:08   Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass)  
10:22 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 16-19
10:25   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
10:27   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
10:33   Gianmarco Arletti personal foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)  
10:56 +1 Kevin Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-19
10:56   James Bishop shooting foul (Kevin Anderson draws the foul)  
10:56 +2 Kevin Anderson makes two point layup 14-18
11:10 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Matt Moyer assists) 14-16
11:18   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
11:20   Gianmarco Arletti misses two point layup  
11:31   TV timeout  
11:31   Maceo Jack personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)  
11:49   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
11:51   Chase Paar misses three point jump shot  
12:16 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists) 11-16
12:36   James Bishop turnover (traveling)  
12:44   Ebby Asamoah turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)  
12:59   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball)  
13:06 +1 Anthony Ochefu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
13:06 +1 Anthony Ochefu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
13:06   Ace Stallings shooting foul (Anthony Ochefu draws the foul)  
13:07   Anthony Ochefu offensive rebound  
13:09   Ace Stallings blocks Andrew Carr's two point layup  
13:11   Ace Stallings personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
13:22   Ace Stallings turnover (bad pass)  
13:34   Ryan Allen turnover (bad pass)  
13:48 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup 11-11
13:53   Jameer Nelson Jr. offensive rebound  
13:55   Anthony Ochefu blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup  
14:13 +2 Kevin Anderson makes two point layup 9-11
14:19   Jameer Nelson Jr. personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
14:28   Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound  
14:30   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Dylan Painter turnover (traveling)  
14:48 +2