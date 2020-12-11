|
0:00
End of period
0:03
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
0:05
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
0:25
Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound
0:27
James Bishop misses two point jump shot
0:40
Ryan Allen turnover (bad pass)
1:02
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-37
|
1:02
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-37
|
1:02
Johnny McCoy personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
1:21
Colonials 30 second timeout
1:28
+3
Kevin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists)
35-37
|
1:35
Johnny McCoy defensive rebound
1:37
Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
1:50
+1
Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-34
|
1:50
+1
Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-33
|
1:50
Jameer Nelson Jr. personal foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)
2:04
Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound
2:06
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
2:32
+3
Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists)
35-32
|
2:49
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-29
|
2:49
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-29
|
2:49
Kevin Anderson shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
2:57
James Bishop defensive rebound
2:59
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
3:06
Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound
3:08
Kevin Anderson blocks James Bishop's two point jump shot
3:13
Anthony Ochefu personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
3:33
+3
Anthony Ochefu makes three point jump shot (Ebby Asamoah assists)
33-29
|
3:50
TV timeout
3:50
James Bishop turnover (traveling)
3:53
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
3:55
Ebby Asamoah misses three point jump shot
4:18
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
33-26
|
4:30
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
4:32
Ryan Allen misses two point jump shot
4:56
Fightin Blue Hens 30 second timeout
4:56
+2
Chase Paar makes two point layup
30-26
|
4:59
Chase Paar offensive rebound
5:01
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
5:07
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
5:09
Chase Paar blocks Kevin Anderson's two point layup
5:36
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
28-26
|
6:02
+3
Andrew Carr makes three point jump shot
26-26
|
6:18
+3
James Bishop makes three point jump shot
26-23
|
6:32
Chase Paar defensive rebound
6:34
Andrew Carr misses two point layup
6:38
Andrew Carr offensive rebound
6:40
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
6:55
+2
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
23-23
|
7:08
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
7:10
Johnny McCoy misses three point jump shot
7:29
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-23
|
7:29
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-23
|
7:29
TV timeout
7:29
Kevin Anderson shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
7:37
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
7:39
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
7:46
Ryan Allen defensive rebound
7:48
Tyler Brelsford misses two point layup
8:05
+1
Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-23
|
8:05
+1
Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-22
|
8:05
Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)
8:06
Chase Paar turnover (lost ball)
8:21
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
8:23
Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
8:32
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
8:34
Tyler Brelsford misses two point jump shot
8:53
+2
Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Dylan Painter assists)
19-21
|
9:10
Matt Moyer turnover
9:10
Matt Moyer offensive foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)
9:19
Chase Paar defensive rebound
9:21
Dylan Painter misses two point layup
9:34
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
9:34
Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:34
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-19
|
9:34
Andrew Carr shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
9:41
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
9:43
Andrew Carr misses two point layup
9:57
+2
Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot
18-19
|
10:08
Gianmarco Arletti turnover (bad pass)
10:22
+2
Chase Paar makes two point layup
16-19
|
10:25
Chase Paar offensive rebound
10:27
Matt Moyer misses two point layup
10:33
Gianmarco Arletti personal foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)
10:56
+1
Kevin Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-19
|
10:56
James Bishop shooting foul (Kevin Anderson draws the foul)
10:56
+2
Kevin Anderson makes two point layup
14-18
|
11:10
+3
Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Matt Moyer assists)
14-16
|
11:18
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
11:20
Gianmarco Arletti misses two point layup
11:31
TV timeout
11:31
Maceo Jack personal foul (Gianmarco Arletti draws the foul)
11:49
Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
11:51
Chase Paar misses three point jump shot
12:16
+3
Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists)
11-16
|
12:36
James Bishop turnover (traveling)
12:44
Ebby Asamoah turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)
12:59
Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball)
13:06
+1
Anthony Ochefu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-13
|
13:06
+1
Anthony Ochefu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-12
|
13:06
Ace Stallings shooting foul (Anthony Ochefu draws the foul)
13:07
Anthony Ochefu offensive rebound
13:09
Ace Stallings blocks Andrew Carr's two point layup
13:11
Ace Stallings personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)
13:22
Ace Stallings turnover (bad pass)
13:34
Ryan Allen turnover (bad pass)
13:48
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup
11-11
|
13:53
Jameer Nelson Jr. offensive rebound
13:55
Anthony Ochefu blocks Jamison Battle's two point layup
14:13
+2
Kevin Anderson makes two point layup
9-11
|
14:19
Jameer Nelson Jr. personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)
14:28
Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound
14:30
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
14:39
Dylan Painter turnover (traveling)
14:48
+2